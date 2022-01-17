It's an itty bitty router, designed for express-like routing within Cloudflare Workers (or anywhere else). Like... it's super tiny (~4xx bytes), with zero dependencies. For reals.

Addons & Related Libraries

itty-router-extras - adds quality-of-life improvements and utility functions for simplifying request/response code (e.g. middleware, cookies, body parsing, json handling, errors, and an itty version with automatic exception handling)! itty-durable - (EXPERIMENTAL/alpha) creates a more direct object-like API for interacting with Cloudflare Durable Objects.

Features

Installation

npm install itty-router

Example

import { Router } from 'itty-router' const router = Router() router.get( '/todos' , () => new Response( 'Todos Index!' )) router.get( '/todos/:id' , ({ params }) => new Response( `Todo # ${params.id} ` )) router.post( '/todos' , async request => { const content = await request.json() return new Response( 'Creating Todo: ' + JSON .stringify(content)) }) router.all( '*' , () => new Response( 'Not Found.' , { status : 404 })) addEventListener( 'fetch' , event => event.respondWith(router.handle(event.request)) )

Options API

Name Type(s) Description Examples base string prefixes all routes with this string Router({ base: '/api' }) routes array of routes array of manual routes for preloading see documentation

Usage

1. Create a Router

import { Router } from 'itty-router' const router = Router()

2. Register Route(s)

router.get( '/todos/:user/:item?' , (req) => { const { params, query } = req console .log({ params, query }) })

3. Handle Incoming Request(s)

async router.handle(request.proxy: Proxy || request: Request, ...anything else)

Requests (doesn't have to be a real Request class) should have both a method and full url. The handle method will then return the first matching route handler that returns something (or nothing at all if no match).

router.handle({ method : 'GET' , url : 'https://example.com/todos/jane/13' , })

A few notes about this:

Error Handling: By default, there is no error handling built in to itty. However, the handle function is async, allowing you to add a .catch(error) like this: import { Router } from 'itty-router' const errorHandler = error => new Response(error.message || 'Server Error' , { status : error.status || 500 }) router .get( '/accidental' , request => request.that.will.throw) .get( '/intentional' , () => { throw new Error ( 'Bad Request' ) }) addEventListener( 'fetch' , event => event.respondWith( router .handle(event.request) .catch(errorHandler) ) )

Extra Variables: The router handle expects only the request itself, but passes along any additional params to the handlers/middleware. For example, to access the event itself within a handler (e.g. for event.waitUntil() ), you could simply do this: const router = Router() router.get( '/long-task' , (request, event) => { event.waitUntil(longAsyncTaskPromise) return new Response( 'Task is still running in the background!' ) }) addEventListener( 'fetch' , event => event.respondWith(router.handle(event.request, event)) )

Proxies: To allow for some pretty incredible middleware hijacks, we pass request.proxy (if it exists) or request (if not) to the handler. This allows middleware to set request.proxy = new Proxy(request.proxy || request, {}) and effectively take control of reads/writes to the request object itself. As an example, the withParams middleware in itty-router-extras uses this to control future reads from the request. It intercepts "get" on the Proxy, first checking the requested attribute within the request.params then falling back to the request itself.

Examples

Nested Routers with 404 handling

const missingHandler = new Response( 'Not found.' , { status : 404 }) const parentRouter = Router({ base : '/api' }) const todosRouter = Router({ base : '/api/todos' }) todosRouter .get( '/' , () => new Response( 'Todos Index' )) .get( '/:id' , ({ params }) => new Response( `Todo # ${params.id} ` )) parentRouter .all( '/todos/*' , todosRouter.handle) .all( '*' , missingHandler)

A few quick caveats about nesting... each handler/router is fired in complete isolation, unaware of upstream routers. Because of this, base paths do not chain from parent routers - meaning each child branch/router will need to define its full path.

However, as a bonus (from v2.2+), route params will use the base path as well (e.g. Router({ path: '/api/:collection' }) ).

Middleware

Any handler that does not return will effectively be considered "middleware", continuing to execute future functions/routes until one returns, closing the response.

const withUser = request => { request.user = { name : 'Mittens' , age : 3 } } const requireUser = request => { if (!request.user) { return new Response( 'Not Authenticated' , { status : 401 }) } } const showUser = request => new Response( JSON .stringify(request.user)) router .get( '/pass/user' , withUser, requireUser, showUser) .get( '/fail/user' , requireUser, showUser) router.handle({ method : 'GET' , url : 'https://example.com/pass/user' }) router.handle({ method : 'GET' , url : 'https://example.com/fail/user' })

Multi-route (Upstream) Middleware

const withUser = request => { request.user = { name : 'Mittens' , age : 3 } } router .get( '*' , withUser) .get( '/user' , request => new Response( `Hello, ${user.name} !` )) router.handle({ method : 'GET' , url : 'https://example.com/user' })

