itkwidgets

.. image:: https://img.shields.io/pypi/v/itkwidgets.svg :target: https://pypi.python.org/pypi/itkwidgets :alt: PyPI version

.. image:: https://img.shields.io/npm/v/itkwidgets/latest :target: https://www.npmjs.com/package/itkwidgets :alt: npm

.. image:: https://github.com/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/workflows/Build%20and%20test/badge.svg :target: https://github.com/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/actions?query=workflow%3A%22Build+and+test%22 :alt: Build status

.. image:: https://mybinder.org/badge_logo.svg :target: https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples%2F3DImage.ipynb :alt: Interactive example on MyBinder

.. image:: https://img.shields.io/badge/License-Apache%202.0-blue.svg :target: https://github.com/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/blob/master/LICENSE :alt: License

.. image:: https://zenodo.org/badge/121581663.svg :target: https://zenodo.org/badge/latestdoi/121581663 :alt: Software citation DOI

Interactive Jupyter_ widgets to visualize images, point sets, and meshes on the web.

.. image:: https://i.imgur.com/d8aXycW.png :width: 800px :alt: itkwidgets chest CT in JupyterLab

Key Features:

Visualize 2D and 3D images, point sets, and geometry, e.g. meshes, in Jupyter_

Support for NumPy array <https://docs.scipy.org/doc/numpy/reference/generated/numpy.ndarray.html> _ images itk.Image <https://itkpythonpackage.readthedocs.io/en/latest/Quick_start_guide.html> _ Dask array <https://docs.dask.org/en/latest/array.html> _ images vtk.vtkImageData <https://vtk.org> _ pyvista.UniformGrid <https://pyvista.org> _ vedo.Volume <https://vedo.embl.es/index.html> _ pyimagej ImageJ / Fiji / ImageJ2 images <https://github.com/imagej/pyimagej> _ Additional NumPy array-like objects SimpleITK.Image <https://simpleitk-prototype.readthedocs.io/en/latest/user_guide/plot_image.html#sphx-glr-user-guide-plot-image-py> _ NumPy array point sets itk.PointSet <https://itk.org/Doxygen/html/classitk_1_1PointSet.html> _ itk.PointBasedSpatialObject <https://itk.org/Doxygen/html/classitk_1_1PointBasedSpatialObject.html> _ vtk.vtkPolyData <https://vtk.org/doc/nightly/html/classvtkPolyData.html> _ point sets pyvista.PolyData <https://docs.pyvista.org/core/points.html> _ point sets itk.Mesh <https://itk.org/Doxygen/html/classitk_1_1Mesh.html> _ itk.PolyLineParametricPath <https://itk.org/Doxygen/html/classitk_1_1PolyLineParametricPath.html> _ vtk.vtkPolyData <https://vtk.org/doc/nightly/html/classvtkPolyData.html> _ vtk.vtkStructuredGrid <https://vtk.org/doc/nightly/html/classvtkStructuredGrid.html> _ vtk.vtkUnstructuredGrid <https://vtk.org/doc/nightly/html/classvtkUnstructuredGrid.html> _ vtk.vtkActor <https://vtk.org/doc/nightly/html/classvtkActor.html> _ vtk.vtkVolume <https://vtk.org/doc/nightly/html/classvtkVolume.html> _ vtk.vtkAssembly <https://vtk.org/doc/nightly/html/classvtkAssembly.html> _ pyvista.PolyData <https://docs.pyvista.org/core/points.html> _ pyvista.StructuredGrid <https://docs.pyvista.org/core/point-grids.html#structured-grid-creation> _ pyvista.UnstructuredGrid <https://docs.pyvista.org/core/point-grids.html#unstructured-grid-creation> _ vedo.Actor <https://vedo.embl.es/index.html> _ vedo.Assembly <https://vedo.embl.es/index.html> _ skan.csr.Skeleton <https://jni.github.io/skan/api/skan.csr.html#module-skan.csr> _

