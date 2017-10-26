Control iTunes via your terminal 🎶
Using JXA via osascript via Node.js.
$ npm install --global itunes-remote
It’s interactive and offering an own prompt.
$ itunes
iTunes: help
Commands:
help [command...] Provides help for a given command.
exit Exit itunes-remote.
play Start playing the current selection
play artist Plays songs by an artist.
play album Plays an album.
stop Stop playing the current selection
pause Pause playing the current selection
next Advance to the next track in the current playlist.
previous Return to the previous track in the current playlist.
back Reposition to beginning of current track or go to previous track if already at
start of current track.
search [options] <searchterm> Fuzzy search album, artists and songs.
iTunes:
Note:
You can also pass commands and options from the outside.
$ itunes stop --exit
iTunes:
✔ Stopped playing ♪♬
$
Special shoutout to @dthree for his nice way to offer support for vorpal 😊
This tiny little module wouldn‘t be possible without the work of all these amazing humans. Thanks.
MIT © Michael Kühnel