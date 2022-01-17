openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ir

itty-router

by Kevin R. Whitley
2.4.7 (see all)

A little router.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

481

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express Routing

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Itty Router

npm package minified + gzipped size Build Status Coverage Status Open Issues Discord

It's an itty bitty router, designed for express-like routing within Cloudflare Workers (or anywhere else). Like... it's super tiny (~4xx bytes), with zero dependencies. For reals.

Addons & Related Libraries

  1. itty-router-extras - adds quality-of-life improvements and utility functions for simplifying request/response code (e.g. middleware, cookies, body parsing, json handling, errors, and an itty version with automatic exception handling)!
  2. itty-durable - (EXPERIMENTAL/alpha) creates a more direct object-like API for interacting with Cloudflare Durable Objects.

Features

  • Tiny (~4xx bytes compressed) with zero dependencies.
  • Full sync/async support. Use it when you need it!
  • Route params, with wildcards and optionals (e.g. /api/:collection/:id?)
  • Query parsing (e.g. ?page=3&foo=bar)
  • Middleware support. Any number of sync/async handlers may be passed to a route.
  • Nestable. Supports nesting routers for API branching.
  • Base path for prefixing all routes.
  • Multi-method support using the .all() channel.
  • Supports any method type (e.g. .get() --> 'GET' or .puppy() --> 'PUPPY').
  • Supports Cloudflare ES Module syntax! :)
  • Preload or manually inject custom regex for routes (advanced usage)
  • Extendable. Use itty as the internal base for more feature-rich/elaborate routers.
  • Chainable route declarations (why not?)
  • Readable internal code (yeah right...)

Installation

npm install itty-router

Example

import { Router } from 'itty-router'

// now let's create a router (note the lack of "new")
const router = Router()

// GET collection index
router.get('/todos', () => new Response('Todos Index!'))

// GET item
router.get('/todos/:id', ({ params }) => new Response(`Todo #${params.id}`))

// POST to the collection (we'll use async here)
router.post('/todos', async request => {
  const content = await request.json()

  return new Response('Creating Todo: ' + JSON.stringify(content))
})

// 404 for everything else
router.all('*', () => new Response('Not Found.', { status: 404 }))

// attach the router "handle" to the event handler
addEventListener('fetch', event =>
  event.respondWith(router.handle(event.request))
)

Options API

Router(options = {})

NameType(s)DescriptionExamples
basestringprefixes all routes with this stringRouter({ base: '/api' })
routesarray of routesarray of manual routes for preloadingsee documentation

Usage

1. Create a Router

import { Router } from 'itty-router'

const router = Router() // no "new", as this is not a real class

2. Register Route(s)

router.{method}(route: string, handler1: function, handler2: function, ...)
// register a route on the "GET" method
router.get('/todos/:user/:item?', (req) => {
  const { params, query } = req

  console.log({ params, query })
})

3. Handle Incoming Request(s)

async router.handle(request.proxy: Proxy || request: Request, ...anything else)

Requests (doesn't have to be a real Request class) should have both a method and full url. The handle method will then return the first matching route handler that returns something (or nothing at all if no match).

router.handle({
  method: 'GET',                              // required
  url: 'https://example.com/todos/jane/13',   // required
})

/*
Example outputs (using route handler from step #2 above):

GET /todos/jane/13
{
  params: {
    user: 'jane',
    item: '13'
  },
  query: {}
}

GET /todos/jane
{
  params: {
    user: 'jane'
  },
  query: {}
}

GET /todos/jane?limit=2&page=1
{
  params: {
    user: 'jane'
  },
  query: {
    limit: '2',
    page: '2'
  }
}
*/

A few notes about this:

  • Error Handling: By default, there is no error handling built in to itty. However, the handle function is async, allowing you to add a .catch(error) like this:

    import { Router } from 'itty-router'

// a generic error handler
const errorHandler = error =>
  new Response(error.message || 'Server Error', { status: error.status || 500 })

// add some routes (will both safely trigger errorHandler)
router
  .get('/accidental', request => request.that.will.throw)
  .get('/intentional', () => {
    throw new Error('Bad Request')
  })

// attach the router "handle" to the event handler
addEventListener('fetch', event =>
  event.respondWith(
    router
      .handle(event.request)
      .catch(errorHandler)
  )
)

  • Extra Variables: The router handle expects only the request itself, but passes along any additional params to the handlers/middleware. For example, to access the event itself within a handler (e.g. for event.waitUntil()), you could simply do this:

    const router = Router()

router.get('/long-task', (request, event) => {
  event.waitUntil(longAsyncTaskPromise)

  return new Response('Task is still running in the background!')
})

addEventListener('fetch', event =>
  event.respondWith(router.handle(event.request, event))
)

  • Proxies: To allow for some pretty incredible middleware hijacks, we pass request.proxy (if it exists) or request (if not) to the handler. This allows middleware to set request.proxy = new Proxy(request.proxy || request, {}) and effectively take control of reads/writes to the request object itself. As an example, the withParams middleware in itty-router-extras uses this to control future reads from the request. It intercepts "get" on the Proxy, first checking the requested attribute within the request.params then falling back to the request itself.

Examples

Nested Routers with 404 handling

// lets save a missing handler
const missingHandler = new Response('Not found.', { status: 404 })

// create a parent router
const parentRouter = Router({ base: '/api' })

// and a child router (with FULL base path defined, from root)
const todosRouter = Router({ base: '/api/todos' })

// with some routes on it (these will be relative to the base)...
todosRouter
  .get('/', () => new Response('Todos Index'))
  .get('/:id', ({ params }) => new Response(`Todo #${params.id}`))

// then divert ALL requests to /todos/* into the child router
parentRouter
  .all('/todos/*', todosRouter.handle) // attach child router
  .all('*', missingHandler) // catch any missed routes

// GET /todos --> Todos Index
// GET /todos/13 --> Todo #13
// POST /todos --> missingHandler (caught eventually by parentRouter)
// GET /foo --> missingHandler

A few quick caveats about nesting... each handler/router is fired in complete isolation, unaware of upstream routers. Because of this, base paths do not chain from parent routers - meaning each child branch/router will need to define its full path.

However, as a bonus (from v2.2+), route params will use the base path as well (e.g. Router({ path: '/api/:collection' })).

Middleware

Any handler that does not return will effectively be considered "middleware", continuing to execute future functions/routes until one returns, closing the response.

// withUser modifies original request, but returns nothing
const withUser = request => {
  request.user = { name: 'Mittens', age: 3 }
}

// requireUser optionally returns (early) if user not found on request
const requireUser = request => {
  if (!request.user) {
    return new Response('Not Authenticated', { status: 401 })
  }
}

// showUser returns a response with the user (assumed to exist)
const showUser = request => new Response(JSON.stringify(request.user))

// now let's add some routes
router
  .get('/pass/user', withUser, requireUser, showUser)
  .get('/fail/user', requireUser, showUser)

router.handle({ method: 'GET', url: 'https://example.com/pass/user' })
// withUser injects user, allowing requireUser to not return/continue
// STATUS 200: { name: 'Mittens', age: 3 }

router.handle({ method: 'GET', url: 'https://example.com/fail/user' })
// requireUser returns early because req.user doesn't exist
// STATUS 401: Not Authenticated

Multi-route (Upstream) Middleware

// middleware that injects a user, but doesn't return
const withUser = request => {
  request.user = { name: 'Mittens', age: 3 }
}

router
  .get('*', withUser) // embeds user before all other matching routes
  .get('/user', request => new Response(`Hello, ${user.name}!`))

router.handle({ method: 'GET', url: 'https://example.com/user' })
// STATUS 200: Hello, Mittens!

File format support

// GET item with optional format/extension
router.get('/todos/:id.:format?', request => {
  const { id, format = 'csv' } = request.params

  return new Response(`Getting todo #${id} in ${format} format.`)
})

Cloudflare ES6 Module Syntax (required for Durable Objects) 

const router = Router()

router.get('/', (request, env) => {
  // now have access to the env (where CF bindings like durables, KV, etc now are)
})

export default {
  fetch: router.handle // yep, it's this easy.
}

Extending itty router

Extending itty is as easy as wrapping Router in another Proxy layer to control the handle (or the route registering). For example, here's the code to ThrowableRouter in itty-router-extras... a version of itty with built-in error-catching for convenience.

import { Router } from 'itty-router'

// a generic error handler
const errorHandler = error =>
  new Response(error.message || 'Server Error', { status: error.status || 500 })

// and the new-and-improved itty
const ThrowableRouter = (options = {}) =>
  new Proxy(Router(options), {
    get: (obj, prop) => (...args) =>
        prop === 'handle'
        ? obj[prop](...args).catch(errorHandler)
        : obj[prop](...args)
  })

// 100% drop-in replacement for Router
const router = ThrowableRouter()

// add some routes
router
  .get('/accidental', request => request.that.will.throw) // will safely trigger error (above)
  .get('/intentional', () => {
    throw new Error('Bad Request') // will also trigger error handler
  })

Manual Routes

Thanks to a pretty sick refactor by @taralx, we've added the ability to fully preload or push manual routes with hand-writted regex.

Why is this useful?

Out of the box, only a tiny subset of regex "accidentally" works with itty, given that... you know... it's the thing writing regex for you in the first place. If you have a problem route that needs custom regex though, you can now manually give itty the exact regex it will match against, through the far-less-user-friendly-but-totally-possible manual injection method (below).

Individual routes are defined as an array of: [ method: string, match: RegExp, handlers: Array<function> ]

EXAMPLE 1: Manually push a custom route
import { Router } from 'itty-router'

const router = Router()

// let's define a simple request handler
const handler = request => request.params

// and manually push a route onto the internal routes collection
router.routes.push(
  [
    'GET',                        // method: GET
    /^\/custom-(?<id>\w\d{3})$/,  // regex match with named groups (e.g. "id")
    [handler],                    // array of request handlers
  ]
)

await router.handle({ method: 'GET', url: 'https:nowhere.com/custom-a123' })    // { id: "a123" }
await router.handle({ method: 'GET', url: 'https:nowhere.com/custom-a12456' })  // won't catch
EXAMPLE 2: Preloading routes via Router options
import { Router } from 'itty-router'

// let's define a simple request handler
const handler = request => request.params

// and load the route while creating the router
const router = Router({
  routes: [
    [ 'GET', /^\/custom-(?<id>\w\d{3})$/, [handler] ], // same example as above, but shortened
  ]
})

// add routes normally...
router.get('/test', () => new Response('You can still define routes normally as well...'))

// router will catch on custom route, as expected
await router.handle({ method: 'GET', url: 'https:nowhere.com/custom-a123' })    // { id: "a123" }

Testing and Contributing

  1. Fork repo
  2. Install dev dependencies via yarn
  3. Start test runner/dev mode yarn dev
  4. Add your code and tests if needed - do NOT remove/alter existing tests
  5. Verify that tests pass once minified yarn verify
  6. Commit files
  7. Submit PR with a detailed description of what you're doing
  8. I'll add you to the credits! :)

The Entire Code (for more legibility, see src on GitHub)

const Router = ({ base = '', routes = [] } = {}) => ({
  __proto__: new Proxy({}, {
    get: (t, k, c) => (p, ...H) =>
      routes.push([
        k.toUpperCase(),
        RegExp(`^${(base + p)
          .replace(/(\/?)\*/g, '($1.*)?')
          .replace(/\/$/, '')
          .replace(/:(\w+)(\?)?(\.)?/g, '$2(?<$1>[^/]+)$2$3')
          .replace(/\.(?=[\w(])/, '\\.')
          .replace(/\)\.\?\(([^\[]+)\[\^/g, '?)\\.?($1(?<=\\.)[^\\.')
        }/*$`),
        H,
      ]) && c
  }),
  routes,
  async handle (q, ...a) {
    let s, m,
        u = new URL(q.url)
    q.query = Object.fromEntries(u.searchParams)
    for (let [M, p, H] of routes) {
      if ((M === q.method || M === 'ALL') && (m = u.pathname.match(p))) {
        q.params = m.groups
        for (let h of H) {
          if ((s = await h(q.proxy || q, ...a)) !== undefined) return s
        }
      }
    }
  }
})

Special Thanks

This repo goes out to my past and present colleagues at Arundo - who have brought me such inspiration, fun, and drive over the last couple years. In particular, the absurd brevity of this code is thanks to a clever [abuse] of Proxy, courtesy of the brilliant @mvasigh. This trick allows methods (e.g. "get", "post") to by defined dynamically by the router as they are requested, drastically reducing boilerplate.

Contributors

These folks are the real heroes, making open source the powerhouse that it is! Help out and get your name added to this list! <3

Core, Concepts, and Codebase

  • @mvasigh - proxy hack wizard behind itty, coding partner in crime, maker of the entire doc site, etc, etc.
  • @taralx - router internal code-golfing refactor for performance and character savings
  • @hunterloftis - router.handle() method now accepts extra arguments and passed them to route functions

Fixes

  • @taralx - QOL fixes for contributing (dev dep fix and test file consistency) <3
  • @technoyes - three kind-of-a-big-deal errors fixed. Imagine the look on my face... thanks man!! :)
  • @roojay520 - TS interface fixes

Documentation

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

routing-controllersCreate structured, declarative and beautifully organized class-based controllers with heavy decorators usage in Express / Koa using TypeScript and Routing Controllers Framework.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
39K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
sr
@naren_codes/server-routerPackage to describe api routes in express-nodejs in a easy way.
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
9
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
express-promise-routerA lightweight wrapper for Express 4's Router that allows middleware to return promises
GitHub Stars
346
Weekly Downloads
101K
te
typera-expressType-safe routes for Express and Koa
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
2K
sre
swagger-routes-expressConnect your Express route controllers to restful paths using your Swagger definition file
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
3K
See 112 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial