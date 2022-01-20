Utility to "pipe" async iterables together
Based on this definition of streaming iterables https://gist.github.com/alanshaw/591dc7dd54e4f99338a347ef568d6ee9.
Almost identical to the
pipeline function from the
streaming-iterables module except that it supports duplex streams and will automatically wrap a "source" as the first param in a function.
npm i it-pipe
import { pipe } from 'it-pipe'
const result = await pipe(
// A source is just an iterable, this is shorthand for () => [1, 2, 3]
[1, 2, 3],
// A transform takes a source, and returns a source.
// This transform doubles each value asynchronously.
function transform (source) {
return (async function * () { // A generator is async iterable
for await (const val of source) yield val * 2
})()
},
// A sink, it takes a source and consumes it, optionally returning a value.
// This sink buffers up all the values from the source and returns them.
async function collect (source) {
const vals = []
for await (const val of source) {
vals.push(val)
}
return vals
}
)
console.log(result) // 2,4,6
pipe(firstFn, ...fns)
Calls
firstFn and then every function in
fns with the result of the previous function. The final return is the result of the last function in
fns.
Note:
firstFn may be a
Function or an
Iterable
firstFn or any of
fns may be a duplex object (an object with a
sink and
source).
Feel free to dive in! Open an issue or submit PRs.
MIT © Alan Shaw