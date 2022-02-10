MathLive
A Web Component for Math Input
Reference documentation and guides at
cortexjs.io/mathlive.
Try it at cortexjs.io/mathlive/demo/.
Using MathLive
To add a mathfield element to your page use a
<math-field> tag.
It works just like a
<textarea> or
<button>. You can manipulate the
mathfield using methods of the element and listen for events to be notified when
its internal state changes.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en-US">
<body>
<math-field>f(x)=</math-field>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/mathlive/dist/mathlive.min.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
Documentation
- Quick Start
- Quick introduction to using MathLive in your project
- Interact with a mathfield
- Receive input and change the value of a mathfield
- Customize a mathfield
- Adapt the behavior and appearance of a mathfield to your needs
- Execute commands
- Send editing commands to a mathfield
- Define custom Latex macros
- Extend the Latex commands supported
- Manage inline and keyboard shortcuts
- Add or modify editing keyboard shortcuts
- Control speech output
- A mathfield can provide speech feedback to interact with it.
- Display static math formulas
- Display non-editable math formulas in your page
- Define custom virtual keyboards
- Customize or create new virtual (on-screen) keyboards
- Getting Started
- Everything you need to integrate the MathLive library to your project
- MathLive SDK
- Reference documentation of the MathLive API
- MathJSON (on GitHub)
- A lightweight data interchange format for mathematical notation.
- Compute Engine (on GitHub)
- The CortexJS Compute Engine performs calculations on MathJSON expressions
- Cortex (on GitHub)
- Cortex is a programming language for scientific computing
License
This project is licensed under the MIT License.