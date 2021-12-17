openbase logo
itemsjs

by itemsapi
2.1.14

Full text, faceted, (almost) dependency free search engine in javascript

Readme

npm version GitHub package.json version NPM monthly downloads GitHub license

ItemsJS - search engine in javascript

Full text, faceted, dependency free search library in javascript. Created to perform fast search on json dataset (up to 100K items).

Demo

demo

See another demo examples

Use cases

Itemsjs is being used mostly for data classification of companies, products, publications, documents, jobs or plants

The solution has been implemented by people from Amazon, Hermes, Apple, Microsoft, James Cook University, Carnegie Mellon University and more. You can find a list of real implementations - here

Features

  • faceted search
  • full text
  • pagination
  • no dependencies (only javascript)
  • working on backend and frontend
  • working with custom full text search

Getting Started

NPM

npm install itemsjs

const itemsjs = require('itemsjs')(data, configuration);
const items = itemsjs.search();

Client side

or using from the client side:

npm install itemsjs

<!-- CDN -->
<!-- unpkg: use the latest release -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/itemsjs@latest/dist/itemsjs.min.js"></script>
<!-- unpkg: use a specific version -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/itemsjs@1.0.49/dist/itemsjs.min.js"></script>
<!-- jsdelivr: use a specific version -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/itemsjs@1.0.49/dist/itemsjs.min.js"></script>

<!-- locally -->
<script src="/node_modules/itemsjs/dist/itemsjs.js"></script>

itemsjs = itemsjs(data, configuration);
itemsjs.search()

Gulp task:

function itemjs() {
  return src('node_modules/itemsjs/dist/itemsjs.min.js')
      .pipe(dest('source/javascripts/'));
}; // Will copy to source/javascripts/itemsjs.min.js

Example

npm install itemsjs

# download json data
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/itemsapi/itemsapi-example-data/master/items/imdb.json -O data.json

Create search.js:

var data = require('./data.json');

var itemsjs = require('itemsjs')(data, {
  sortings: {
    name_asc: {
      field: 'name',
      order: 'asc'
    }
  },
  aggregations: {
    tags: {
      title: 'Tags',
      size: 10,
      conjunction: false
    },
    actors: {
      title: 'Actors',
      size: 10
    },
    genres: {
      title: 'Genres',
      size: 10
    }
  },
  searchableFields: ['name', 'tags']
});

/**
 * get filtered list of movies 
 */
var movies = itemsjs.search({
  per_page: 1,
  sort: 'name_asc',
  // full text search
  // query: 'forrest gump',
  filters: {
    tags: ['1980s']
  }
})
console.log(JSON.stringify(movies, null, 2));

/**
 * get list of top tags 
 */
var top_tags = itemsjs.aggregation({
  name: 'tags',
  per_page: 10
})
console.log(JSON.stringify(top_tags, null, 2));

Test that with :

node search.js

Integrations

If native full text search is not enough then you can integrate with external full text search.

How it works:

  • each item of your data needs to have id field
  • native_search_enabled option in configuration should be disabled
  • index data once in your search and itemsjs
  • make search in your custom search and provide ids data into itemsjs
  • done!

Examples:

API

var itemsjs = ItemsJS(data, [configuration])

data

The first data argument is an array of objects.

configuration

Responsible for defining global configuration. Look for full example here - configuration

  • aggregations filters configuration i.e. for tags, actors, colors, etc. Responsible for generating facets.

  • sortings you can configure different sortings like tags_asc, tags_desc with options and later use it with one key.

  • searchableFields an array of searchable fields.

  • native_search_enabled if native full text search is enabled (true | false. It's enabled by default)

itemsjs.search(options)

options

  • per_page amount of items per page.

  • page page number - used for pagination.

  • query used for full text search.

  • sort used for sorting. one of sortings key

  • filters filtering items based on specific aggregations i.e. {tags: ['drama' , 'historical']}

  • filter function responsible for items filtering. The way of working is similar to js native filter function. See example

  • isExactSearch set to true if you want to always show exact search matches. See lunr stemmer and lunr stopWordFilter.

  • removeStopWordFilter set to true if you want to remove the stopWordFilter. See https://github.com/itemsapi/itemsjs/issues/46.

  • is_all_filtered_items set to true if you want to return the whole filtered dataset.

itemsjs.aggregation(options)

It returns full list of filters for specific aggregation

options

  • name aggregation name
  • per_page filters per page
  • page page number
  • query used for quering filters. It's not full text search
  • conjunction choose between AND, OR

itemsjs.similar(id, options)

It returns similar items to item for given id

options

  • field field name for computing similarity (i.e. tags, actors, colors)
  • minimum what is the minimum intersection between field of based item and similar item to show them in the result
  • per_page filters per page
  • page page number

itemsjs.reindex(data)

It's used in case you need to reindex the whole data

data

An array of objects.

