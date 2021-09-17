.. image:: https://img.shields.io/pypi/v/itkwidgets.svg :target: https://pypi.python.org/pypi/itkwidgets :alt: PyPI version
Interactive Jupyter_ widgets to visualize images, point sets, and meshes on the web.
.. image:: https://i.imgur.com/d8aXycW.png :width: 800px :alt: itkwidgets chest CT in JupyterLab
Key Features:
Visualize 2D and 3D images, point sets, and geometry, e.g. meshes, in Jupyter_
Support for
NumPy array <https://docs.scipy.org/doc/numpy/reference/generated/numpy.ndarray.html>_ images
itk.Image <https://itkpythonpackage.readthedocs.io/en/latest/Quick_start_guide.html>_
Dask array <https://docs.dask.org/en/latest/array.html>_ images
vtk.vtkImageData <https://vtk.org>_
pyvista.UniformGrid <https://pyvista.org>_
vedo.Volume <https://vedo.embl.es/index.html>_
pyimagej ImageJ / Fiji / ImageJ2 images <https://github.com/imagej/pyimagej>_
Additional NumPy array-like objects
SimpleITK.Image <https://simpleitk-prototype.readthedocs.io/en/latest/user_guide/plot_image.html#sphx-glr-user-guide-plot-image-py>_
NumPy array point sets
itk.PointSet <https://itk.org/Doxygen/html/classitk_1_1PointSet.html>_
itk.PointBasedSpatialObject <https://itk.org/Doxygen/html/classitk_1_1PointBasedSpatialObject.html>_
vtk.vtkPolyData <https://vtk.org/doc/nightly/html/classvtkPolyData.html>_ point sets
pyvista.PolyData <https://docs.pyvista.org/core/points.html>_ point sets
itk.Mesh <https://itk.org/Doxygen/html/classitk_1_1Mesh.html>_
itk.PolyLineParametricPath <https://itk.org/Doxygen/html/classitk_1_1PolyLineParametricPath.html>_
vtk.vtkPolyData <https://vtk.org/doc/nightly/html/classvtkPolyData.html>_
vtk.vtkStructuredGrid <https://vtk.org/doc/nightly/html/classvtkStructuredGrid.html>_
vtk.vtkUnstructuredGrid <https://vtk.org/doc/nightly/html/classvtkUnstructuredGrid.html>_
vtk.vtkActor <https://vtk.org/doc/nightly/html/classvtkActor.html>_
vtk.vtkVolume <https://vtk.org/doc/nightly/html/classvtkVolume.html>_
vtk.vtkAssembly <https://vtk.org/doc/nightly/html/classvtkAssembly.html>_
pyvista.PolyData <https://docs.pyvista.org/core/points.html>_
pyvista.StructuredGrid <https://docs.pyvista.org/core/point-grids.html#structured-grid-creation>_
pyvista.UnstructuredGrid <https://docs.pyvista.org/core/point-grids.html#unstructured-grid-creation>_
vedo.Actor <https://vedo.embl.es/index.html>_
vedo.Assembly <https://vedo.embl.es/index.html>_
skan.csr.Skeleton <https://jni.github.io/skan/api/skan.csr.html#module-skan.csr>_
Exquisite volume rendering
Tri-plane volume slicing
Innovative, powerful opacity transfer function / window / level widget
Label image segmentation 2D and 3D rendering
Anisotropic voxel spacing supported
Image line profile widget
Image statistics widget
Compare images widget
Widgets to select solid colors for geometry or colormaps when point data or cell data is available
Visualize point sets as points or spheres and interactively adjust the point size
Combine with other ipywidgets to quickly create graphical interfaces that interactively provide insights into data algorithms
.. image:: https://thumbs.gfycat.com/ShyFelineBeetle-size_restricted.gif :width: 640px :alt: itkwidgets demo :align: center
These widgets are designed to support spatial analysis with the
Insight Toolkit (ITK) <https://itk.org/>_, but they work equally well with other spatial analysis tools
in the scientific Python ecosystem.
These widgets are built on
itk.js <https://github.com/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itk-js> and
vtk.js <https://github.com/Kitware/vtk-js>.
Data types:
Binder: 2D ITK Images <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples%2F2DImage.ipynb>_
Binder: 3D ITK Images <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples%2F3DImage.ipynb>_
Binder: 3D Label Images <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples%2FLabelImages.ipynb>_
Binder: Dask Array images <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/DaskArray.ipynb>_
Binder: Large volumes <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/LargeVolumes.ipynb>_
Binder: NumPy array images (processed with SciPy) <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/NumPyArrayImage.ipynb>_
Binder: NumPy array images (processed with scikit-image) <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/scikit-image.ipynb>_
Binder: NumPy array for image with anisotropic spacing <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/ImageWithAnisotropicPixelSpacing.ipynb>_
Binder: NumPy array point sets <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/NumPyArrayPointSet.ipynb>_
Binder: ITK Mesh <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/Mesh.ipynb>_
Binder: ITK PointBasedSpatialObject <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/PointBasedSpatialObject.ipynb>_
Binder: skan segmentation skeleton <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/SegmentationSkeleton.ipynb>_
Recipes:
Binder: Compare images with a checkerboard pattern <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/Checkerboard.ipynb>_
Binder: Compare images side by side <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/CompareImages.ipynb>_
Binder: Examine a line profile <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/LineProfile.ipynb>_
Binder: Inspect image label statistics <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/ImageLabelStatistics.ipynb>_
Binder: Interactively explore algorithm parameters <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/InteractiveParameterExploration.ipynb>_
Binder: Record a video <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/RecordAVideo.ipynb>_
Binder: Restore a volume opacity transfer function <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/VolumeOpacityTransferFunction.ipynb>_
Binder: Select a region of interest <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/SelectRegionOfInterest.ipynb>_
Binder: Specify camera parameters <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/CameraParameters.ipynb>_
Binder: Specify a colormap <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/SpecifyAColormap.ipynb>_
To install the widgets for the Jupyter Notebook with pip::
pip install itkwidgets
For Jupyter Lab, additionally, run::
jupyter labextension install @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager jupyter-matplotlib jupyterlab-datawidgets itkwidgets
.. note:: JupyterLab 3 support is not yet available. JupyterLab 2 or the Jupyter Notebook are possible alternatives.
