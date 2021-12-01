openbase logo
Deprecated!
This package has been dismissied, please migrate to @pagopa/openapi-codegen-ts

Readme

Utilities and tools for the Digital Citizenship initiative

This package provide some tools that are used across the projects of the Digital Citizenship initiative.

To add the tools to a project:

$ yarn add -D @pagopa/openapi-codegen-ts

Commands

gen-api-models

This tool generates TypeScript definitions of OpenAPI specs.

In simple terms it converts an OpenAPI spec like this one into:

Note: the generated models requires the runtime dependency @pagopa/ts-commons.

Usage

$ gen-api-models --help
Options:
  --version               Show version number                          [boolean]
  --api-spec              Path to input OpenAPI spec file    [string] [required]
  --strict                Generate strict interfaces (default: true)
                                                                 [default: true]
  --out-dir               Output directory to store generated definition files
                                                             [string] [required]
  --ts-spec-file          If defined, converts the OpenAPI specs to TypeScript
                          source and writes it to this file             [string]
  --request-types         Generate request types (default: false)
                                                                [default: false]
  --response-decoders     Generate response decoders (default:
                          false, implies --request-types)       [default: false]
  --client                Generate request client SDK           [default: false]
  --default-success-type  Default type for success responses (
                          default: 'undefined')  [string] [default: "undefined"]
  --default-error-type    Default type for error responses (
                          default: 'undefined')  [string] [default: "undefined"]
  --help                  Show help                                    [boolean]

Example:

$ gen-api-models --api-spec ./api/public_api_v1.yaml --out-dir ./lib/api/definitions --ts-spec-file ./lib/api/public_api_v1.ts
Writing TS Specs to lib/api/public_api_v1.ts
ProblemJson -> lib/api/definitions/ProblemJson.ts
NotificationChannel -> lib/api/definitions/NotificationChannel.ts
NotificationChannelStatusValue -> lib/api/definitions/NotificationChannelStatusValue.ts
...
done

Generated client

The http client is defined in client.ts module file. It exports the following:

  • a type Client<K> which define the set of operations
    • K a union of keys that represent the parameters omitted by the operations (see withDefaults below)
  • a function createClient<K>(parameters): Client<K> accepting the following parameters:
    • baseUrl the base hostname of the api, including protocol and port
    • fetchApi an implementation of the fetch-api as defined in your platform (for example: node-fetch if you are in node)
    • basePath (optional) if defined, is appended to baseUrl for every operations. Its default is the basePath value defined in the specification
    • withDefaults (optional) an adapter function that wraps every operations. It may shadow some parameters to the wrapped operations. The use case is: you have a parameter which is common to many operations and you want it to be fixed (example: a session token).
  • a type WithDefaultsT<K> that defines an adapter function to be used as withDefaults
    • K the set of parameters that the adapter will shadow
Example
import { createClient, WithDefaultsT } from "my-api/client";


// Without withDefaults
const simpleClient: Client = createClient({
    baseUrl: `http://localhost:8080`,
    fetchApi: (nodeFetch as any) as typeof fetch
});

// myOperation is defined to accept { id: string; Bearer: string; }
const result = await simpleClient.myOperation({
    id: "id123",
    Bearer: "VALID_TOKEN"
});


// with withDefaults
const withBearer: WithDefaultsT<"Bearer"> = 
    wrappedOperation => 
        params => { // wrappedOperation and params are correctly inferred
            return wrappedOperation({
              ...params,
              Bearer: "VALID_TOKEN"
            });
          };
//  this is the same of using createClient<"Bearer">. K type is being inferred from withBearer
const clientWithGlobalToken: Client<"Bearer"> = createClient({
    baseUrl: `http://localhost:8080`,
    fetchApi: (nodeFetch as any) as typeof fetch,
    withDefaults: withBearer
});

// myOperation doesn't require "Bearer" anymore, as it's defined in "withBearer" adapter 
const result = await clientWithGlobalToken.myOperation({
    id: "id123"
});

gen-api-sdk

Bundles a generated api models and clients into a node package ready to be published into a registry. The script is expected to be executed in the root of an application exposing an API, thus it infers package attributes from the expected ./package.json file. Values can be still overridden by provinding the respective CLI argument. To avoid this behavior, use --no-infer-attrs or -N.

