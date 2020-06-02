itiriri

A library built for ES6 iteration protocol.

function * numbers ( ) { let n = 1 ; while ( true ) { yield n++; } } const s = itiriri(numbers()).map( n => 1 / (n * n)).take( 1000 ).sum(); console .log( Math .sqrt( 6 * s));

itiriri provides similar functions as JavaScript arrays: filter, slice, map, reduce, every, some etc. and more. The functions are optimized for ES6 iterators and can be chained to perform simple but powerful manipulations over iterables.

Installation

Using npm

$ npm install 'itiriri' --save

Importing

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ;

Support

The itiriri library can be used with any ES6 compatible runtime.

Usage

itiriri can be used with a build-it type like array, Map, Set, a generator function or a custom iterable.

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; const values = [ 2 , 0 , 4 , 8 ]; const s = itiriri(values).map( n => n / 2 ).reverse(); console .log(s.toString()); for ( const n of s) { console .log(n) } console .log(s.sum());

Deferred execution

JavaScript's array methods like filter, slice and others that return an array create a shallow copy for the result and are executed once called.

itiriri functions that return iterables are not executed unless chained with a function that reduces a value or transforms to a built-in type. The iterable source is iterated only once.

Let's see what happens in the below example.

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; function * fibonacci ( ) { let [a, b] = [ 0 , 1 ]; while ( true ) { yield a; [a, b] = [b, a + b]; } } const result = itiriri(fibonacci()) .filter( x => x.toString().indexOf( '42' ) !== -1 ) .take( 3 ); for ( const e of result) { console .log(e); }

Step by step:

result is assigned to a itiriri. At this point numbers array is not iterated, the execution is deferred until the result is being iterated. filter method creates an iterator to pipe only numbers passing the predicate. filter does not buffer elements and only pipes them one-by-one to take as it is iterated. take pipes only first three elements as it is iterated and breaks. for...of instruction starts iteration and requests elements one at a time.

Due to deferred execution, most of the functions that don't need entire sequence of elements to build an iterator (like filter, map, concat etc.) can be used with infinite iterables (like Fibonacci in the above example). These functions are also optimized to pass elements through and do not buffer them resulting in a more optimized memory usage.

Functions like sort, reverse, shuffle etc. that require entire sequence of elements in order to build an iterator expect to receive a finite iterable.

Benchmarks

Using itiriri is considerable faster than using array methods when processing large inputs.

In filter-map-slice example arrays of different size are used to filter and map a result of 100 elements:

Array size (N) array itiriri 1000 111,611 ops/sec ±9.63% (86 runs) 44,213 ops/sec ±1.92% (88 runs) 5000 18,507 ops/sec ±0.67% (90 runs) 42,103 ops/sec ±2.63% (84 runs) 10000 8,655 ops/sec ±0.70% (91 runs) 42,803 ops/sec ±2.20% (86 runs) 50000 1,640 ops/sec ±0.79% (88 runs) 43,446 ops/sec ±2.17% (88 runs) 100000 848 ops/sec ±0.93% (87 runs) 43,137 ops/sec ±2.15% (87 runs) 200000 46.38 ops/sec ±0.74% (59 runs) 42,445 ops/sec ±2.48% (90 runs)

Using array methods performance drops significantly for large inputs due to creation of intermediary states for filter and map .

Using itiriri iteration always stops after 100 elements are found, therefore the size of the input doesn't affect the performance.

More benchmarks can be found in /benchmark.

Running Tests

$ npm install $ npm test

Bundling

If you want to use itiriri in the browser, there is a gulp task that creates a minified file:

$ npm install $ gulp bundle

Once you include the itiriri.min.js file on your page, you can use it as:

< script src = "itiriri.min.js" > </ script > < script > const source = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; console .log(itiriri(source).sum()); </ script >

Complete list of methods

average

Returns the average value.

Syntax

average(): number ; average(selector: ( element: T, index: number ) => number ): number ;

Parameters selector - (optional) a value transformer that accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element returns a number that is used for average value calculation

- (optional) a value transformer that accepts two arguments:

For a sequence with no elements returns undefined .

