Convert streaming iterables to Node.js streams

Install

npm i it-to-stream

Usage

Convert source iterable to readable stream

const source = ( async function * ( ) { for ( const value of [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]) yield Buffer.from(value.toString()) })() const readable = toStream.readable(source) readable.on( 'data' , console .log) readable.pipe(writable) pipeline(readable, writable, err => console .log(err || 'done' ))

Convert sink iterable to writable stream

const sink = async source => { for await ( const chunk of source) { console .log(chunk.toString()) } } const writable = toStream.writable(sink) fs.createReadStream( '/path/to/file' ).pipe(writable)

Convert transform iterable to transform stream

const transform = source => ( async function * ( ) { for await ( const chunk of source) { yield Buffer.from(chunk.toString().replace( / /g , '-' )) } })() const transform = toStream.transform(transform) fs.createReadStream( '/path/to/file' ) .pipe(transform) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( '/path/to/file2' ))

API

const toStream = require ( 'it-to-stream' )

toStream.readable(source, [options]): Readable

Convert a source iterable to a Readable stream.

options are passed directly to the Readable constructor.

toStream.writable(sink, [options]): Writable

Convert a sink iterable to a Writable stream.

options are passed directly to the Writable constructor.

toStream.transform(transform, [options]): Transform

Convert a transform iterable to a Transform stream.

options are passed directly to the Transform constructor.

toStream.duplex(duplex, [options]): Duplex

Convert a duplex iterable to a Duplex stream.

options are passed directly to the Duplex constructor.

License

MIT © Alan Shaw