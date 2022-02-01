Node.js itoolkit

itoolkit is a Node.js interface to XMLSERVICE to access all things IBM i.

Table of Contents

Introduction

XMLSERVICE provides interfaces to interact with IBM i resources such as programs and commands. XMLSERVICE receives xml input and returns xml output.

For example run a CL command by sending the following XML input to XMLSERVICE.

< myscript > < cmd exec = "rexx" > RTVJOBA USRLIBL(?) SYSLIBL(?) </ cmd > </ myscript >

XMLSERVICE will run the command and respond with XML output.

< myscript > < cmd exec = "rexx" > < success > +++ success RTVJOBA USRLIBL(?) SYSLIBL(?) </ success > < row > < data desc = "USRLIBL" > QGPL QTEMP </ data > </ row > < row > < data desc = "SYSLIBL" > QSYS QSYS2 QHLPSYS QUSRSYS </ data > </ row > </ cmd > </ myscript >

itoolkit can run the same CL command with:

const { Connection, CommandCall } = require ( 'itoolkit' ); const { parseString } = require ( 'xml2js' ); const connection = new Connection({ transport : 'ssh' , transportOptions : { host : 'myhost' , username : 'myuser' , password : 'mypassword' }, }); const command = new CommandCall({ type : 'cl' , command : 'RTVJOBA USRLIBL(?) SYSLIBL(?)' }); connection.add(command); connection.run( ( error, xmlOutput ) => { if (error) { throw error; } parseString(xmlOutput, (parseError, result) => { if (parseError) { throw parseError; } console .log( JSON .stringify(result)); }); });

The purpose of this package is to simplify the process of creating XMLSERVICE input, invoking XMLSERVICE, and returning XMLSERVICE output from Node.js.

Installation

$ npm install itoolkit

Features

Documentation

Please read the docs.

Tests

Refer to the README.

Contributing

Please read the contribution guidelines.

License

MIT