Utility to "pipe" async iterables together

Based on this definition of streaming iterables https://gist.github.com/alanshaw/591dc7dd54e4f99338a347ef568d6ee9.

Almost identical to the pipeline function from the streaming-iterables module except that it supports duplex streams and will automatically wrap a "source" as the first param in a function.

Install

npm i it-pipe

Usage

import { pipe } from 'it-pipe' const result = await pipe( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], function transform ( source ) { return ( async function * ( ) { for await ( const val of source) yield val * 2 })() }, async function collect ( source ) { const vals = [] for await ( const val of source) { vals.push(val) } return vals } ) console .log(result)

API

Calls firstFn and then every function in fns with the result of the previous function. The final return is the result of the last function in fns .

Note:

firstFn may be a Function or an Iterable

may be a or an firstFn or any of fns may be a duplex object (an object with a sink and source ).