In Jupyter, import the
view function::
from itkwidgets import view
Then, call the
view function at the end of a cell, passing in the image to
examine::
view(image)
For information on additional options, see the
view function docstring::
view?
Other available widgets:
itkwidgets.line_profile: Plot an intensity line profile.
itkwidgets.checkerboard: Compare two images in a checkerboard pattern.
itkwidgets.compare: Compare two images side-by-side.
You can use
itkwidgets from within a docker container with jupyterlab.
To create a local docker image:
Install
docker and build the docker image with::
git clone https://github.com/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets cd itkwidgets/docker IMAGE=itkwidgets:0.1.0 docker build -t $IMAGE .
Then run the docker container with::
EXAMPLESDIR=
pwd/../examples
docker run -it --rm -v $EXAMPLESDIR:/home/jovyan -p 8888:8888 itkwidgets:0.1.0
Finally, connect to your notebook at http://127.0.0.1:8888/lab
Advanced Usage ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The itkwidgets are based on
ipywidgets <https://ipywidgets.readthedocs.io/en/latest/examples/Widget%20Basics.html>_.
As a consequence, widgets traits can be queried, assigned, or observed with
the
viewer object returned by the
view function. itkwidgets can
be combined with other ipywidgets to quickly explore algorithm parameters,
create graphical interfaces, or create data visualization dashboards.
Mouse Controls ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Left click + drag Rotate
Right click + drag or shift + left click + drag Pan
Mouse wheel or control + left click + drag or pinch Zoom
Alt + left click + drag left-right Change color transfer function window
Shift + left click + drag top-bottom Change color transfer function level
Shift + alt + left click + drag top-bottom Change primary Gaussian volume opacity transfer function magnitude
Keyboard Shortcuts ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Keyboard shortcuts take effect when the mouse is positioned inside the viewer. All shortcuts are prefixed with Alt+. Corresponding keys for the Dvorak keyboard layout have the same effect.
Alt + 1 X-plane mode
Alt + 2 Y-plane mode
Alt + 3 Z-plane mode
Alt + 4 Volume rendering mode
Alt + q Toggle user interface
Alt + w Toggle region of interest (ROI) selection widget
Alt + e Reset ROI
Alt + r Reset camera
Alt + s Toggle slicing planes in volume rendering mode
Alt + f Toggle fullscreen
IOPub data rate exceeded. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
If you experience the notebook warning::
IOPub data rate exceeded.
The notebook server will temporarily stop sending output
to the client in order to avoid crashing it.
To change this limit, set the config variable
--NotebookApp.iopub_data_rate_limit.
Set the notebook configuration value::
jupyter notebook --NotebookApp.iopub_data_rate_limit=1e12
Scrolling in JupyterLab ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Cell output scrolls by default in JupyterLab. To disable scrolling, right click in the region to the left of the output and select Disable Scrolling for Outputs.
'Permission denied' during installation ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
If Permission denied errors occur during installation, install the Python package with user permission via:
pip install --user itkwidgets
For JupyterLab extension installation, configure JupyterLab to use your user
application directory by setting the environmental variable,
JUPYTERLAB_DIR::
export JUPYTERLAB_DIR=$HOME/.local/share/jupyter/lab
Check that this is picked up in the value of the Application directory reported by::
jupyter lab path
Then, install the extension as usual::
jupyter labextension install @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager jupyter-matplotlib jupyterlab-datawidgets itkwidgets
Participation is welcome! For a development installation (requires
Node.js <https://nodejs.org/en/download/>_)::
git clone https://github.com/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets.git cd itkwidgets python -m pip install -r requirements-dev.txt -r requirements.txt python -m pip install -e . jupyter nbextension install --py --symlink --sys-prefix itkwidgets jupyter nbextension enable --py --sys-prefix itkwidgets jupyter nbextension enable --py --sys-prefix widgetsnbextension python -m pytest python -m pytest --nbmake examples/*.ipynb
The above commands will setup your system for development with the Jupyter Notebook. In one terminal, start Jupyter::
cd itkwidgets jupyter notebook
In another terminal, put Webpack in watch mode to rebuild any Javascript changes when you save a Javascript file::
cd itkwidgets npm run watch
If Python code is changed, restart the kernel to see the changes. If Javascript code is changed, reload the page after to Webpack has finished building.
To develop for Jupyter Lab, additionally run::
jupyter labextension install @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager jupyter-matplotlib jupyterlab-datawidgets jupyter-webrtc jupyter labextension install ./js jupyter lab --watch
.. note::
Historical note: this project was previously named itk-jupyter-widgets, but it was renamed to itkwidgets to be consistent with the package name.
.. warning::
This project is under active development. Its API and behavior may change at any time. We mean it.
.. _Jupyter: https://jupyter.org/