Exquisite volume rendering

Tri-plane volume slicing

Innovative, powerful opacity transfer function / window / level widget

Label image segmentation 2D and 3D rendering

Anisotropic voxel spacing supported

Image line profile widget

Image statistics widget

Compare images widget

Widgets to select solid colors for geometry or colormaps when point data or cell data is available

Visualize point sets as points or spheres and interactively adjust the point size

Combine with other ipywidgets to quickly create graphical interfaces that interactively provide insights into data algorithms

.. image:: https://thumbs.gfycat.com/ShyFelineBeetle-size_restricted.gif :width: 640px :alt: itkwidgets demo :align: center

These widgets are designed to support spatial analysis with the Insight Toolkit (ITK) <https://itk.org/> _, but they work equally well with other spatial analysis tools in the scientific Python ecosystem.

These widgets are built on itk.js <https://github.com/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itk-js> and vtk.js <https://github.com/Kitware/vtk-js> .

Examples on Binder

Data types:

Binder: 2D ITK Images <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples%2F2DImage.ipynb> _

_ Binder: 3D ITK Images <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples%2F3DImage.ipynb> _

_ Binder: 3D Label Images <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples%2FLabelImages.ipynb> _

_ Binder: Dask Array images <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/DaskArray.ipynb> _

_ Binder: Large volumes <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/LargeVolumes.ipynb> _

_ Binder: NumPy array images (processed with SciPy) <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/NumPyArrayImage.ipynb> _

_ Binder: NumPy array images (processed with scikit-image) <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/scikit-image.ipynb> _

_ Binder: NumPy array for image with anisotropic spacing <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/ImageWithAnisotropicPixelSpacing.ipynb> _

_ Binder: NumPy array point sets <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/NumPyArrayPointSet.ipynb> _

_ Binder: ITK Mesh <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/Mesh.ipynb> _

_ Binder: ITK PointBasedSpatialObject <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/PointBasedSpatialObject.ipynb> _

_ Binder: skan segmentation skeleton <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/SegmentationSkeleton.ipynb> _

Recipes:

Binder: Compare images with a checkerboard pattern <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/Checkerboard.ipynb> _

_ Binder: Compare images side by side <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/CompareImages.ipynb> _

_ Binder: Examine a line profile <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/LineProfile.ipynb> _

_ Binder: Inspect image label statistics <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/ImageLabelStatistics.ipynb> _

_ Binder: Interactively explore algorithm parameters <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/InteractiveParameterExploration.ipynb> _

_ Binder: Record a video <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/RecordAVideo.ipynb> _

_ Binder: Restore a volume opacity transfer function <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/VolumeOpacityTransferFunction.ipynb> _

_ Binder: Select a region of interest <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/SelectRegionOfInterest.ipynb> _

_ Binder: Specify camera parameters <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/CameraParameters.ipynb> _

_ Binder: Specify a colormap <https://mybinder.org/v2/gh/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets/master?filepath=examples/SpecifyAColormap.ipynb> _

Installation

To install the widgets for the Jupyter Notebook with pip::

pip install itkwidgets

For Jupyter Lab, additionally, run::

jupyter labextension install @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager jupyter-matplotlib jupyterlab-datawidgets itkwidgets

.. note:: JupyterLab 3 support is not yet available. JupyterLab 2 or the Jupyter Notebook are possible alternatives.

Usage

In Jupyter, import the view function::

from itkwidgets import view

Then, call the view function at the end of a cell, passing in the image to examine::

view(image)

For information on additional options, see the view function docstring::

view?

Other available widgets:

itkwidgets.line_profile : Plot an intensity line profile.

: Plot an intensity line profile. itkwidgets.checkerboard : Compare two images in a checkerboard pattern.

: Compare two images in a checkerboard pattern. itkwidgets.compare : Compare two images side-by-side.

Using within a Docker Container

You can use itkwidgets from within a docker container with jupyterlab. To create a local docker image:

Install docker and build the docker image with::

git clone https://github.com/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets cd itkwidgets/docker IMAGE=itkwidgets:0.1.0 docker build -t $IMAGE .

Then run the docker container with::

EXAMPLESDIR= pwd /../examples docker run -it --rm -v $EXAMPLESDIR:/home/jovyan -p 8888:8888 itkwidgets:0.1.0

Finally, connect to your notebook at http://127.0.0.1:8888/lab

Advanced Usage ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The itkwidgets are based on ipywidgets <https://ipywidgets.readthedocs.io/en/latest/examples/Widget%20Basics.html> _. As a consequence, widgets traits can be queried, assigned, or observed with the viewer object returned by the view function. itkwidgets can be combined with other ipywidgets to quickly explore algorithm parameters, create graphical interfaces, or create data visualization dashboards.

Mouse Controls ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Left click + drag Rotate

Right click + drag or shift + left click + drag Pan

Mouse wheel or control + left click + drag or pinch Zoom

Alt + left click + drag left-right Change color transfer function window

Shift + left click + drag top-bottom Change color transfer function level

Shift + alt + left click + drag top-bottom Change primary Gaussian volume opacity transfer function magnitude

Keyboard Shortcuts ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Keyboard shortcuts take effect when the mouse is positioned inside the viewer. All shortcuts are prefixed with Alt+. Corresponding keys for the Dvorak keyboard layout have the same effect.

Alt + 1 X-plane mode

Alt + 2 Y-plane mode

Alt + 3 Z-plane mode

Alt + 4 Volume rendering mode

Alt + q Toggle user interface

Alt + w Toggle region of interest (ROI) selection widget

Alt + e Reset ROI

Alt + r Reset camera

Alt + s Toggle slicing planes in volume rendering mode

Alt + f Toggle fullscreen

Examples

After installation, try the following examples that demonstrate how to visualize:

Troubleshooting

IOPub data rate exceeded. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

If you experience the notebook warning::

IOPub data rate exceeded. The notebook server will temporarily stop sending output to the client in order to avoid crashing it. To change this limit, set the config variable --NotebookApp.iopub_data_rate_limit .

Set the notebook configuration value::

jupyter notebook --NotebookApp.iopub_data_rate_limit=1e12

Scrolling in JupyterLab ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Cell output scrolls by default in JupyterLab. To disable scrolling, right click in the region to the left of the output and select Disable Scrolling for Outputs.

'Permission denied' during installation ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

If Permission denied errors occur during installation, install the Python package with user permission via:

pip install --user itkwidgets

For JupyterLab extension installation, configure JupyterLab to use your user application directory by setting the environmental variable, JUPYTERLAB_DIR ::

export JUPYTERLAB_DIR=$HOME/.local/share/jupyter/lab

Check that this is picked up in the value of the Application directory reported by::

jupyter lab path

Then, install the extension as usual::

jupyter labextension install @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager jupyter-matplotlib jupyterlab-datawidgets itkwidgets

Hacking

Participation is welcome! For a development installation (requires Node.js <https://nodejs.org/en/download/> _)::

git clone https://github.com/InsightSoftwareConsortium/itkwidgets.git cd itkwidgets python -m pip install -r requirements-dev.txt -r requirements.txt python -m pip install -e . jupyter nbextension install --py --symlink --sys-prefix itkwidgets jupyter nbextension enable --py --sys-prefix itkwidgets jupyter nbextension enable --py --sys-prefix widgetsnbextension python -m pytest python -m pytest --nbmake examples/*.ipynb

The above commands will setup your system for development with the Jupyter Notebook. In one terminal, start Jupyter::

cd itkwidgets jupyter notebook

In another terminal, put Webpack in watch mode to rebuild any Javascript changes when you save a Javascript file::

cd itkwidgets npm run watch

If Python code is changed, restart the kernel to see the changes. If Javascript code is changed, reload the page after to Webpack has finished building.

To develop for Jupyter Lab, additionally run::

jupyter labextension install @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager jupyter-matplotlib jupyterlab-datawidgets jupyter-webrtc jupyter labextension install ./js jupyter lab --watch

.. note::

Historical note: this project was previously named itk-jupyter-widgets, but it was renamed to itkwidgets to be consistent with the package name.

.. warning::

This project is under active development. Its API and behavior may change at any time. We mean it.

.. _Jupyter: https://jupyter.org/