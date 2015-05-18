A simple flux-like architecture with a syncing items store.
A store that manages read and write access to items (accessed by a string id).
It
A helper which repeatedly calls a function until all references items are available. The ItemsStoreFetcher can fetch from multiple stores.
A helper class which leases multiple items from multiple stores. It captures dependencies from calling a function.
A wrapper for a React component. It expects a static
getProps method from the component that calculate
props from stores (and params when using react-router). The wrapper container handles listening to changes and charging of stores.
The usable API inside the
getProps method is very simple and synchronous. See API > createContainer.
The container exposes a static
chargeStores method to charge the stores.
ItemsStore
new ItemsStore(desc, [initialData])
The constructor.
desc A description of the store. The creator provides options and read/write methods that the store will use.
initialData An object containing initial item data. You may pass the result of
getData here. This should be used for initializing the stores after server-side rendering.
desc
The store description. The behavior of the store changes depending on the contained keys. Can contain these keys:
reading and writing
readSingleItem: function(item, callback) Reads a single item.
item is an object
{ id: string, oldData: any|undefined }.
callback is a
function(err, newData: any|undefined).
readMultipleItems: function(items, callback) Reads multiple items. Similar to
readSingleItem but
items is an array and the
callback is a
function(err, newDatas: object) where
newDatas is an object containing items id as key (prefixed with any single char) and value is the new data. i. e.
{"_12345": { name: "item 12345" }}.
writeSingleItem: function(item, callback) Writes a single item.
item is an object
{ id: string, update: any, oldData: any|undefined, newData: any }.
callback is a
function(err).
writeMultipleItems: function(items, callback) Writes multiple items. Similar to
writeSingleItem but
items is an array.
createSingleItem: function(item, callback) Creates a single item.
item is an object
{ data: any }.
callback is a
function(err, newId).
createMultipleItems: function(items, callback) Creates multiple items. Similar to
createSingleItem but
items is an array.
deleteSingleItem: function(item, callback) Deletes a single item.
item is an object
{ id: string }.
callback is a
function(err).
deleteMultipleItems: function(items, callback) Deletes multiple items. Similar to
deleteSingleItem but
items is an array.
writeAndReadSingleItem: function(item, callback) A combination of
writeSingleItem followed by a
readSingleItem.
writeAndReadMultipleItems: function(items, callback) A combination of
writeMultipleItems followed by a
readMultipleItems.
createAndReadSingleItem: function(items, callback) A combination of
createSingleItem followed by a
readSingleItem.
callback is
function(err, newId, newData).
createAndReadMultipleItems: function(items, callback) A combination of
createMultipleItems followed by a
readMultipleItems.
callback is
function(err, newIds: array, newDatas: object).
maxCreateItems Maximum of items allowed to be created by
createMultipleItems or
createAndReadMultipleItems.
maxWriteItems Maximum of items allowed to be written by
writeMultipleItems or
writeAndReadMultipleItems.
maxDeleteItems Maximum of items allowed to be delete by
deleteMultipleItems.
maxReadItems Maximum of items allowed to be read by
readMultipleItems.
You need to provide at least one read method. If you want to do updates you need to provide at least one write or writeAndRead method.
Reading or writing multiple items is preferred if more than one items should be read or written.
writeAndRead methods are preferred over write methods.
If multiple requests are scheduled they are processed in this order: 1. create, 2. write, 3. delete, 3. read.
updates
applyUpdate: function(data, update) Apply an update to existing data. The new data is returned. Doesn't modify
data.
applyUpdate defaults to an method that merges (flat) the keys from
update into
data.
mergeUpdates: function(a, b) Merges two update. A new update is returned that represents applying update
a and
b.
mergeUpdates default to an flat merge.
rebaseUpdate: function(update, oldData, newData) Called when new data is received while an item was already changed locally. Returns a new update that behaves to
newData like
update to
oldData.
rebaseUpdate default to an identity function that just returns
update.
applyNewData: function(oldData, newData) Apply new data (from
ItemsStore.setItemData) to old data. The new data for the item is returned. Usually the function doesn't modify
oldData, but this is not required by items-store (but react requires immutable props and state). A possible optimization is to return the
oldData object when it is equal to
newData (and do the same for nested objects).
applyNewData defaults to an identity function that just returns
newData.
applyNewError: function(oldData, newError) Same as
applyNewData, but for
ItemsStore.setItemError. The new data for the item is returned. Usually the function returns same kind of marker data that signals an error to readers. The function should not modify
oldData, but it can copy it to the error marker to display cached data in cause of an error.
applyNewError defaults to a function that returns
null.
timing
queueRequest: function(fn) Called when the store want to do something. It's called with a async function
fn(callback) that should be called sometime in the future. You should wait at least one tick before calling
fn if you want multiple reads/writes to be merged. You can use a shared queue to queue from multiple stores.
Defaults to
process.nextTick.
getItem(id)
Returns the current data of the item
id. Returns
undefined if no data is available. May return outdated cached data.
getItemInfo(id)
Returns status information about the item
id. Returns an object with these keys:
available Any data is available.
outdated The item is outdated and a read is queued or will be queue when the item is read.
updated The item was changed and a write is queued.
listening Somebody is interested in this item.
isItemAvailable(id)
Returns
true if any data is available.
isItemUpToDate(id)
Returns
true if data is available and not outdated.
listenToItem(id, handler)
Listen to changes of the item
id.
handler is called with the new data. A lease is returned which has a single method
close which stops listening.
When calling
listenToItem twice with the same
id and
handler no new lease is created. Instead the old lease is returned.
Calling this method may trigger a read to the item.
waitForItem(id, callback)
Waits until the item
id is up to date and calls the
callback once it's up to date.
Calling this method may trigger a read to the item.
getData()
Returns an object containing the data for every available item.
updateItem(id, update)
Applies the
update to item
id. The format of
update depends on the provided
applyUpdate implementation.
Calling this method trigger a write to the item.
createItem(data, [callback])
Triggers a server request to create a new item.
callback is called with the server response.
deleteItem(id, [callback])
Triggers a server request to delete an item.
callback is called with the server response.
outdate()
Defines all available items as outdated.
outdate(id)
Defines item
id as outdated.
update([all])
Defines all available items as outdated and
all = false (default): triggers reads for items which are listened.
all = true: triggers reads for all items
update(id)
Defines item
id as outdated and triggers a read.
setItemData(id, newData)
Sets the current item data
newData for the item
id. Should only be called when receiving data from a higher instance i. e. from the server or database.
You can use it in provided read and write methods when getting more information that the requested one. You should use this method when receiving data from an open stream.
ItemsStoreFetcher
fetch(fn, callback)
Calls
fn (
function(addDependency)) multiple times until all referenced items are available. Than calls
callback (
function(err, result)) with the return value.
If
fn throws an error
callback is called immediately with the error.
The provided function
addDependency(Store, id) tell the fetcher that the
fn used
Store to read an item
id. You must call it for each item read. You must not write to stores.
ItemsStoreLease
new ItemsStoreLease()
Create a new instance.
capture(fn, onUpdate)
Calls
fn (
function(addDependency)) and starts listening to item updates (if not already listening).
onUpdate is called when an item was updated. Calling this method also stops listening to items that are no longer referenced by the
fn.
The provided function
addDependency(Store, id) tell the fetcher that the
fn used
Store to read an item
id. You must call it for each item read. You must not write to stores.
close()
Stops listening to item updates.
createContainer
Creates a wrapper react component which handles store access and data listening.
It uses update batching of react, so you must ensure that all calls to
ItemsStore.setItemData and callbacks of
read... are inside the react event system, batched with
ReactUpdates.batchedUpdates or use a continuous batching strategy (i. e.
ReactRAFBatchingStrategy).
component
It's expected from the component to provide a static
getProps function.
The context of the component must contain a key
stores which is an object containing all stores (i. e.
{Messages: [ItemsStore], Users: [ItemsStore]}).
getProps(stores, params)
This function should create the component
props from
stores and
params and return it.
stores is an object containing a dependency-tracking version of each store i. e.
{
Messages: {
getItem: [Function],
getItemInfo: [Function],
isItemAvailable: [Function],
isItemUpToDate: [Function]
},
Users: {
getItem: [Function],
getItemInfo: [Function],
isItemAvailable: [Function],
isItemUpToDate: [Function]
}
}
params is the params object from
react-router (if used)
Example for a
getProps method:
statics: {
getProps: function(stores, params) {
if(!stores.Threads.isItemAvailable(params.threadId))
return { loading: true };
var thread = stores.Threads.getItem(params.threadId);
return {
thread: thread,
messages: thread.messages.map(function(messageId) {
var message = stores.Messages.getItem(messageId);
return message && Object.assign({}, message, {
user: stores.Users.getItem(message.userId)
});
})
}
}
}
wrapper methods
chargeStores(stores, params, callback)
Prepares stores with an
ItemsStoreFetcher.
stores The object of
ItemsStores, like the
stores key in the context.
params params object from
react-router.
Actions
Helpers to create actions:
{ [Function trigger]
listen: [Function listen]
}
An action can be triggered by calling it. Any number of arguments can be provided.
An action has a
listen (
function(callback, bindContext)) method to listen to the action.
var singleAction = Actions.create();
singleAction(); // trigger
singleAction(1, 2, "hello"); // trigger with actions
singleAction.listen(function(a, b, c) {
console.log(a, b, c);
}, this);
var actions = Actions.create([
"someAction",
"otherAction"
]);
actions.someAction();
actions.otherAction("other");
create([names])
Creates a single action (without
names parameter) or multiple actions (with
names (
string[]) parameter).
https://github.com/webpack/react-starter
readAndStreamSingleItem,
readAndStreamMultipleItems
Copyright (c) 2014-2015 Tobias Koppers