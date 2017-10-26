openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ir

itunes-remote

by Michael Kühnel
2.3.0 (see all)

🎶 Control iTunes via CLI

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

412

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js iTunes API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version Coverage Status devDependency Status Dependency Status Unicorn approved

itunes-remote

Control iTunes via your terminal 🎶

Using JXA via osascript via Node.js.

Requirements

  • Node.js (v0.12.7 or greater)
  • Mac OS X (Yosemite 10.10.0 or greater)
  • Some tracks in your iTunes library

Demo

demo

Install

$ npm install --global itunes-remote

Usage

It’s interactive and offering an own prompt.

$ itunes
iTunes: help

  Commands:

    help [command...]              Provides help for a given command.
    exit                           Exit itunes-remote.
    play                           Start playing the current selection
    play artist                    Plays songs by an artist.
    play album                     Plays an album.
    stop                           Stop playing the current selection
    pause                          Pause playing the current selection
    next                           Advance to the next track in the current playlist.
    previous                       Return to the previous track in the current playlist.
    back                           Reposition to beginning of current track or go to previous track if already at
                                   start of current track.
    search [options] <searchterm>  Fuzzy search album, artists and songs.

iTunes:

Note:
You can also pass commands and options from the outside.

$ itunes stop --exit
iTunes:
✔ Stopped playing ♪♬
$

Thanks

Special shoutout to @dthree for his nice way to offer support for vorpal 😊

This tiny little module wouldn‘t be possible without the work of all these amazing humans. Thanks.

License

MIT © Michael Kühnel

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ass
app-store-scraperscrape data from the itunes app store
GitHub Stars
706
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
sea
searchitunesLightweight node.js module to quickly search Apple's iTunes Store for music, movies, apps, etc.
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
179
aso
asoTools for app store optimization on iTunes and Google Play
GitHub Stars
596
Weekly Downloads
21
nis
node-itunes-searchA simple NodeJS wrapper for the iTunes Search API.
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
71
fan
fanboyCaching iTunes Search Proxy
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
itu
itunesiTunes API implemented in Node.js
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
0
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial