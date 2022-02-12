itk-wasm combines ITK and WebAssembly to enable high-performance spatial analysis in a web browser, Node.js, and reproducible execution across programming languages and hardware architectures.

The project provides tools to a) build C/C++ code to WebAssembly, b) bridge local filesystems, JavaScript/Typescript data structures, and traditional file formats, c) transfer data efficiently in and out of the WebAssembly runtime, and d) asynchronous, parallel execution of processing pipelines in a worker pool. itk-wasm can be used to execute ITK, VTK or arbitrary C++ codes in the browser, on a workstation / server with Node.js, or standalone execution and wrapped in WASI runtimes.

For more information, please see the project documentation.