Control iTunes via your terminal 🎶

Using JXA via osascript via Node.js.

Requirements

Node.js (v0.12.7 or greater)

Mac OS X (Yosemite 10.10.0 or greater)

Some tracks in your iTunes library

Demo

Install

$ npm install

Usage

It’s interactive and offering an own prompt.

$ itunes iTunes: help Commands: help [ command ...] Provides help for a given command . exit Exit itunes-remote. play Start playing the current selection play artist Plays songs by an artist. play album Plays an album. stop Stop playing the current selection pause Pause playing the current selection next Advance to the next track in the current playlist. previous Return to the previous track in the current playlist. back Reposition to beginning of current track or go to previous track if already at start of current track. search [options] <searchterm> Fuzzy search album, artists and songs. iTunes:

Note:

You can also pass commands and options from the outside.

itunes stop -- exit iTunes: ✔ Stopped playing ♪♬