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 41 , 42 , 43 ]).average() itiriri([{value: 1 }, {value: 2 }]).average( elem => elem.value) itiriri([]).average()

concat

Concatenates a sequence with another one.

Syntax

concat(other: Iterable<T>): IterableQuery<T>; concat(other: T): IterableQuery<T>;

Parameters other - (required) a sequence or a value to be concatenated

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).concat([ 4 , 5 ]).toArray()

concat is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

distinct

Returns a sequence of unique elements.

Syntax

distinct(): IterableQuery<T>; distinct<S> ( selector: ( element: T ) => S ): IterableQuery < T >;

Parameters selector - (optional) a function to get element's value for comparison. Accepts one argument: element - current element returns a value to be used for comparison

- (optional) a function to get element's value for comparison. Accepts one argument:

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 42 , 3 , 4 , 1 ]).distinct().toArray(); itiriri([{value: 1 }, {value: 2 }, {value: 1 }]) .distinct( elem => elem.value) .toArray();

distinct is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

entries

Returns a sequence of key/value pair for each element and its index.

Syntax

entries(): IterableQuery<[ number , T]>;

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 'Alice' , 'Bob' , 'David' ]).entries().toArray();

entries is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

every

Tests whether all the elements pass the predicate.

Syntax

every(predicate: ( element: T, index: number ) => boolean ): boolean ;

Parameters predicate - (required) function to test for each element element - the current element index - the index of the current element returns true or false

- (required) function to test for each element

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 2 , 4 , 9 ]).every( elem => elem > 0 ); itiriri([ 7 , 23 , 3 ]).every( elem => elem % 3 === 0 );

exclude

Returns a sequence of elements not contained in a given sequence.

Syntax

exclude<S>(others: Iterable<T>): IterableQuery<T>; exclude<S> ( others: Iterable<T>, selector: ( element: T ) => S ): IterableQuery < T >;

Parameters others - (required) a sequence of elements to be excluded

- (required) a sequence of elements to be excluded selector - (optional) a function to get element's value for comparison, accepts one argument: element - current element returns a value to be used for comparison

- (optional) a function to get element's value for comparison, accepts one argument:

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 2 , 0 , 1 , 8 , 2 ]).exclude([ 0 , 1 ]).toArray(); itiriri([{id: 1 }, {id: 2 }]) .exclude([{id: 2 }, elem => elem.id]) .toArray();

exclude is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

fill

Returns a sequence filled from a start index to an end index with a static value. The end index is not included.

Syntax

fill(value: T): IterableQuery<T>; fill(value: T, start: number ): IterableQuery<T>; fill(value: T, start: number , end: number ): IterableQuery<T>;

Parameters value - (required) value to fill

- (required) value to fill start - (optional) start index, defaults to 0

- (optional) start index, defaults to 0 end - (optional) end index, defaults to sequence length

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]).fill([ 7 ]).toArray(); itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]).fill([ 7 , 3 ]).toArray(); itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]).fill([ 7 , 1 , 3 ]).toArray();

fill is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

filter

Returns a sequence of elements that pass the predicate.

Syntax

filter(predicate: ( element: T, index: number ) => boolean ): IterableQuery<T>;

Parameters predicate - (required) function to test for each element that accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element returns true or false

- (required) function to test for each element that accepts two arguments:

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]).filter( elem => elem < 3 ).toArray(); itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).filter(elem > 10 ).toArray();

filter is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

find

Finds the first element that satisfies the specified predicate.

Syntax

find(predicate: ( element: T, index: number ) => boolean ): T;

Parameters predicate - (required) function to test for each element, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element returns true if element satisfies the predicate, false otherwise

- (required) function to test for each element, accepts two arguments:

If no element satisfies the predicate, returns undefined .

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]).find( elem => elem % 2 === 0 ); itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).find(elem > 10 );

findIndex

Finds the first index at which a given element satisfies the specified predicate.

Syntax

findIndex(predicate: ( element: T, index: number ) => boolean ): number ;

Parameters predicate - (required) function to test for each element, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element returns true if element satisfies the predicate, false otherwise

- (required) function to test for each element, accepts two arguments:

If no element satisfies the predicate, returns -1 .

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 7 , 12 , 15 ]).findIndex( elem => elem > 10 && elem < 15 ); itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).findIndex(elem > 10 );

findLast

Finds the last element that satisfies the specified predicate.

Syntax

findLast(predicate: ( element: T, index: number ) => boolean ): T;

Parameters predicate - (required) function to test for each element, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element returns true if element satisfies the predicate, false otherwise

- (required) function to test for each element, accepts two arguments:

If no element satisfies the predicate, returns undefined .

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 11 , 7 , 21 ]).findLast( elem => elem > 10 ); itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).findLast(elem > 10 );

findLastIndex

Finds the last index at which a given element satisfies the specified predicate.

Syntax

findLastIndex(predicate: ( element: T, index: number ) => boolean ): number ;

Parameters predicate - (required) function to test for each element, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element returns true if element satisfies the predicate, false otherwise

- (required) function to test for each element, accepts two arguments:

If not present, returns -1 .

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 11 , 7 , 21 ]).findLastIndex( elem => elem > 10 ); itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).findLastIndex(elem > 10 );

first

Returns the first element in a sequence.

Syntax

first(): T;

For an empty sequence returns undefined .

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]).first(); itiriri([]).first();

flat

Returns a sequence with all sub-sequences concatenated.

Syntax

flat<S> ( selector: ( element: T, index: number ) => Iterable<S> ): IterableQuery < S >;

Parameters selector - (required) a transformation function to map each element to a sequence, accepts two arguments element - the current element index - the index of the current element returns an iterable

- (required) a transformation function to map each element to a sequence, accepts two arguments

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([{value: [ 1 , 2 ], {values: [ 7 , 9 ]}]).flat( elem => elem.value).toArray();

flat is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

forEach

Runs through every element and applies a given function.

Syntax

forEach(action: ( element: T, index: number ) => void ): void ;

Parameters action - (required) function to apply on each element, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element

- (required) function to apply on each element, accepts two arguments:

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).forEach( elem => console .log(elem));

groupBy

Groups elements by a given key, optionally applying a transformation over each element.

Syntax

groupBy<K>( keySelector: ( element: T, index: number ) => K): IterableQuery<[K, IterableQuery<T>]>; groupBy<K, E>( keySelector: ( element: T, index: number ) => K, valueSelector: ( element: T, index: number ) => E): IterableQuery<[K, IterableQuery<E>]>;

Parameters keySelector - (required) function that provides element's group key, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element returns the group key of current element

- (required) function that provides element's group key, accepts two arguments: valueSelector - (optional) function to transform values, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element returns a transformation of current element

- (optional) function to transform values, accepts two arguments:

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; const students = [ {name: 'Alice' , gender: 'female' }, {name: 'Bob' , gender: 'male' }, {name: 'David' , gender: 'male' }, ]; itiriri(students).groupBy( elem => elem.gender, elem => elem.name).toArray();

groupBy is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

groupJoin

Returns a sequence of correlated elements where each element from the current sequence is matched with zero or more elements from the other sequence.

Syntax

groupJoin<TKey, TRight, TResult>( other: Iterable<TRight>, leftKeySelector: ( element: T, index: number ) => TKey, rightKeySelector: ( element: TRight, index: number ) => TKey, joinSelector: ( left: T, right: TRight[] ) => TResult, ): IterableQuery<TResult>;

Parameters other - (required) sequence to join

- (required) sequence to join leftKeySelector - (required) function that provides the key of each element from the source sequence, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element returns element's key

- (required) function that provides the key of each element from the source sequence, accepts two arguments: rightKeySelector - (required) function that provides the key of each element from joined sequence, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element returns element's key

- (required) function that provides the key of each element from joined sequence, accepts two arguments: joinSelector - (required) a transformation function to apply on each joined element with group, accepts two arguments: left - element from the original source right - array of elements from the joined source that have the same key as left element's key

- (required) a transformation function to apply on each joined element with group, accepts two arguments:

The joinSelector function is called on each element from the source sequence and the array of matched elements from the joined sequence.

When an element from the source sequence doesn't match with any of the elements from the joined sequence, the joinSelector function will be called with an empty array.

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; const books = [ {title: 'Clean code' , categoryId: 1 }, {title: 'Code complete' , categoryId: 1 }, {title: 'Scrum' , categoryId: 2 }, ]; const categories = [ {id: 1 , name: 'CS' }, {id: 2 , name: 'Agile' }, ]; itiriri(categories).groupJoin( books, category => category.id, book => book.categoryId, ( category, books ) => ({ category: category.name, books: books.map( b => b.title) }) ).toArray();

groupJoin is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

includes

Determines whether the sequence includes a certain element.

Syntax

includes(element: T): boolean ; includes(element: T, fromIndex: number ): boolean ;

Parameters element - (required) the element to search for

- (required) the element to search for fromIndex - (optional) starting index, defaults to 0

includes uses triple equals === to compare elements.

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).includes( 2 ); itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).includes( 0 );

indexOf

Returns the first (zero-based) index at which a given element can be found.

Syntax

indexOf(element: T): number ; indexOf(element: T, fromIndex: number ): number ;

Parameters element - (required) the element to search for

- (required) the element to search for fromIndex - (optional) starting index, defaults to 0

When an element is not found, returns -1 .

indexOf uses triple equals === to compare elements.

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]).indexOf( 'c' ); itiriri([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]).indexOf( 'x' );

intersect

Returns a set intersection with a given sequence.

Syntax

intersect(others: Iterable<T>): IterableQuery<T>; intersect<S> ( other: Iterable<T>, selector: ( element: T ) => S ): IterableQuery < T >;

Parameters other - (required) the sequence to intersect with

- (required) the sequence to intersect with selector - (optional) a value transformer function to be used for comparisons, accepts one argument: element - the current element returns a value used for comparisons

- (optional) a value transformer function to be used for comparisons, accepts one argument:

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]]).intersect([ 2 , 3 , 4 ]).toArray(); itiriri([{id: 1 , name: 'Alice' }, {id: 2 , name: 'Bob' }) .intersect([{id: 3 , name: 'David' }, {id: 1 , name: 'Alice' }], elem => elem.id) .toArray();

intersect is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

join

Returns a sequence of correlated elements transformation that match a given key.

Syntax

join<TKey, TRight, TResult>( other: Iterable<TRight>, leftKeySelector: ( element: T, index: number ) => TKey, rightKeySelector: ( element: TRight, index: number ) => TKey, joinSelector: ( left: T, right: TRight ) => TResult, ): IterableQuery<TResult>;

Parameters other - (required) sequence to join

- (required) sequence to join leftKeySelector - (required) function that provides the key of each element from source sequence, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element returns element's key

- (required) function that provides the key of each element from source sequence, accepts two arguments: rightKeySelector - (required) function that provides the key of each element from joined sequence, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element returns element's key

- (required) function that provides the key of each element from joined sequence, accepts two arguments: joinSelector - (required) a transformation function to apply on each matched tuple, accepts two arguments: left - element from the source sequence right - element from the joined sequence returns a new result

- (required) a transformation function to apply on each matched tuple, accepts two arguments:

The join method works as an sql inner join.

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) .join([ 2 , 3 , 4 ], n => n, n => n, ( a, b ) => ` ${a} - ${b} ` ) .toArray(); itiriri([{countryId: 1 , code: '+1' }, {countryId: 2 , code: '+44' }]]) .join( [{ id: 1 , country: 'US' }, {id: 3 , country: 'MD' }], left => left.countryId, right => right.id, ( left, right ) => ({country: right.country, code: left.code})) .toArray();

join is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

keys

Returns a sequence of keys for each index in the source sequence.

Syntax

keys(): IterableQuery< number >;

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]).keys().toArray();

keys is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

last

Returns the last element in a sequence.

Syntax

last(): T;

For an empty sequence returns undefined .

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]).last(); itiriri([]).last();

lastIndexOf

Returns the last index at which a given element can be found.

Syntax

lastIndexOf(element: T): number ; lastIndexOf(element: T, fromIndex: number ): number ;

Parameters element - (required) the element to search for

- (required) the element to search for fromIndex - (optional) starting index, defaults to 0

When an element is not found, returns -1 .

lastIndexOf uses triple equals === to compare elements.

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 'a' , 'c' , 'c' ]).lastIndexOf( 'c' ); itiriri([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]).lastIndexOf( 'x' );

leftJoin

Returns a sequence of correlated elements transformation that match a given key.

Syntax

leftJoin<TKey, TRight, TResult>( other: Iterable<TRight>, leftKeySelector: ( element: T, index: number ) => TKey, rightKeySelector: ( element: TRight, index: number ) => TKey, joinSelector: ( left: T, right?: TRight ) => TResult, ): IterableQuery<TResult>;

Parameters other - (required) sequence to join

- (required) sequence to join leftKeySelector - (required) function that provides the key of each element from source sequence, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element returns element's key

- (required) function that provides the key of each element from source sequence, accepts two arguments: rightKeySelector - (required) function that provides the key of each element from joined sequence, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element returns element's key

- (required) function that provides the key of each element from joined sequence, accepts two arguments: joinSelector - (required) a transformation function to apply on each matched tuple, accepts two arguments: left - element from the source sequence right - element from the joined sequence, or undefined if no match was found returns element's key

- (required) a transformation function to apply on each matched tuple, accepts two arguments:

The leftJoin method works as an sql left join. When an element from the left sequence doesn't match with any of the elements from the right sequence, the joinSelector function is called with an undefined right value.

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) .leftJoin([ 2 , 3 , 4 , 2 ], n => n, n => n, ( a, b ) => ` ${a} - ${b || '#' } ` ) .toArray(); itiriri([{book: 'History' , owner: 3 }, {book: 'Math' , owner: 2 }, {book: 'Art' }]]) .leftJoin( [{id: 1 , name: 'Alice' }, {id: 2 , name: 'Bob' }, {id: 3 , name: 'Eve' }], left => left.owner, right => right.id, ( left, right ) => ({book: left.book, owner: right && right.owner || '--' })) .toArray();

leftJoin is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

length

Returns the number of elements in a sequence.

Syntax

length(): number ; length(predicate: ( element: T, index: number ) => boolean ): number ;

Parameters predicate - (optional) a function to count only the elements that match the predicate, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element returns true or false

- (optional) a function to count only the elements that match the predicate, accepts two arguments:

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]).length(); itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]).length( elem => elem > 2 );

map

Returns a sequence of transformed values.

Syntax

map<S> ( selector: ( element: T, index: number ) => S ): IterableQuery < S >;

Parameters selector - (required) a value transformer function to apply to each element, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element returns a new value

- (required) a value transformer function to apply to each element, accepts two arguments:

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).map( elem => elem * 10 ).toArray();

map is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

max

Returns the maximum element in a sequence.

Syntax

max(): T; max(compareFn: ( a: T, b: T ) => number ): T;

Parameters compareFn - (optional) a comparer function that compares two elements from a sequence and returns: -1 when a is less than b 1 when a is greater b 0 when a equals to b

- (optional) a comparer function that compares two elements from a sequence and returns:

If sequence is empty, returns undefined .

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).max(); itiriri([]).max(); itiriri([ 7 , 3 , 11 , 5 ]).max( ( a, b ) => ( 1 / a) - ( 1 / b));

min

Returns the minimum element in a sequence.

Syntax

min(): number ; min(compareFn: ( a: T, b: T ) => number ): T;

Parameters compareFn - (optional) a comparer function that compares two elements from a sequence and returns: -1 when a is less than b 1 when a is greater b 0 when a equals to b

- (optional) a comparer function that compares two elements from a sequence and returns:

If sequence is empty, returns undefined .

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).min(); itiriri([]).min(); itiriri([ 7 , 3 , 11 , 5 ]).min( ( a, b ) => ( 1 / a) - ( 1 / b));

nth

Returns the element at a specified index.

Syntax

nth(index: number ): T;

Parameters index - (required) zero based index at which to get the element

For a negative index returns the element from the end of the sequence.

If index is out of the range, returns undefined .

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ]).nth( 2 ) itiriri([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ]).nth( -1 ) itiriri([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ]).nth( 10 )

prepend

Returns a sequence with given elements at the beginning.

Syntax

prepend(other: Iterable<T>): IterableQuery<T>; prepend(other: T): IterableQuery<T>;

Parameters other - (required) the sequence or element to be added at the beginning

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).prepend([ 9 , 10 ]).toArray();

prepend is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

reduce

Applies a function against an accumulator and each element (from left to right) to reduce it to a single value.

Syntax

reduce( callback: ( accumulator: T, current: T, index: number ) => T, ): T; reduce<S>( callback: ( accumulator: S, current: T, index: number ) => S, initialValue: S, ): S;

Parameters callback - (required) function to execute on each element in the sequence, taking three arguments accumulator the accumulator accumulates the callback's return values; current the current element being processed; currentIndex the index of the current element being processed;

- (required) function to execute on each element in the sequence, taking three arguments initialValue - (optional) value to use as the first argument to the first call of the callback

Calling reduce on an empty sequence without an initial value throws an error.

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 42 , 0 ]).reduce( ( acc, elem ) => Math .max(acc, elem)); itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).reduce( ( acc, elem ) => acc + elem, 10 );

reduceRight

Applies a function against an accumulator and each element (from right to left) to reduce it to a single value.

Syntax

reduceRight( callback: ( accumulator: T, current: T, index: number ) => T, ): T; reduceRight<S>( callback: ( accumulator: S, current: T, index: number ) => S, initialValue: S, ): S;

Parameters callback - (required) function to execute on each element in the sequence, taking three arguments accumulator the accumulator accumulates the callback's return values; current the current element being processed; currentIndex the index of the current element being processed;

- (required) function to execute on each element in the sequence, taking three arguments initialValue - (optional) value to use as the first argument to the first call of the callback

Calling reduceRight on an empty sequence without an initial value throws an error.

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 42 , 0 ]).reduceRight( ( acc, elem ) => Math .max(acc, elem)); itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).reduceRight( ( acc, elem ) => acc.concat(elem), []);

reverse

Returns a sequence of elements in a reversed order.

Syntax

reverse(): IterableQuery<T>;

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).reverse().toArray();

reverse is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

rightJoin

Returns a sequence of correlated elements transformation that match a given key.

Syntax

rightJoin<TKey, TRight, TResult>( other: Iterable<TRight>, rightKeySelector: ( element: TRight, index: number ) => TKey, leftKeySelector: ( element: T, index: number ) => TKey, joinSelector: ( right: TRight, left?: T ) => TResult, ): IterableQuery<TResult>;

Parameters other - (required) sequence to join

- (required) sequence to join rightKeySelector - (required) function that provides the key of each element from joined sequence, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element returns element's key

- (required) function that provides the key of each element from joined sequence, accepts two arguments: leftKeySelector - (required) function that provides the key of each element from source sequence, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element returns element's key

- (required) function that provides the key of each element from source sequence, accepts two arguments: joinSelector - (required) a transformation function to apply on each matched tuple, accepts two arguments: right - element from the joined sequence left - element from the source sequence, or undefined if no match found returns new result

- (required) a transformation function to apply on each matched tuple, accepts two arguments:

The rightJoin method works as an sql right join. When an element from the right sequence doesn't match with any of the elements from the left sequence, the rightJoin function is called with an undefined left value.

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) .rightJoin([ 2 , 3 , 4 , 2 ], n => n, n => n, ( a, b ) => ` ${a || '#' } - ${b} ` ) .toArray(); itiriri([{book: 'History' , owner: 3 }, {book: 'Math' , owner: 2 }]]) .rightJoin( [{id: 1 , name: 'Alice' }, {id: 2 , name: 'Bob' }, {id: 3 , name: 'Eve' }], right => right.id, left => left.owner, ( right, left ) => ({student: right.name, book: left && left.book || '--' })) .toArray();

rightJoin is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

shuffle

Returns the sequence of elements in a random order.

Syntax

shuffle(): IterableQuery<T>;

This method is implemented using Fisher–Yates algorithm for generating the random permutation. Math.rand() is used to generate random numbers.

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]).shuffle().toArray();

shuffle is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

skip

Skips the specified number of elements from the beginning of sequence and returns the remaining ones.

Syntax

skip(count: number ): IterableQuery<T>;

Parameters count - (required) number of elements to skip

When count is greater than actual number of elements, results in an empty sequence.

Accepts also a negative count, in which case skips the elements from the end of the sequence.

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]).skip( 2 ).toArray(); itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]).skip( 10 ).toArray(); itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]).skip( -2 ).toArray();

skip is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

skipWhile

Skip elements while they satisfy the predicate.

Syntax

skipWhile<T> ( predicate: ( element: T, index: number ) => boolean ): IterableQuery < T >;

Parameters predicate - (required) function to test for each element, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element

- (required) function to test for each element, accepts two arguments:

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).skipWhile( () => true ); itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).skipWhile( () => false ); itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).skipWhile( e => e < 3 ); itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).skipWhile( e => e % 2 === 0 );

skipWhile is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

slice

Returns a sequence that represents the range of elements from start to end.

Syntax

slice(start: number ): IterableQuery<T>; slice(start: number , end: number ): IterableQuery<T>;

Parameters start - (required) zero-based index at which to begin extraction

- (required) zero-based index at which to begin extraction end - (optional) zero-based index before which to end extraction

The end index is not included in the result.

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]).slice( 1 , 3 ).toArray();

slice is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

some

Tests whether at least one element passes the predicate.

Syntax

some(predicate: ( element: T, index: number ) => boolean ): boolean ;

Parameters predicate - (required) function to test for each element, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element returns true or false

- (required) function to test for each element, accepts two arguments:

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 42 , 5 ]).some( elem => elem > 40 ); itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 42 , 5 ]).some( elem => elem < 0 );

sort

Returns a sequence of sorted elements.

Syntax

sort(): IterableQuery<T>; sort(compareFn: ( a: T, b: T ) => number ): IterableQuery<T>;

Parameters compareFn - (optional) a comparer function that compares two elements from a sequence and returns: -1 when a is less than b 1 when a is greater b 0 when a equals to b

- (optional) a comparer function that compares two elements from a sequence and returns:

This method fallbacks to native JavaScript array sort method.

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 7 , 9 , 0 , 4 , 12 ]).sort().toArray(); itiriri([ {score: 1 , value: 'a' }, {score: 0 , value: 'b' }, {score: 2 , value: 'c' }]) .sort( ( a, b )) => a.score - b.score);

sort is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

splice

Returns a sequence that skips elements and/or adds new elements.

Syntax

splice(start: number , deleteCount: number , ...items: T[]): IterableQuery<T>;

Parameters start - (required) index at which to start changing the sequence

- (required) index at which to start changing the sequence deleteCount - (optional) an integer indicating the number of original elements to skip

- (optional) an integer indicating the number of original elements to skip items - (optional) elements to add to the sequence

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 'angel' , 'clown' , 'mandarin' , 'sturgeon' ]) .splice( 2 , 0 , 'drum' ).toArray(); itiriri([ 'angel' , 'clown' , 'drum' , 'mandarin' , 'sturgeon' ]) .splice( 3 , 1 ).toArray();

splice is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

sum

Returns the sum of all elements.

Syntax

sum(): number ; sum(selector: ( element: T, index: number ) => number ): number ;

Parameters selector - (optional) a value transformer function to apply to each element, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element returns a value to be used for sum calculation

- (optional) a value transformer function to apply to each element, accepts two arguments:

Optionally, a function can be provided to apply a transformation and map each element to a value.

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).sum(); itiriri([{value: 1 }, {value: 2 }]).sum( elem => elem.value);

take

Returns a specified number of elements from the beginning of sequence.

Syntax

take(count: number ): IterableQuery<T>;

Parameters count - (required) number of elements to take

If a negative count is specified, returns elements from the end of the sequence.

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).take( 2 ); itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).take( -2 ); itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).take( 10 );

take is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

takeWhile

Returns elements while they satisfy the predicate.

Syntax

takeWhile<T> ( predicate: ( element: T, index: number ) => boolean ): IterableQuery < T >;

Parameters predicate - (required) function to test for each element, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element

- (required) function to test for each element, accepts two arguments:

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).takeWhile( () => true ); itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).takeWhile( () => false ); itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).takeWhile( e => e < 3 ); itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).takeWhile( e => e % 2 === 0 );

takeWhile is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

toArray

Creates an array copy of the sequence.

Syntax

toArray(): T[]; toArray<S> ( selector: ( element: T, index: number ) => S ): S [];

Parameters selector - (optional) a value transformer function to apply to each element

When providing a selector function, creates an array of values returned by applying the function on each element.

