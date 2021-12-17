Full text, faceted, dependency free search library in javascript. Created to perform fast search on json dataset (up to 100K items).
Itemsjs is being used mostly for data classification of companies, products, publications, documents, jobs or plants
The solution has been implemented by people from Amazon, Hermes, Apple, Microsoft, James Cook University, Carnegie Mellon University and more. You can find a list of real implementations - here
npm install itemsjs
const itemsjs = require('itemsjs')(data, configuration);
const items = itemsjs.search();
or using from the client side:
<!-- CDN -->
<!-- unpkg: use the latest release -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/itemsjs@latest/dist/itemsjs.min.js"></script>
<!-- unpkg: use a specific version -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/itemsjs@1.0.49/dist/itemsjs.min.js"></script>
<!-- jsdelivr: use a specific version -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/itemsjs@1.0.49/dist/itemsjs.min.js"></script>
<!-- locally -->
<script src="/node_modules/itemsjs/dist/itemsjs.js"></script>
itemsjs = itemsjs(data, configuration);
itemsjs.search()
Gulp task:
function itemjs() {
return src('node_modules/itemsjs/dist/itemsjs.min.js')
.pipe(dest('source/javascripts/'));
}; // Will copy to source/javascripts/itemsjs.min.js
# download json data
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/itemsapi/itemsapi-example-data/master/items/imdb.json -O data.json
Create
search.js:
var data = require('./data.json');
var itemsjs = require('itemsjs')(data, {
sortings: {
name_asc: {
field: 'name',
order: 'asc'
}
},
aggregations: {
tags: {
title: 'Tags',
size: 10,
conjunction: false
},
actors: {
title: 'Actors',
size: 10
},
genres: {
title: 'Genres',
size: 10
}
},
searchableFields: ['name', 'tags']
});
/**
* get filtered list of movies
*/
var movies = itemsjs.search({
per_page: 1,
sort: 'name_asc',
// full text search
// query: 'forrest gump',
filters: {
tags: ['1980s']
}
})
console.log(JSON.stringify(movies, null, 2));
/**
* get list of top tags
*/
var top_tags = itemsjs.aggregation({
name: 'tags',
per_page: 10
})
console.log(JSON.stringify(top_tags, null, 2));
Test that with :
node search.js
If native full text search is not enough then you can integrate with external full text search.
How it works:
id field
native_search_enabled option in configuration should be disabled
ids data into itemsjs
Examples:
data
The first
data argument is an array of objects.
configuration
Responsible for defining global configuration. Look for full example here - configuration
aggregations filters configuration i.e. for
tags,
actors,
colors, etc. Responsible for generating facets.
sortings you can configure different sortings like
tags_asc,
tags_desc with options and later use it with one key.
searchableFields an array of searchable fields.
native_search_enabled if native full text search is enabled (true | false. It's enabled by default)
options
per_page amount of items per page.
page page number - used for pagination.
query used for full text search.
sort used for sorting. one of
sortings key
filters filtering items based on specific aggregations i.e. {tags: ['drama' , 'historical']}
filter function responsible for items filtering. The way of working is similar to js native filter function. See example
isExactSearch set to
true if you want to always show exact search matches. See lunr stemmer and lunr stopWordFilter.
removeStopWordFilter set to
true if you want to remove the stopWordFilter. See https://github.com/itemsapi/itemsjs/issues/46.
is_all_filtered_items set to
true if you want to return the whole filtered dataset.
It returns full list of filters for specific aggregation
options
name aggregation name
per_page filters per page
page page number
query used for quering filters. It's not full text search
conjunction choose between AND, OR
It returns similar items to item for given id
options
field field name for computing similarity (i.e. tags, actors, colors)
minimum what is the minimum intersection between field of based item and similar item to show them in the result
per_page filters per page
page page number
It's used in case you need to reindex the whole data
data
An array of objects.