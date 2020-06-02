A library built for ES6 iteration protocol.
function* numbers() {
let n = 1;
while (true) {
yield n++;
}
}
const s = itiriri(numbers()).map(n => 1 / (n * n)).take(1000).sum();
console.log(Math.sqrt(6 * s));
// 3.1406380562059946
itiriri provides similar functions as JavaScript arrays: filter, slice, map, reduce, every, some etc. and more. The functions are optimized for ES6 iterators and can be chained to perform simple but powerful manipulations over iterables.
$ npm install 'itiriri' --save
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
The itiriri library can be used with any ES6 compatible runtime.
itiriri can be used with a build-it type like array, Map, Set, a generator function or a custom iterable.
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
const values = [2, 0, 4, 8];
const s = itiriri(values).map(n => n / 2).reverse();
console.log(s.toString()); // prints: 4,2,0,1
// prints: 4 2 0 1
for (const n of s) {
console.log(n)
}
console.log(s.sum()); // prints: 7
JavaScript's array methods like filter, slice and others that return an array create a shallow copy for the result and are executed once called.
itiriri functions that return iterables are not executed unless chained with a function that reduces a value or transforms to a built-in type. The iterable source is iterated only once.
Let's see what happens in the below example.
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
function* fibonacci() {
let [a, b] = [0, 1];
while (true) {
yield a;
[a, b] = [b, a + b];
}
}
// Finding first 3 Fibonacci numbers that contain 42
const result = itiriri(fibonacci())
.filter(x => x.toString().indexOf('42') !== -1)
.take(3);
for (const e of result) {
console.log(e);
}
// outputs: 514229, 267914296, 7778742049
Step by step:
result is assigned to a itiriri. At this point
numbers array is not iterated, the execution is deferred until the result is being iterated.
filter method creates an iterator to pipe only numbers passing the predicate.
filter does not buffer elements and only pipes them one-by-one to
take as it is iterated.
take pipes only first three elements as it is iterated and breaks.
for...of instruction starts iteration and requests elements one at a time.
Due to deferred execution, most of the functions that don't need entire sequence of elements to build an iterator (like filter, map, concat etc.) can be used with infinite iterables (like Fibonacci in the above example). These functions are also optimized to pass elements through and do not buffer them resulting in a more optimized memory usage.
Functions like sort, reverse, shuffle etc. that require entire sequence of elements in order to build an iterator expect to receive a finite iterable.
Using
itiriri is considerable faster than using array methods when processing large inputs.
In filter-map-slice example arrays of different size are used to filter and map a result of 100 elements:
|Array size (N)
array
itiriri
|1000
|111,611 ops/sec ±9.63% (86 runs)
|44,213 ops/sec ±1.92% (88 runs)
|5000
|18,507 ops/sec ±0.67% (90 runs)
|42,103 ops/sec ±2.63% (84 runs)
|10000
|8,655 ops/sec ±0.70% (91 runs)
|42,803 ops/sec ±2.20% (86 runs)
|50000
|1,640 ops/sec ±0.79% (88 runs)
|43,446 ops/sec ±2.17% (88 runs)
|100000
|848 ops/sec ±0.93% (87 runs)
|43,137 ops/sec ±2.15% (87 runs)
|200000
|46.38 ops/sec ±0.74% (59 runs)
|42,445 ops/sec ±2.48% (90 runs)
Using
array methods performance drops significantly for large inputs due to creation of intermediary states for
filter and
map.
Using
itiriri iteration always stops after 100 elements are found, therefore the size of the input doesn't affect the performance.
More benchmarks can be found in /benchmark.
$ npm install
$ npm test
If you want to use itiriri in the browser, there is a
gulp task that creates a minified file:
$ npm install
$ gulp bundle
// creates itiriri.min.js file in the root folder
Once you include the
itiriri.min.js file on your page, you can use it as:
<script src="itiriri.min.js"></script>
<!-- ... -->
<script>
// source can be an array or an Iterable
const source = [1, 2, 3];
console.log(itiriri(source).sum());
</script>
average
Returns the average value.
Syntax
average(): number;
average(selector: (element: T, index: number) => number): number;
Parameters
-
selector- (optional) a value transformer that accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
- returns a number that is used for average value calculation
For a sequence with no elements returns
undefined.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([41, 42, 43]).average() // returns 42
itiriri([{value: 1}, {value: 2}]).average(elem => elem.value) // returns 1.5
itiriri([]).average() // returns undefined
concat
Concatenates a sequence with another one.
Syntax
concat(other: Iterable<T>): IterableQuery<T>;
concat(other: T): IterableQuery<T>;
Parameters
-
other- (required) a sequence or a value to be concatenated
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).concat([4, 5]).toArray() // returns [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
concat is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
distinct
Returns a sequence of unique elements.
Syntax
distinct(): IterableQuery<T>;
distinct<S>(selector: (element: T) => S): IterableQuery<T>;
Parameters
-
selector- (optional) a function to get element's value for comparison. Accepts one argument:
-
element- current element
- returns a value to be used for comparison
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 42, 3, 4, 1]).distinct().toArray(); // returns [1, 42, 3, 4]
itiriri([{value: 1}, {value: 2}, {value: 1}])
.distinct(elem => elem.value)
.toArray(); // returns [{value: 1}, {value: 2}]
distinct is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
entries
Returns a sequence of key/value pair for each element and its index.
Syntax
entries(): IterableQuery<[number, T]>;
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri(['Alice', 'Bob', 'David']).entries().toArray();
// returns [[0, 'Alice'], [1, 'Bob'], [2, 'David']]
entries is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
every
Tests whether all the elements pass the predicate.
Syntax
every(predicate: (element: T, index: number) => boolean): boolean;
Parameters
-
predicate- (required) function to test for each element
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
- returns
trueor
false
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([2, 4, 9]).every(elem => elem > 0); // returns true
itiriri([7, 23, 3]).every(elem => elem % 3 === 0); // returns false
exclude
Returns a sequence of elements not contained in a given sequence.
Syntax
exclude<S>(others: Iterable<T>): IterableQuery<T>;
exclude<S>(others: Iterable<T>, selector: (element: T) => S): IterableQuery<T>;
Parameters
-
others- (required) a sequence of elements to be excluded
-
selector- (optional) a function to get element's value for comparison, accepts one argument:
-
element- current element
- returns a value to be used for comparison
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([2, 0, 1, 8, 2]).exclude([0, 1]).toArray(); // returns [2, 8, 2]
itiriri([{id: 1}, {id: 2}])
.exclude([{id: 2}, elem => elem.id])
.toArray(); // returns [{id: 1}]
exclude is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
fill
Returns a sequence filled from a start index to an end index with a static value. The end index is not included.
Syntax
fill(value: T): IterableQuery<T>;
fill(value: T, start: number): IterableQuery<T>;
fill(value: T, start: number, end: number): IterableQuery<T>;
Parameters
-
value- (required) value to fill
-
start- (optional) start index, defaults to 0
-
end- (optional) end index, defaults to sequence length
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]).fill([7]).toArray(); // returns [7, 7, 7, 7, 7]
itiriri([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]).fill([7, 3]).toArray(); // returns [1, 2, 3, 7, 7]
itiriri([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]).fill([7, 1, 3]).toArray(); // returns [1, 7, 7, 4, 5]
fill is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
filter
Returns a sequence of elements that pass the predicate.
Syntax
filter(predicate: (element: T, index: number) => boolean): IterableQuery<T>;
Parameters
-
predicate- (required) function to test for each element that accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
- returns
trueor
false
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]).filter(elem => elem < 3).toArray(); // returns [1, 2]
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).filter(elem > 10).toArray(); // returns []
filter is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
find
Finds the first element that satisfies the specified predicate.
Syntax
find(predicate: (element: T, index: number) => boolean): T;
Parameters
-
predicate- (required) function to test for each element, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
- returns
trueif element satisfies the predicate,
falseotherwise
If no element satisfies the predicate, returns
undefined.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]).find(elem => elem % 2 === 0); // returns 2
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).find(elem > 10); // returns undefined
findIndex
Finds the first index at which a given element satisfies the specified predicate.
Syntax
findIndex(predicate: (element: T, index: number) => boolean): number;
Parameters
-
predicate- (required) function to test for each element, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
- returns
trueif element satisfies the predicate,
falseotherwise
If no element satisfies the predicate, returns
-1.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([7, 12, 15]).findIndex(elem => elem > 10 && elem < 15); // returns 1
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).findIndex(elem > 10); // returns -1
findLast
Finds the last element that satisfies the specified predicate.
Syntax
findLast(predicate: (element: T, index: number) => boolean): T;
Parameters
-
predicate- (required) function to test for each element, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
- returns
trueif element satisfies the predicate,
falseotherwise
If no element satisfies the predicate, returns
undefined.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([11, 7, 21]).findLast(elem => elem > 10); // returns 21
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).findLast(elem > 10); // returns undefined
findLastIndex
Finds the last index at which a given element satisfies the specified predicate.
Syntax
findLastIndex(predicate: (element: T, index: number) => boolean): number;
Parameters
-
predicate- (required) function to test for each element, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
- returns
trueif element satisfies the predicate,
falseotherwise
If not present, returns
-1.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([11, 7, 21]).findLastIndex(elem => elem > 10); // returns 2
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).findLastIndex(elem > 10); // returns -1
first
Returns the first element in a sequence.
Syntax
first(): T;
For an empty sequence returns
undefined.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri(['a', 'b', 'c']).first(); // returns 'a'
itiriri([]).first(); // returns undefined
flat
Returns a sequence with all sub-sequences concatenated.
Syntax
flat<S>(selector: (element: T, index: number) => Iterable<S>): IterableQuery<S>;
Parameters
-
selector- (required) a transformation function to map each element to a sequence, accepts two arguments
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
- returns an iterable
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([{value: [1, 2], {values: [7, 9]}]).flat(elem => elem.value).toArray();
// returns [1, 2, 7, 9]
flat is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
forEach
Runs through every element and applies a given function.
Syntax
forEach(action: (element: T, index: number) => void): void;
Parameters
-
action- (required) function to apply on each element, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).forEach(elem => console.log(elem));
// 1
// 2
// 3
groupBy
Groups elements by a given key, optionally applying a transformation over each element.
Syntax
groupBy<K>(
keySelector: (element: T, index: number) => K): IterableQuery<[K, IterableQuery<T>]>;
groupBy<K, E>(
keySelector: (element: T, index: number) => K,
valueSelector: (element: T, index: number) => E): IterableQuery<[K, IterableQuery<E>]>;
Parameters
-
keySelector- (required) function that provides element's group key, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
- returns the group key of current element
-
valueSelector- (optional) function to transform values, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
- returns a transformation of current element
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
const students = [
{name: 'Alice', gender: 'female'},
{name: 'Bob', gender: 'male'},
{name: 'David', gender: 'male'},
];
itiriri(students).groupBy(elem => elem.gender, elem => elem.name).toArray();
// [['female', ['Alice']], ['male', ['Bob', 'David']]]
groupBy is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
groupJoin
Returns a sequence of correlated elements where each element from the current sequence is matched with zero or more elements from the other sequence.
Syntax
groupJoin<TKey, TRight, TResult>(
other: Iterable<TRight>,
leftKeySelector: (element: T, index: number) => TKey,
rightKeySelector: (element: TRight, index: number) => TKey,
joinSelector: (left: T, right: TRight[]) => TResult,
): IterableQuery<TResult>;
Parameters
-
other- (required) sequence to join
-
leftKeySelector- (required) function that provides the key of each element from the source sequence, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
- returns element's key
-
rightKeySelector- (required) function that provides the key of each element from joined sequence, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
- returns element's key
-
joinSelector- (required) a transformation function to apply on each joined element with group, accepts two arguments:
-
left- element from the original source
-
right- array of elements from the joined source that have the same key as left element's key
The
joinSelector function is called on each element from the source sequence and the array of matched
elements from the joined sequence.
When an element from the source sequence doesn't match with any of the elements from the joined sequence, the
joinSelector function will be called with an empty array.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
const books = [
{title: 'Clean code', categoryId: 1 },
{title: 'Code complete', categoryId: 1},
{title: 'Scrum', categoryId: 2},
];
const categories = [
{id: 1, name: 'CS'},
{id: 2, name: 'Agile'},
];
itiriri(categories).groupJoin(
books,
category => category.id,
book => book.categoryId,
(category, books) => ({ category: category.name, books: books.map(b => b.title) })
).toArray();
// [
// {category: 'CS', books: ['Clean code', 'Code complete']},
// {category: 'Agile', books: ['Scrum']}
// ]
groupJoin is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
includes
Determines whether the sequence includes a certain element.
Syntax
includes(element: T): boolean;
includes(element: T, fromIndex: number): boolean;
Parameters
-
element- (required) the element to search for
-
fromIndex- (optional) starting index, defaults to
0
includes uses triple equals
=== to compare elements.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).includes(2); // returns true
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).includes(0); // returns false
indexOf
Returns the first (zero-based) index at which a given element can be found.
Syntax
indexOf(element: T): number;
indexOf(element: T, fromIndex: number): number;
Parameters
-
element- (required) the element to search for
-
fromIndex- (optional) starting index, defaults to
0
When an element is not found, returns
-1.
indexOf uses triple equals
=== to compare elements.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri(['a', 'b', 'c']).indexOf('c'); // returns 2
itiriri(['a', 'b', 'c']).indexOf('x'); // returns -1
intersect
Returns a set intersection with a given sequence.
Syntax
intersect(others: Iterable<T>): IterableQuery<T>;
intersect<S>(other: Iterable<T>, selector: (element: T) => S): IterableQuery<T>;
Parameters
-
other- (required) the sequence to intersect with
-
selector- (optional) a value transformer function to be used for comparisons, accepts one argument:
-
element- the current element
- returns a value used for comparisons
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3]]).intersect([2, 3, 4]).toArray(); // returns [2, 3]
itiriri([{id: 1, name: 'Alice'}, {id: 2, name: 'Bob'})
.intersect([{id: 3, name: 'David'}, {id: 1, name: 'Alice'}], elem => elem.id)
.toArray(); // returns [{id: 1, name: 'Alice'}]
intersect is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
join
Returns a sequence of correlated elements transformation that match a given key.
Syntax
join<TKey, TRight, TResult>(
other: Iterable<TRight>,
leftKeySelector: (element: T, index: number) => TKey,
rightKeySelector: (element: TRight, index: number) => TKey,
joinSelector: (left: T, right: TRight) => TResult,
): IterableQuery<TResult>;
Parameters
-
other- (required) sequence to join
-
leftKeySelector- (required) function that provides the key of each element from source sequence, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
- returns element's key
-
rightKeySelector- (required) function that provides the key of each element from joined sequence, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
- returns element's key
-
joinSelector- (required) a transformation function to apply on each matched tuple, accepts two arguments:
-
left- element from the source sequence
-
right- element from the joined sequence
- returns a new result
The
join method works as an sql inner join.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3])
.join([2, 3, 4], n => n, n => n, (a, b) => `${a}-${b}`)
.toArray();
// returns ['2-2', '3-3']
itiriri([{countryId: 1, code: '+1'}, {countryId: 2, code: '+44'}]])
.join(
[{ id: 1, country: 'US' }, {id: 3, country: 'MD'}],
left => left.countryId,
right => right.id,
(left, right) => ({country: right.country, code: left.code}))
.toArray();
// returns [{country: 'US', code: '+1'}]
join is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
keys
Returns a sequence of keys for each index in the source sequence.
Syntax
keys(): IterableQuery<number>;
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri(['a', 'b', 'c']).keys().toArray(); // returns [0, 1, 2]
keys is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
last
Returns the last element in a sequence.
Syntax
last(): T;
For an empty sequence returns
undefined.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri(['a', 'b', 'c']).last(); // returns 'c'
itiriri([]).last(); // returns undefined
lastIndexOf
Returns the last index at which a given element can be found.
Syntax
lastIndexOf(element: T): number;
lastIndexOf(element: T, fromIndex: number): number;
Parameters
-
element- (required) the element to search for
-
fromIndex- (optional) starting index, defaults to
0
When an element is not found, returns
-1.
lastIndexOf uses triple equals
=== to compare elements.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri(['a', 'c', 'c']).lastIndexOf('c'); // returns 2
itiriri(['a', 'b', 'c']).lastIndexOf('x'); // returns -1
leftJoin
Returns a sequence of correlated elements transformation that match a given key.
Syntax
leftJoin<TKey, TRight, TResult>(
other: Iterable<TRight>,
leftKeySelector: (element: T, index: number) => TKey,
rightKeySelector: (element: TRight, index: number) => TKey,
joinSelector: (left: T, right?: TRight) => TResult,
): IterableQuery<TResult>;
Parameters
-
other- (required) sequence to join
-
leftKeySelector- (required) function that provides the key of each element from source sequence, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
- returns element's key
-
rightKeySelector- (required) function that provides the key of each element from joined sequence, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
- returns element's key
-
joinSelector- (required) a transformation function to apply on each matched tuple, accepts two arguments:
-
left- element from the source sequence
-
right- element from the joined sequence, or
undefinedif no match was found
- returns element's key
The
leftJoin method works as an sql left join.
When an element from the left sequence doesn't match with any of the elements from the right sequence,
the
joinSelector function is called with an
undefined right value.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3])
.leftJoin([2, 3, 4, 2], n => n, n => n, (a, b) => `${a}-${b || '#'}`)
.toArray();
// returns ['1-#', '2-2', '2-2', '3-3']
itiriri([{book: 'History', owner: 3}, {book: 'Math', owner: 2}, {book: 'Art'}]])
.leftJoin(
[{id: 1, name: 'Alice'}, {id: 2, name: 'Bob'}, {id: 3, name: 'Eve'}],
left => left.owner,
right => right.id,
(left, right) => ({book: left.book, owner: right && right.owner || '--'}))
.toArray();
// returns [
// {book: 'History', owner: 'Eve'},
// {book: 'Math', owner: 'Bob'},
// {book: 'Art', owner: '--'}]
leftJoin is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
length
Returns the number of elements in a sequence.
Syntax
length(): number;
length(predicate: (element: T, index: number) => boolean): number;
Parameters
-
predicate- (optional) a function to count only the elements that match the predicate, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
- returns
trueor
false
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]).length(); // returns 5
itiriri([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]).length(elem => elem > 2); // returns 3
map
Returns a sequence of transformed values.
Syntax
map<S>(selector: (element: T, index: number) => S): IterableQuery<S>;
Parameters
-
selector- (required) a value transformer function to apply to each element, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
- returns a new value
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).map(elem => elem * 10).toArray(); // returns [10, 20, 30]
map is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
max
Returns the maximum element in a sequence.
Syntax
max(): T;
max(compareFn: (a: T, b: T) => number): T;
Parameters
-
compareFn- (optional) a comparer function that compares two elements from a sequence and returns:
-
-1when
ais less than
b
-
1when
ais greater
b
-
0when
aequals to
b
If sequence is empty, returns
undefined.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).max(); // returns 3
itiriri([]).max(); // returns undefined
itiriri([7, 3, 11, 5]).max((a, b) => (1 / a) - (1 / b)); // returns 3
min
Returns the minimum element in a sequence.
Syntax
min(): number;
min(compareFn: (a: T, b: T) => number): T;
Parameters
-
compareFn- (optional) a comparer function that compares two elements from a sequence and returns:
-
-1when
ais less than
b
-
1when
ais greater
b
-
0when
aequals to
b
If sequence is empty, returns
undefined.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).min(); // returns 1
itiriri([]).min(); // returns undefined
itiriri([7, 3, 11, 5]).min((a, b) => (1 / a) - (1 / b)); // returns 11
nth
Returns the element at a specified index.
Syntax
nth(index: number): T;
Parameters
-
index- (required) zero based index at which to get the element
For a negative index returns the element from the end of the sequence.
If index is out of the range, returns
undefined .
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri(['a', 'b', 'c', 'd']).nth(2) // returns 'c'
itiriri(['a', 'b', 'c', 'd']).nth(-1) // returns 'd'
itiriri(['a', 'b', 'c', 'd']).nth(10) // returns undefined
prepend
Returns a sequence with given elements at the beginning.
Syntax
prepend(other: Iterable<T>): IterableQuery<T>;
prepend(other: T): IterableQuery<T>;
Parameters
-
other- (required) the sequence or element to be added at the beginning
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).prepend([9, 10]).toArray(); // returns [1, 2, 3, 9, 10]
prepend is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
reduce
Applies a function against an accumulator and each element (from left to right) to reduce it to a single value.
Syntax
reduce(
callback: (accumulator: T, current: T, index: number) => T,
): T;
reduce<S>(
callback: (accumulator: S, current: T, index: number) => S,
initialValue: S,
): S;
Parameters
-
callback- (required) function to execute on each element in the sequence, taking three arguments
-
accumulatorthe accumulator accumulates the callback's return values;
-
currentthe current element being processed;
-
currentIndexthe index of the current element being processed;
-
initialValue- (optional) value to use as the first argument to the first call of the
callback
Calling
reduce on an empty sequence without an initial value throws an error.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([ 1, 2, 42, 0 ]).reduce((acc, elem) => Math.max(acc, elem)); // returns 42
itiriri([ 1, 2, 3 ]).reduce((acc, elem) => acc + elem, 10); // returns 16
reduceRight
Applies a function against an accumulator and each element (from right to left) to reduce it to a single value.
Syntax
reduceRight(
callback: (accumulator: T, current: T, index: number) => T,
): T;
reduceRight<S>(
callback: (accumulator: S, current: T, index: number) => S,
initialValue: S,
): S;
Parameters
-
callback- (required) function to execute on each element in the sequence, taking three arguments
-
accumulatorthe accumulator accumulates the callback's return values;
-
currentthe current element being processed;
-
currentIndexthe index of the current element being processed;
-
initialValue- (optional) value to use as the first argument to the first call of the
callback
Calling
reduceRight on an empty sequence without an initial value throws an error.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([ 1, 2, 42, 0 ]).reduceRight((acc, elem) => Math.max(acc, elem)); // returns 42
itiriri([ 1, 2, 3]).reduceRight((acc, elem) => acc.concat(elem), []); // returns [3, 2, 1]
reverse
Returns a sequence of elements in a reversed order.
Syntax
reverse(): IterableQuery<T>;
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).reverse().toArray(); // returns [3, 2, 1]
reverse is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
rightJoin
Returns a sequence of correlated elements transformation that match a given key.
Syntax
rightJoin<TKey, TRight, TResult>(
other: Iterable<TRight>,
rightKeySelector: (element: TRight, index: number) => TKey,
leftKeySelector: (element: T, index: number) => TKey,
joinSelector: (right: TRight, left?: T) => TResult,
): IterableQuery<TResult>;
Parameters
-
other- (required) sequence to join
-
rightKeySelector- (required) function that provides the key of each element from joined sequence, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
- returns element's key
-
leftKeySelector- (required) function that provides the key of each element from source sequence, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
- returns element's key
-
joinSelector- (required) a transformation function to apply on each matched tuple, accepts two arguments:
-
right- element from the joined sequence
-
left- element from the source sequence, or
undefinedif no match found
- returns new result
The
rightJoin method works as an sql right join.
When an element from the right sequence doesn't match with any of the elements from the left sequence,
the
rightJoin function is called with an
undefined left value.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3])
.rightJoin([2, 3, 4, 2], n => n, n => n, (a, b) => `${a || '#'}-${b}`)
.toArray();
// returns ['2-2', '3-3', '#-4', '2-2']
itiriri([{book: 'History', owner: 3}, {book: 'Math', owner: 2}]])
.rightJoin(
[{id: 1, name: 'Alice'}, {id: 2, name: 'Bob'}, {id: 3, name: 'Eve'}],
right => right.id,
left => left.owner,
(right, left) => ({student: right.name, book: left && left.book || '--'}))
.toArray();
// returns [
// {student: 'Alice', book: '--'},
// {student: 'Bob', book: 'Math'},
// {student: 'Eve', book: 'History'}]
rightJoin is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
shuffle
Returns the sequence of elements in a random order.
Syntax
shuffle(): IterableQuery<T>;
This method is implemented using Fisher–Yates
algorithm for generating the random permutation.
Math.rand() is used to generate random numbers.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]).shuffle().toArray();
// returns a random permutation of the same elements
// like: [2, 5, 3, 1, 4]
shuffle is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
skip
Skips the specified number of elements from the beginning of sequence and returns the remaining ones.
Syntax
skip(count: number): IterableQuery<T>;
Parameters
-
count- (required) number of elements to skip
When count is greater than actual number of elements, results in an empty sequence.
Accepts also a negative count, in which case skips the elements from the end of the sequence.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]).skip(2).toArray(); // [3, 4, 5]
itiriri([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]).skip(10).toArray(); // []
itiriri([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]).skip(-2).toArray(); // [1, 2, 3]
skip is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
skipWhile
Skip elements while they satisfy the predicate.