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).toArray(); itiriri([{value: 1 }, {value: 2 }]).toArray( elem => elem.value);

toGroups

Creates a map of element groups by a given key.

Syntax

toGroups<M>( keySelector: ( element: T, index: number ) => M): Map<M, T[]>; toGroups<M, N>( keySelector: ( element: T, index: number ) => M, valueSelector: ( element: T, index: number ) => N): Map<M, N[]>;

Parameters keySelector - (required) a transformer function to apply to each element to get its key, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element

- (required) a transformer function to apply to each element to get its key, accepts two arguments: valueSelector - (optional) a transformer function to apply to each element, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element

- (optional) a transformer function to apply to each element, accepts two arguments:

Method toGroups creates a JavaScript Map of key-value pairs where each key is the result from keySelector and value is an array of elements (or the result of applying valueSelector on each element) from the original sequence for which the key is the same.

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 7 , 14 , 4 , 9 ]).toGroups( elem => elem % 2 === 0 ); itiriri([ {name: 'Alice' , gender: 'female' }, {name: 'Bob' , gender: 'male' }, {name: 'David' , gender: 'male' } ]) .toGroups( elem => elem.gender, elem => elem.name);

toMap

Creates a map of elements by a given key.

Syntax

toMap<M>( keySelector: ( element: T, index: number ) => M): Map<M, T>; toMap<M, N>( keySelector: ( element: T, index: number ) => M, valueSelector: ( element: T, index: number ) => N): Map<M, N>;

Parameters keySelector - (required) a transformer function to apply to each element to get its key, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element

- (required) a transformer function to apply to each element to get its key, accepts two arguments: valueSelector - (optional) a transformer function to apply to each element, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element

- (optional) a transformer function to apply to each element, accepts two arguments:

Method toMap returns a JavaScript Map of key-value pairs where each key is the result from keySelector and value is the element (or the result of applying valueSelector on the element) that corresponds to the key.

If the sequence contains two elements with the same key, method toMap throws an error.

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]).toMap( elem => elem.charCodeAt( 0 )); itiriri([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]).toMap( elem => elem.charCodeAt( 0 ), elem => elem.toUpperCase()); itiriri([ 1 , 1 ]).toMap( elem => elem);

toSet

Creates a set of elements.

Syntax

toSet(): Set<T>; toSet<S> ( selector: ( element: T, index: number ) => S ): Set < S >;

Parameters selector - (optional) a transformer function to apply to each element to get its value, accepts two arguments: element - the current element index - the index of the current element

- (optional) a transformer function to apply to each element to get its value, accepts two arguments:

Method toSet returns a JavaScript Set of the original elements in the sequence, or their transformation when a selector is provided.

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 1 , 3 ]).toSet(); itiriri([{value: 1 }, {value: 2 }, {value: 1 }]) .toSet( elem => elem.value);

toString

Returns a string representing the specified sequence and its elements.

Syntax

toString(): string ;

Method toString calls .toString() function on each element and joins the result by , .

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).toString(); itiriri([ 1 , null , 3 ]).toString(); itiriri([{value: 1 }, {value: 2 }]).toString();

union

Returns a set union with a given sequence.

Syntax

union(other: Iterable<T>): IterableQuery<T>; union<S> ( other: Iterable<T>, selector: ( element: T ) => S ): IterableQuery < T >;

Parameters other - (required) the sequence to join with

- (required) the sequence to join with selector - (optional) a value transformer function to be used for comparisons, accepts one argument: element - the current element

- (optional) a value transformer function to be used for comparisons, accepts one argument:

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]]).union([ 2 , 3 , 4 ]).toArray(); itiriri([{id: 1 , name: 'Alice' }, {id: 2 , name: 'Bob' }) .union([{id: 3 , name: 'David' }, {id: 1 , name: 'Alice' }], elem => elem.id) .toArray();

union is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

values

Returns a sequence of values for each index in the source sequence.

Syntax

values(): IterableQuery<T>;

Example

import itiriri from 'itiriri' ; itiriri([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]]).values().toArray();

values is a deferred method and is executed only when the result sequence is iterated.

License

MIT