Usage

$ gen-api-sdk --help
Package options:
  --no-infer-attr, -N                 Infer package attributes from a
                                      package.json file present in the current
                                      directory       [boolean] [default: false]
  --package-name, -n, --name          Name of the generated package     [string]
  --package-version, -V               Version of the generated package  [string]
  --package-description, -d, --desc   Description of the package        [string]
  --package-author, -a, --author      The author of the API exposed     [string]
  --package-license, -L, --license    The license of the API Exposed    [string]
  --package-registry, -r, --registry  Url of the registry the package is
                                      published in                      [string]
  --package-access, -x, --access      Either 'public' or 'private', depending of
                                      the accessibility of the package in the
                                      registry
                                         [string] [choices: "public", "private"]

Code generation options:
  --api-spec, -i          Path to input OpenAPI spec file    [string] [required]
  --strict                Generate strict interfaces (default: true)
                                                                 [default: true]
  --out-dir, -o           Output directory to store generated definition files
                                                             [string] [required]
  --default-success-type  Default type for success responses (experimental,
                          default: 'undefined')  [string] [default: "undefined"]
  --default-error-type    Default type for error responses (experimental,
                          default: 'undefined')  [string] [default: "undefined"]
  --camel-cased           Generate camelCased properties name (default: false)
                                                                [default: false]

Options:
  --version  Show version number                                       [boolean]
  --help     Show help                                                 [boolean]

bundle-api-spec

Takes a given api spec file and resolves its esternal references by creating a new file with only internal refereces

$ bundle-api-spec --help
Code generation options:
  --api-spec, -i     Path to input OpenAPI spec file         [string] [required]
  --out-path, -o     Output path of the spec file            [string] [required]
  --api-version, -V  Version of the api. If provided, override the version in
                     the original spec file                             [string]

Options:
  --version  Show version number                                       [boolean]
  --help     Show help                                                 [boolean]

Requirements

  • node version >= 10.8.0

TEST

Unit test

Run test over utils' implementation

yarn test

End-to-end test

Run test over generated files

yarn e2e

Known issues, tradeoffs and throubleshooting

A model file for a definition is not generated

When using gen-api-models against a specification file which references an external definition file, some of such remote definitions do not result in a dedicated model file. This is somehow intended and the rationale is explained here. Quick takeaway is that to have a definition to result in a model file, it must be explicitly referenced by the specification file. In short: if you need to keep the references between the generated classes, the specification file must contain all the schema definitions. See example below.

example:

if the Pets schema uses the Pet, import both into the main document 

components:
  schemas:
    Pets:
        $ref: "animal.yaml#/Pets"
    Pet:
        $ref: "animal.yaml#/Pet"

animal.yaml

Pets:
  type: array
  items:
    $ref: '#/definitions/Pet'
Pet:
  type: "object"
  required:
    - name
  properties:
    name:
      type: string

Migration from old versions

Generated code is slightly different from v4 as it implements some bug fixes that result in breaking changes. Here's a list of what to be aware of:

from 4.3.0 to 5.x

  • On request type definitions, parameters are named after the name field in the spec. This applies to both local and global parameters. In the previous version, this used to be true only for local ones, while global parameters were named after the parameter's definition name.
  • The above rule doesn't apply to headers: in case of a security definition or a global parameter which has in: header, the definition name is considered, as the name attribute refers to the actual header name to be used as for OpenApi specification.
  • Generated decoders now support multiple success codes (i.e. 200 and 202), so we don't need to write custom decoders for such case as we used to do.
  • When using gen-api-models command, --request-types flag must be used explicitly in order to have requestTypes file generated.
  • Parameters that has a schema reference (like this) now use the name attribute as the parameter name. It used to be the lower-cased reference's name instead.
  • The script creates the destination folder automatically, there is no need to mkdir anymore.
  • Both ranged number and integers now correctly include upper bound values. This is achieved without using the add 1 trick implemented in [#182], which is reverted. Breaking changes may arise in target application if values are assigned to variables of type WithinRangeInteger or WithinRangeNumber. See [#205].

from 4.0.0 to 4.3.0

  • Attributes with type: string and format: date used to result in a String definition, while now produce Date. #184
  • Allow camel-cased prop names. #183
  • Numeric attributes with maximum value now produce a WithinRangeInteger which maximum is the next integer to solve off-by-one comparison error. #182

