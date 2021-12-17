ItemsJS - search engine in javascript

Full text, faceted, dependency free search library in javascript. Created to perform fast search on json dataset (up to 100K items).

Use cases

Itemsjs is being used mostly for data classification of companies, products, publications, documents, jobs or plants

The solution has been implemented by people from Amazon, Hermes, Apple, Microsoft, James Cook University, Carnegie Mellon University and more. You can find a list of real implementations - here

Features

faceted search

full text

pagination

no dependencies (only javascript)

working on backend and frontend

working with custom full text search

Getting Started

NPM

npm install itemsjs

const itemsjs = require ( 'itemsjs' )(data, configuration); const items = itemsjs.search();

Client side

or using from the client side:

npm install itemsjs

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/itemsjs@latest/dist/itemsjs.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/itemsjs@1.0.49/dist/itemsjs.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/itemsjs@1.0.49/dist/itemsjs.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "/node_modules/itemsjs/dist/itemsjs.js" > </ script >

itemsjs = itemsjs(data, configuration); itemsjs.search()

Gulp task:

function itemjs ( ) { return src( 'node_modules/itemsjs/dist/itemsjs.min.js' ) .pipe(dest( 'source/javascripts/' )); };

Example

npm install itemsjs wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/itemsapi/itemsapi-example-data/master/items/imdb.json -O data.json

Create search.js :

var data = require ( './data.json' ); var itemsjs = require ( 'itemsjs' )(data, { sortings : { name_asc : { field : 'name' , order : 'asc' } }, aggregations : { tags : { title : 'Tags' , size : 10 , conjunction : false }, actors : { title : 'Actors' , size : 10 }, genres : { title : 'Genres' , size : 10 } }, searchableFields : [ 'name' , 'tags' ] }); var movies = itemsjs.search({ per_page : 1 , sort : 'name_asc' , filters : { tags : [ '1980s' ] } }) console .log( JSON .stringify(movies, null , 2 )); var top_tags = itemsjs.aggregation({ name : 'tags' , per_page : 10 }) console .log( JSON .stringify(top_tags, null , 2 ));

Test that with :

node search.js

Integrations

If native full text search is not enough then you can integrate with external full text search.

How it works:

each item of your data needs to have id field

field native_search_enabled option in configuration should be disabled

option in configuration should be disabled index data once in your search and itemsjs

make search in your custom search and provide ids data into itemsjs

data into itemsjs done!

Examples:

API

var itemsjs = ItemsJS(data, [configuration])

data

The first data argument is an array of objects.

configuration

Responsible for defining global configuration. Look for full example here - configuration

aggregations filters configuration i.e. for tags , actors , colors , etc. Responsible for generating facets.

sortings you can configure different sortings like tags_asc , tags_desc with options and later use it with one key.

searchableFields an array of searchable fields.

native_search_enabled if native full text search is enabled (true | false. It's enabled by default)

options

per_page amount of items per page.

page page number - used for pagination.

query used for full text search.

sort used for sorting. one of sortings key

filters filtering items based on specific aggregations i.e. {tags: ['drama' , 'historical']}

filter function responsible for items filtering. The way of working is similar to js native filter function. See example

isExactSearch set to true if you want to always show exact search matches. See lunr stemmer and lunr stopWordFilter.

removeStopWordFilter set to true if you want to remove the stopWordFilter. See https://github.com/itemsapi/itemsjs/issues/46.

is_all_filtered_items set to true if you want to return the whole filtered dataset.

It returns full list of filters for specific aggregation

options

name aggregation name

aggregation name per_page filters per page

filters per page page page number

page number query used for quering filters. It's not full text search

used for quering filters. It's not full text search conjunction choose between AND, OR

It returns similar items to item for given id

options

field field name for computing similarity (i.e. tags, actors, colors)

field name for computing similarity (i.e. tags, actors, colors) minimum what is the minimum intersection between field of based item and similar item to show them in the result

what is the minimum intersection between field of based item and similar item to show them in the result per_page filters per page

filters per page page page number

It's used in case you need to reindex the whole data

data

An array of objects.