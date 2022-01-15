it
Utility modules to make dealing with async iterators easier, some trivial, some not.
- blob-to-it Turn a Blob into an iterable
- browser-readablestream-to-it Turn a browser ReadableStream into an iterable
- it-all Collect the contents of an iterable into an array
- it-batch Batch up the contents of an iterable into arrays
- it-buffer-stream Creates an iterable of buffers
- it-drain Consume an iterable and ignore any output
- it-filter Skip some items in an iterable based on a filter function
- it-first Return the first item in an iterable
- it-flat-batch Take an iterable of variable length arrays and make them all the same length
- it-foreach Invoke a function for every member of an iterable
- it-glob Glob matcher for file systems
- it-last Return the last item in an iterable
- it-length Consume an iterable and return its length
- it-map Map the output of an iterable
- it-merge Treat multiple iterables as one
- it-multipart Parse multipart message bodies as an iterable
- it-ndjson Parse multipart message bodies as an iterable
- it-parallel Take an iterable of functions that return promises and run them in parallel up to a concurrency limit
- it-parallel-batch Take an iterable of functions that return promises and run them in parallel in batches
- it-peekable Peek/push an iterable
- it-reduce Reduce the output of an iterable
- it-skip Skip items at the start of an iterable
- it-sort Sort an iterable using a passed sort function
- it-split Split an iterable of buffers by linebreaks
- it-take Limit the number of items you want from an iterable
- it-to-browser-readablestream Turns an iterable into a WhatWG ReadableStream
- it-to-buffer Takes an iterable of Buffers and concatenates them