itk

by InsightSoftwareConsortium
14.1.1 (see all)

High performance spatial analysis in a web browser, Node.js, and across programming languages and hardware architectures

Documentation
1.3K

GitHub Stars

109

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

7

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

itk-wasm

Examples Toolchains JavaScript,TypeScript DOI

itk-wasm combines ITK and WebAssembly to enable high-performance spatial analysis in a web browser, Node.js, and reproducible execution across programming languages and hardware architectures.

The project provides tools to a) build C/C++ code to WebAssembly, b) bridge local filesystems, JavaScript/Typescript data structures, and traditional file formats, c) transfer data efficiently in and out of the WebAssembly runtime, and d) asynchronous, parallel execution of processing pipelines in a worker pool. itk-wasm can be used to execute ITK, VTK or arbitrary C++ codes in the browser, on a workstation / server with Node.js, or standalone execution and wrapped in WASI runtimes.

For more information, please see the project documentation.

