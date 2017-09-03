Bare minimum async methods using promises. (Inspired by items)

>_ yarn add items-promise

OR using NPM

>_ npm install items-promise

const { serial, parallel } = require ( 'items-promise' ) import { serial, parallel } from 'items-promise'

Usage

tasks should be always an array and fn should be a function witch returns a Promise object.

Run tasks one by one by calling fn(task, previous) in a promise chain.

Return value is of type Promise<*> which resolves to the last fn result.

Run all tasks in parallel by calling fn(tasks) and await using Promise.all .

Return value is of type Promise<*[]> which resolves to results of all fns in an array.

License

Released under The MIT LICENSE

Copyright (c) 2017 Pooya Parsa