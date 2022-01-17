It's an itty bitty router, designed for express-like routing within Cloudflare Workers (or anywhere else). Like... it's super tiny (~4xx bytes), with zero dependencies. For reals.
/api/:collection/:id?)
?page=3&foo=bar)
.all() channel.
.get() --> 'GET' or
.puppy() --> 'PUPPY').
npm install itty-router
import { Router } from 'itty-router'
// now let's create a router (note the lack of "new")
const router = Router()
// GET collection index
router.get('/todos', () => new Response('Todos Index!'))
// GET item
router.get('/todos/:id', ({ params }) => new Response(`Todo #${params.id}`))
// POST to the collection (we'll use async here)
router.post('/todos', async request => {
const content = await request.json()
return new Response('Creating Todo: ' + JSON.stringify(content))
})
// 404 for everything else
router.all('*', () => new Response('Not Found.', { status: 404 }))
// attach the router "handle" to the event handler
addEventListener('fetch', event =>
event.respondWith(router.handle(event.request))
)
Router(options = {})
|Name
|Type(s)
|Description
|Examples
base
string
|prefixes all routes with this string
Router({ base: '/api' })
routes
array of routes
|array of manual routes for preloading
|see documentation
import { Router } from 'itty-router'
const router = Router() // no "new", as this is not a real class
router.{method}(route: string, handler1: function, handler2: function, ...)
// register a route on the "GET" method
router.get('/todos/:user/:item?', (req) => {
const { params, query } = req
console.log({ params, query })
})
async router.handle(request.proxy: Proxy || request: Request, ...anything else)
Requests (doesn't have to be a real Request class) should have both a method and full url.
The
handle method will then return the first matching route handler that returns something (or nothing at all if no match).
router.handle({
method: 'GET', // required
url: 'https://example.com/todos/jane/13', // required
})
/*
Example outputs (using route handler from step #2 above):
GET /todos/jane/13
{
params: {
user: 'jane',
item: '13'
},
query: {}
}
GET /todos/jane
{
params: {
user: 'jane'
},
query: {}
}
GET /todos/jane?limit=2&page=1
{
params: {
user: 'jane'
},
query: {
limit: '2',
page: '2'
}
}
*/
Error Handling: By default, there is no error handling built in to itty. However, the handle function is async, allowing you to add a
.catch(error) like this:
import { Router } from 'itty-router'
// a generic error handler
const errorHandler = error =>
new Response(error.message || 'Server Error', { status: error.status || 500 })
// add some routes (will both safely trigger errorHandler)
router
.get('/accidental', request => request.that.will.throw)
.get('/intentional', () => {
throw new Error('Bad Request')
})
// attach the router "handle" to the event handler
addEventListener('fetch', event =>
event.respondWith(
router
.handle(event.request)
.catch(errorHandler)
)
)
Extra Variables: The router handle expects only the request itself, but passes along any additional params to the handlers/middleware. For example, to access the
event itself within a handler (e.g. for
event.waitUntil()), you could simply do this:
const router = Router()
router.get('/long-task', (request, event) => {
event.waitUntil(longAsyncTaskPromise)
return new Response('Task is still running in the background!')
})
addEventListener('fetch', event =>
event.respondWith(router.handle(event.request, event))
)
Proxies: To allow for some pretty incredible middleware hijacks, we pass
request.proxy (if it exists) or
request (if not) to the handler. This allows middleware to set
request.proxy = new Proxy(request.proxy || request, {}) and effectively take control of reads/writes to the request object itself. As an example, the
withParams middleware in
itty-router-extras uses this to control future reads from the request. It intercepts "get" on the Proxy, first checking the requested attribute within the
request.params then falling back to the
request itself.
// lets save a missing handler
const missingHandler = new Response('Not found.', { status: 404 })
// create a parent router
const parentRouter = Router({ base: '/api' })
// and a child router (with FULL base path defined, from root)
const todosRouter = Router({ base: '/api/todos' })
// with some routes on it (these will be relative to the base)...
todosRouter
.get('/', () => new Response('Todos Index'))
.get('/:id', ({ params }) => new Response(`Todo #${params.id}`))
// then divert ALL requests to /todos/* into the child router
parentRouter
.all('/todos/*', todosRouter.handle) // attach child router
.all('*', missingHandler) // catch any missed routes
// GET /todos --> Todos Index
// GET /todos/13 --> Todo #13
// POST /todos --> missingHandler (caught eventually by parentRouter)
// GET /foo --> missingHandler
A few quick caveats about nesting... each handler/router is fired in complete isolation, unaware of upstream routers. Because of this, base paths do not chain from parent routers - meaning each child branch/router will need to define its full path.
However, as a bonus (from v2.2+), route params will use the base path as well (e.g.
Router({ path: '/api/:collection' })).
Any handler that does not return will effectively be considered "middleware", continuing to execute future functions/routes until one returns, closing the response.
// withUser modifies original request, but returns nothing
const withUser = request => {
request.user = { name: 'Mittens', age: 3 }
}
// requireUser optionally returns (early) if user not found on request
const requireUser = request => {
if (!request.user) {
return new Response('Not Authenticated', { status: 401 })
}
}
// showUser returns a response with the user (assumed to exist)
const showUser = request => new Response(JSON.stringify(request.user))
// now let's add some routes
router
.get('/pass/user', withUser, requireUser, showUser)
.get('/fail/user', requireUser, showUser)
router.handle({ method: 'GET', url: 'https://example.com/pass/user' })
// withUser injects user, allowing requireUser to not return/continue
// STATUS 200: { name: 'Mittens', age: 3 }
router.handle({ method: 'GET', url: 'https://example.com/fail/user' })
// requireUser returns early because req.user doesn't exist
// STATUS 401: Not Authenticated
// middleware that injects a user, but doesn't return
const withUser = request => {
request.user = { name: 'Mittens', age: 3 }
}
router
.get('*', withUser) // embeds user before all other matching routes
.get('/user', request => new Response(`Hello, ${user.name}!`))
router.handle({ method: 'GET', url: 'https://example.com/user' })
// STATUS 200: Hello, Mittens!
// GET item with optional format/extension
router.get('/todos/:id.:format?', request => {
const { id, format = 'csv' } = request.params
return new Response(`Getting todo #${id} in ${format} format.`)
})
const router = Router()
router.get('/', (request, env) => {
// now have access to the env (where CF bindings like durables, KV, etc now are)
})
export default {
fetch: router.handle // yep, it's this easy.
}
Extending itty is as easy as wrapping Router in another Proxy layer to control the handle (or the route registering). For example, here's the code to ThrowableRouter in itty-router-extras... a version of itty with built-in error-catching for convenience.
import { Router } from 'itty-router'
// a generic error handler
const errorHandler = error =>
new Response(error.message || 'Server Error', { status: error.status || 500 })
// and the new-and-improved itty
const ThrowableRouter = (options = {}) =>
new Proxy(Router(options), {
get: (obj, prop) => (...args) =>
prop === 'handle'
? obj[prop](...args).catch(errorHandler)
: obj[prop](...args)
})
// 100% drop-in replacement for Router
const router = ThrowableRouter()
// add some routes
router
.get('/accidental', request => request.that.will.throw) // will safely trigger error (above)
.get('/intentional', () => {
throw new Error('Bad Request') // will also trigger error handler
})
Thanks to a pretty sick refactor by @taralx, we've added the ability to fully preload or push manual routes with hand-writted regex.
Why is this useful?
Out of the box, only a tiny subset of regex "accidentally" works with itty, given that... you know... it's the thing writing regex for you in the first place. If you have a problem route that needs custom regex though, you can now manually give itty the exact regex it will match against, through the far-less-user-friendly-but-totally-possible manual injection method (below).
Individual routes are defined as an array of:
[ method: string, match: RegExp, handlers: Array<function> ]
import { Router } from 'itty-router'
const router = Router()
// let's define a simple request handler
const handler = request => request.params
// and manually push a route onto the internal routes collection
router.routes.push(
[
'GET', // method: GET
/^\/custom-(?<id>\w\d{3})$/, // regex match with named groups (e.g. "id")
[handler], // array of request handlers
]
)
await router.handle({ method: 'GET', url: 'https:nowhere.com/custom-a123' }) // { id: "a123" }
await router.handle({ method: 'GET', url: 'https:nowhere.com/custom-a12456' }) // won't catch
import { Router } from 'itty-router'
// let's define a simple request handler
const handler = request => request.params
// and load the route while creating the router
const router = Router({
routes: [
[ 'GET', /^\/custom-(?<id>\w\d{3})$/, [handler] ], // same example as above, but shortened
]
})
// add routes normally...
router.get('/test', () => new Response('You can still define routes normally as well...'))
// router will catch on custom route, as expected
await router.handle({ method: 'GET', url: 'https:nowhere.com/custom-a123' }) // { id: "a123" }
yarn
yarn dev
yarn verify
const Router = ({ base = '', routes = [] } = {}) => ({
__proto__: new Proxy({}, {
get: (t, k, c) => (p, ...H) =>
routes.push([
k.toUpperCase(),
RegExp(`^${(base + p)
.replace(/(\/?)\*/g, '($1.*)?')
.replace(/\/$/, '')
.replace(/:(\w+)(\?)?(\.)?/g, '$2(?<$1>[^/]+)$2$3')
.replace(/\.(?=[\w(])/, '\\.')
.replace(/\)\.\?\(([^\[]+)\[\^/g, '?)\\.?($1(?<=\\.)[^\\.')
}/*$`),
H,
]) && c
}),
routes,
async handle (q, ...a) {
let s, m,
u = new URL(q.url)
q.query = Object.fromEntries(u.searchParams)
for (let [M, p, H] of routes) {
if ((M === q.method || M === 'ALL') && (m = u.pathname.match(p))) {
q.params = m.groups
for (let h of H) {
if ((s = await h(q.proxy || q, ...a)) !== undefined) return s
}
}
}
}
})
This repo goes out to my past and present colleagues at Arundo - who have brought me such inspiration, fun,
and drive over the last couple years. In particular, the absurd brevity of this code is thanks to a
clever [abuse] of
Proxy, courtesy of the brilliant @mvasigh.
This trick allows methods (e.g. "get", "post") to by defined dynamically by the router as they are requested,
drastically reducing boilerplate.
These folks are the real heroes, making open source the powerhouse that it is! Help out and get your name added to this list! <3