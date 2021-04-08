openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
its

it-to-stream

by Alan Shaw
1.0.0 (see all)

🚰 Convert streaming iterables to Node.js streams

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

82.3K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

it-to-stream

Build Status dependencies Status JavaScript Style Guide

Convert streaming iterables to Node.js streams

Install

npm i it-to-stream

Usage

const toStream = require('it-to-stream')

Convert source iterable to readable stream

// A streaming iterable "source" is just an (async) iterable
const source = (async function * () {
  for (const value of [1, 2, 3, 4]) yield Buffer.from(value.toString())
})()

const readable = toStream.readable(source)

// Now we have a readable stream, we can consume it by
readable.on('data', console.log)
// or
readable.pipe(writable)
// or
pipeline(readable, writable, err => console.log(err || 'done'))

Convert sink iterable to writable stream

// A streaming iterable "sink" is an (async) function that takes a "source"
// and consumes it.
const sink = async source => {
  for await (const chunk of source) {
    console.log(chunk.toString())
  }
}

const writable = toStream.writable(sink)

// Now we have a writable stream, we can pipe to it
fs.createReadStream('/path/to/file').pipe(writable)

Convert transform iterable to transform stream

// A streaming iterable "transform" is a function that takes a "source" and
// returns a "source".
const transform = source => (async function * () {
  for await (const chunk of source) {
    // Replace all space characters with dashes
    yield Buffer.from(chunk.toString().replace(/ /g, '-'))
  }
})()

const transform = toStream.transform(transform)

// Now we have a transform stream, we can pipe to and from it
fs.createReadStream('/path/to/file')
  .pipe(transform)
  .pipe(fs.createWriteStream('/path/to/file2'))

API

const toStream = require('it-to-stream')

toStream.readable(source, [options]): Readable

Convert a source iterable to a Readable stream.

options are passed directly to the Readable constructor.

toStream.writable(sink, [options]): Writable

Convert a sink iterable to a Writable stream.

options are passed directly to the Writable constructor.

toStream.transform(transform, [options]): Transform

Convert a transform iterable to a Transform stream.

options are passed directly to the Transform constructor.

toStream.duplex(duplex, [options]): Duplex

Convert a duplex iterable to a Duplex stream.

options are passed directly to the Duplex constructor.

  • stream-to-it Convert Node.js streams to streaming iterables
  • it-pipe Utility to "pipe" async iterables together

Contribute

Feel free to dive in! Open an issue or submit PRs.

License

MIT © Alan Shaw

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial