by hapijs
2.1.2

Bare minimum async methods

Deprecated!
This module has been deprecated in accordance with the hapi support policy (hapi.im/support). Please upgrade to the latest version of hapi to get the best features, bug fixes, and security patches. If you are unable to upgrade at this time, paid support is available for older versions (hapi.im/commercial).

@commercial/items

This package requires a commercial license. You may not use, copy, or distribute it without first acquiring a commercial license from Sideway Inc. Using this software without a license is a violation of US and international law. For more information about available licenses please check https://hapi.dev/support.

Bare minimum async methods adapted specifically for the very limited hapi core use cases.

items is part of the hapi ecosystem and was designed to work seamlessly with the hapi web framework and its other components (but works great on its own or with other frameworks). If you are using a different web framework and find this module useful, check out hapi – they work even better together.

Visit the hapi.dev Developer Portal for tutorials, documentation, and support