Syntax
skipWhile<T>(predicate: (element: T, index: number) => boolean): IterableQuery<T>;
Parameters
-
predicate- (required) function to test for each element, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).skipWhile(() => true); // returns []
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).skipWhile(() => false); // returns [1, 2, 3]
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).skipWhile(e => e < 3); // returns [3]
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).skipWhile(e => e % 2 === 0); // returns [1, 2, 3]
skipWhile is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
slice
Returns a sequence that represents the range of elements from start to end.
Syntax
slice(start: number): IterableQuery<T>;
slice(start: number, end: number): IterableQuery<T>;
Parameters
-
start- (required) zero-based index at which to begin extraction
-
end- (optional) zero-based index before which to end extraction
The
end index is not included in the result.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]).slice(1, 3).toArray(); // returns [2, 3]
slice is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
some
Tests whether at least one element passes the predicate.
Syntax
some(predicate: (element: T, index: number) => boolean): boolean;
Parameters
-
predicate- (required) function to test for each element, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
- returns
trueor
false
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3, 42, 5]).some(elem => elem > 40); // returns true
itiriri([1, 2, 3, 42, 5]).some(elem => elem < 0); // returns false
sort
Returns a sequence of sorted elements.
Syntax
sort(): IterableQuery<T>;
sort(compareFn: (a: T, b: T) => number): IterableQuery<T>;
Parameters
-
compareFn- (optional) a comparer function that compares two elements from a sequence and returns:
-
-1when
ais less than
b
-
1when
ais greater
b
-
0when
aequals to
b
This method fallbacks to native JavaScript array sort method.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([7, 9, 0, 4, 12]).sort().toArray(); // returns [0, 4, 7, 9, 12]
itiriri([
{score: 1, value: 'a'},
{score: 0, value: 'b'},
{score: 2, value: 'c'}])
.sort((a, b)) => a.score - b.score);
// returns [
// {score: 0, value: 'b'},
// {score: 1, value: 'a'},
// {score: 2, value: 'c'}]
sort is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
splice
Returns a sequence that skips elements and/or adds new elements.
Syntax
splice(start: number, deleteCount: number, ...items: T[]): IterableQuery<T>;
Parameters
-
start- (required) index at which to start changing the sequence
-
deleteCount- (optional) an integer indicating the number of original elements to skip
-
items- (optional) elements to add to the sequence
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri(['angel', 'clown', 'mandarin', 'sturgeon'])
.splice(2, 0, 'drum').toArray();
// returns ['angel', 'clown', 'drum', 'mandarin', 'sturgeon']
itiriri(['angel', 'clown', 'drum', 'mandarin', 'sturgeon'])
.splice(3, 1).toArray();
// returns ['angel', 'clown', 'drum', 'sturgeon']
splice is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
sum
Returns the sum of all elements.
Syntax
sum(): number;
sum(selector: (element: T, index: number) => number): number;
Parameters
-
selector- (optional) a value transformer function to apply to each element, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
- returns a value to be used for sum calculation
Optionally, a function can be provided to apply a transformation and map each element to a value.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).sum(); // returns 6
itiriri([{value: 1}, {value: 2}]).sum(elem => elem.value); // returns 3
take
Returns a specified number of elements from the beginning of sequence.
Syntax
take(count: number): IterableQuery<T>;
Parameters
-
count- (required) number of elements to take
If a negative count is specified, returns elements from the end of the sequence.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).take(2); // returns [1, 2]
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).take(-2); // returns [2, 3]
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).take(10); // returns [1, 2, 3]
take is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
takeWhile
Returns elements while they satisfy the predicate.
Syntax
takeWhile<T>(predicate: (element: T, index: number) => boolean): IterableQuery<T>;
Parameters
-
predicate- (required) function to test for each element, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).takeWhile(() => true); // returns [1, 2, 3]
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).takeWhile(() => false); // returns []
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).takeWhile(e => e < 3); // returns [1, 2]
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).takeWhile(e => e % 2 === 0); // returns []
takeWhile is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
toArray
Creates an array copy of the sequence.
Syntax
toArray(): T[];
toArray<S>(selector: (element: T, index: number) => S): S[];
Parameters
-
selector- (optional) a value transformer function to apply to each element
When providing a selector function, creates an array of values returned by applying the function on each element.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).toArray(); // returns [1, 2, 3]
itiriri([{value: 1}, {value: 2}]).toArray(elem => elem.value); // returns [1, 2]
toGroups
Creates a map of element groups by a given key.
Syntax
toGroups<M>(
keySelector: (element: T, index: number) => M): Map<M, T[]>;
toGroups<M, N>(
keySelector: (element: T, index: number) => M,
valueSelector: (element: T, index: number) => N): Map<M, N[]>;
Parameters
-
keySelector- (required) a transformer function to apply to each element to get its key, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
-
valueSelector- (optional) a transformer function to apply to each element, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
Method
toGroups creates a JavaScript Map
of key-value pairs where each key is the result from
keySelector and value is an array of elements
(or the result of applying
valueSelector on each element) from the original sequence for which the key is the same.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 7, 14, 4, 9]).toGroups(elem => elem % 2 === 0);
// returns Map {0 => [14, 4], 1 => [1, 7, 9]}
itiriri([
{name: 'Alice', gender: 'female'},
{name: 'Bob', gender: 'male'},
{name: 'David', gender: 'male'}
])
.toGroups(elem => elem.gender, elem => elem.name);
// returns Map {'female' => ['Alice'], 'male' => ['Bob', 'David']}
toMap
Creates a map of elements by a given key.
Syntax
toMap<M>(
keySelector: (element: T, index: number) => M): Map<M, T>;
toMap<M, N>(
keySelector: (element: T, index: number) => M,
valueSelector: (element: T, index: number) => N): Map<M, N>;
Parameters
-
keySelector- (required) a transformer function to apply to each element to get its key, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
-
valueSelector- (optional) a transformer function to apply to each element, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
Method
toMap returns a JavaScript Map
of key-value pairs where each key is the result from
keySelector and value is the element
(or the result of applying
valueSelector on the element) that corresponds to the key.
If the sequence contains two elements with the same key, method
toMap throws an error.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri(['a', 'b', 'c']).toMap(elem => elem.charCodeAt(0));
// returns Map {97 => 'a', 98 => 'b', 99 => 'c'}
itiriri(['a', 'b', 'c']).toMap(elem => elem.charCodeAt(0), elem => elem.toUpperCase());
// returns Map {97 => 'A', 98 => 'B', 99 => 'C'}
itiriri([1, 1]).toMap(elem => elem);
// throws an Error
toSet
Creates a set of elements.
Syntax
toSet(): Set<T>;
toSet<S>(selector: (element: T, index: number) => S): Set<S>;
Parameters
-
selector- (optional) a transformer function to apply to each element to get its value, accepts two arguments:
-
element- the current element
-
index- the index of the current element
Method
toSet returns a JavaScript Set
of the original elements in the sequence, or their transformation when a
selector is provided.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3, 1, 3]).toSet(); // returns Set {1, 2, 3}
itiriri([{value: 1}, {value: 2}, {value: 1}])
.toSet(elem => elem.value); // returns Set {1, 2}
toString
Returns a string representing the specified sequence and its elements.
Syntax
toString(): string;
Method
toString calls
.toString() function on each element and joins the result by
,.
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3]).toString(); // returns 1,2,3
itiriri([1, null, 3]).toString(); // returns 1,,3
itiriri([{value: 1}, {value: 2}]).toString(); // returns [object Object],[object Object]
union
Returns a set union with a given sequence.
Syntax
union(other: Iterable<T>): IterableQuery<T>;
union<S>(other: Iterable<T>, selector: (element: T) => S): IterableQuery<T>;
Parameters
-
other- (required) the sequence to join with
-
selector- (optional) a value transformer function to be used for comparisons, accepts one argument:
-
element- the current element
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3]]).union([2, 3, 4]).toArray(); // returns [1, 2, 3, 4]
itiriri([{id: 1, name: 'Alice'}, {id: 2, name: 'Bob'})
.union([{id: 3, name: 'David'}, {id: 1, name: 'Alice'}], elem => elem.id)
.toArray();
// returns [
// {id: 1, name: 'Alice'},
// {id: 2, name: 'Bob'},
// {id: 3, name: 'David'}]
union is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.
values
Returns a sequence of values for each index in the source sequence.
Syntax
values(): IterableQuery<T>;
Example
import itiriri from 'itiriri';
itiriri([1, 2, 3]]).values().toArray(); // returns [1, 2, 3]
values is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.