items-promise

by unjs
1.0.0 (see all)

Bare minimum async methods using promises

npm
GitHub
CDN

6.4K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

items-promise

Bare minimum async methods using promises. (Inspired by items)

>_ yarn add items-promise

OR using NPM

>_ npm install items-promise

const { serial, parallel } = require('items-promise')
// OR
import { serial, parallel } from 'items-promise'

Usage

tasks should be always an array and fn should be a function witch returns a Promise object.

serial(tasks, fn)

Run tasks one by one by calling fn(task, previous) in a promise chain.

Return value is of type Promise<*> which resolves to the last fn result.

parallel(tasks, fn)

Run all tasks in parallel by calling fn(tasks) and await using Promise.all.

Return value is of type Promise<*[]> which resolves to results of all fns in an array.

License

Released under The MIT LICENSE

Copyright (c) 2017 Pooya Parsa

