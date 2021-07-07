ITypescript is an
npm package that implements a
TypeScript kernel for the Jupyter notebook, as a modification of
IJavascript kernel. A Jupyter
notebook combines the creation of rich-text documents (including equations,
graphs and videos) with the execution of code in a number of programming
languages.
The execution of code is carried out by means of a kernel that implements the IPython/Jupyter messaging protocol. There are kernels available for Python, Julia, Ruby, Haskell and many other languages.
Again, We have to emphasize these code is originally come from IJavascript kernel. We converted the code into typescript, and modified tiny fraction of it.
node.js session
Following examples are translation of IJavascript's examples, from javascript to typescript.
HTML,
SVG,
PNG, ...
TAB to complete keywords and object properties
Shift-TAB to inspect an object and show its content or, if available, its
documentation
If you're using Typescript, you should install
node.js first.
Follow the instruction of Node.js Download page or
Node.js Installation page.
Also, you have to install
jupyter. Follow the instruction of
Installing Jupyter notebook.
After installing these, install ITypescript by typing following shell command (Linux/Unix/Mac):
sudo -H npm install -g itypescript
For windows, find
node.js prompt, run it as administrator, and type:
npm install -g itypescript
You can install
itypescript kernel globally with the following command:
sudo -H its --install=global
Or you can install it locally:
its --install=local
For further usage, check usage.md
First of all, thank you for taking the time to contribute. Please, read CONTRIBUTING and use the issue tracker for any contributions: support requests, bug reports, enhancement requests, pull requests, submission of tutorials...