Bare minimum async methods using promises. (Inspired by items)
>_ yarn add items-promise
OR using NPM
>_ npm install items-promise
const { serial, parallel } = require('items-promise')
// OR
import { serial, parallel } from 'items-promise'
tasks should be always an array and
fn should be a function witch returns a Promise object.
Run tasks one by one by calling
fn(task, previous) in a promise chain.
Return value is of type
Promise<*> which resolves to the last fn result.
Run all tasks in parallel by calling
fn(tasks) and await using
Promise.all.
Return value is of type
Promise<*[]> which resolves to results of all fns in an array.
Released under The MIT LICENSE
Copyright (c) 2017 Pooya Parsa