File format support

router.get( '/todos/:id.:format?' , request => { const { id, format = 'csv' } = request.params return new Response( `Getting todo # ${id} in ${format} format.` ) })

Cloudflare ES6 Module Syntax (required for Durable Objects)

const router = Router() router.get( '/' , (request, env) => { }) export default { fetch : router.handle }

Extending itty router

Extending itty is as easy as wrapping Router in another Proxy layer to control the handle (or the route registering). For example, here's the code to ThrowableRouter in itty-router-extras... a version of itty with built-in error-catching for convenience.

import { Router } from 'itty-router' const errorHandler = error => new Response(error.message || 'Server Error' , { status : error.status || 500 }) const ThrowableRouter = ( options = {} ) => new Proxy (Router(options), { get : ( obj, prop ) => ( ...args ) => prop === 'handle' ? obj[prop](...args).catch(errorHandler) : obj[prop](...args) }) const router = ThrowableRouter() router .get( '/accidental' , request => request.that.will.throw) .get( '/intentional' , () => { throw new Error ( 'Bad Request' ) })

Manual Routes

Thanks to a pretty sick refactor by @taralx, we've added the ability to fully preload or push manual routes with hand-writted regex.

Why is this useful?

Out of the box, only a tiny subset of regex "accidentally" works with itty, given that... you know... it's the thing writing regex for you in the first place. If you have a problem route that needs custom regex though, you can now manually give itty the exact regex it will match against, through the far-less-user-friendly-but-totally-possible manual injection method (below).

Individual routes are defined as an array of: [ method: string, match: RegExp, handlers: Array<function> ]

EXAMPLE 1: Manually push a custom route

import { Router } from 'itty-router' const router = Router() const handler = request => request.params router.routes.push( [ 'GET' , /^\/custom-(? < id > \w\d{3})$/, // regex match with named groups (e.g. "id") [handler], // array of request handlers ] ) await router.handle({ method: 'GET', url: 'https:nowhere.com/custom-a123' }) // { id: "a123" } await router.handle({ method: 'GET', url: 'https:nowhere.com/custom-a12456' }) // won't catch

EXAMPLE 2: Preloading routes via Router options

import { Router } from 'itty-router' const handler = request => request.params const router = Router({ routes : [ [ 'GET' , /^\/custom-(? < id > \w\d{3})$/, [handler] ], // same example as above, but shortened ] }) // add routes normally... router.get('/test', () => new Response('You can still define routes normally as well...')) // router will catch on custom route, as expected await router.handle({ method: 'GET', url: 'https:nowhere.com/custom-a123' }) // { id: "a123" }

Testing and Contributing

Fork repo Install dev dependencies via yarn Start test runner/dev mode yarn dev Add your code and tests if needed - do NOT remove/alter existing tests Verify that tests pass once minified yarn verify Commit files Submit PR with a detailed description of what you're doing I'll add you to the credits! :)

const Router = ( { base = '' , routes = [] } = {} ) => ({ __proto__ : new Proxy ({}, { get : ( t, k, c ) => ( p, ...H ) => routes.push([ k.toUpperCase(), RegExp ( `^ ${(base + p) .replace( /(\/?)\*/g , '($1.*)?' ) .replace( /\/$/ , '' ) .replace( /:(\w+)(\?)?(\.)?/g , '$2(?<$1>[^/]+)$2$3' ) .replace( /\.(?=[\w(])/ , '\\.' ) .replace( /\)\.\?\(([^\[]+)\[\^/g , '?)\\.?($1(?<=\\.)[^\\.' ) } /*$` ), H, ]) && c }), routes, async handle (q, ...a) { let s, m, u = new URL(q.url) q.query = Object .fromEntries(u.searchParams) for ( let [M, p, H] of routes) { if ((M === q.method || M === 'ALL' ) && (m = u.pathname.match(p))) { q.params = m.groups for ( let h of H) { if ((s = await h(q.proxy || q, ...a)) !== undefined ) return s } } } } })

Special Thanks

This repo goes out to my past and present colleagues at Arundo - who have brought me such inspiration, fun, and drive over the last couple years. In particular, the absurd brevity of this code is thanks to a clever [abuse] of Proxy , courtesy of the brilliant @mvasigh. This trick allows methods (e.g. "get", "post") to by defined dynamically by the router as they are requested, drastically reducing boilerplate.

Contributors

These folks are the real heroes, making open source the powerhouse that it is! Help out and get your name added to this list! <3

Core, Concepts, and Codebase

@mvasigh - proxy hack wizard behind itty, coding partner in crime, maker of the entire doc site, etc, etc.

@taralx - router internal code-golfing refactor for performance and character savings

@hunterloftis - router.handle() method now accepts extra arguments and passed them to route functions

Fixes

@taralx - QOL fixes for contributing (dev dep fix and test file consistency) <3

@technoyes - three kind-of-a-big-deal errors fixed. Imagine the look on my face... thanks man!! :)

@roojay520 - TS interface fixes

Documentation