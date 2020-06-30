openbase logo
iview

by iview
3.5.4 (see all)

A high quality UI Toolkit built on Vue.js 2.0

Overview

Reviews

Average Rating

4.2/538
Top Feedback

2Poor Documentation
2Hard to Use
2Slow
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

iView

A high quality UI Toolkit built on Vue.js.

iView

Docs

3.x | 2.x | 1.x

Features

  • Dozens of useful and beautiful components.
  • Friendly API. It's made for people with any skill level.
  • Extensive documentation and demos.
  • It is quite beautiful.
  • Supports both Vue.js 2 and Vue.js 1.

Who's using iView

If your company or products use iView, welcome to click here to leave a message.

Install

We provide an iView plugin for Vue CLI 3, which you can use to quickly build an iView-based project.

We also provide a starter kit iview-project for you.

Install iView

Using npm:

npm install iview --save

Using a script tag for global use:

<script type="text/javascript" src="iview.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/styles/iview.css">

You can find more info on the website.

Usage

<template>
    <Slider v-model="value" range />
</template>
<script>
    export default {
        data () {
            return {
                value: [20, 50]
            }
        }
    }
</script>

Using css via import:

import 'iview/dist/styles/iview.css';

Compatibility

  • Supports Vue.js 2.x
  • Supports Vue.js 1.x - visit 1.0 docs
  • Supports SSR
  • Supports Nuxt.js
  • Supports TypeScript
  • Supports Electron
  • Most components and features support IE9 and above browsers, some components and features do not support IE

Community

If you want to contribute or have questions or bugs to report:

Questions: Find other users at the Gitter chat or post on StackOverflow using [iview-ui] tag
Bugs: File a issue here - please provide a example so we can help you better
Contribute: Contact us in Gitter chat, WeChat or via mail to iview@tendcloud.com. PRs welcome!

Major Contributors

NameAvatarNameAvatarNameAvatar
Aresnjingsamrijn
lcx960324GITleonine1989huixisheng
Sergio Crisostomolison16Xotic750
huanghong1125yangdan8

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2016-present, TalkingData

