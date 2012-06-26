openbase logo
ii

it-is

by Dominic Tarr
1.0.3

assertion DSL based on functional idioms.

#It-Is#

a terse assertion DSL, inheriting from node's assert module, but enhanced with the power of functional programming & colours!

Basic Usage#

var it = require('it-is')

it(actual).equal(10)

High-level Usuage

every applies an assertion function to every item in a list.

it(arrayOfNumbers)
  .every(it.typeof('number'))

has applies assertion functions to leaves of a tree.

it({a:1, b: 3})
  .has({
    a: it.typeof('number').notEqual(3)
  , b: it.equal(3)
  })

huh?

if you call it with an argument it(actual) assertions chained will be applied immediately.

it(actual).equal(expected)

is that same as 

assert.equal(actual,expected)

if you don't provide an argument, but just start chaining it.equal(expected), it returns a function which makes that assertion.

it.typeof('number').notEqual(unexpected)

returns a function like this:

function (actual){
  assert.typeof(actual,'number') //not in node's assert. added in it-is
  assert.notEqual(actual,unexpected)
}

pass these functions into It-Is's every and has for terse assertion easyness!

then glance at the error messages which are highlighted to show the exact point the assertion failed:

#Assertion Methods#

node's assert module methods:

ok,equal,notEqual,deepEqual,notDeepEqual,strictEqual,notStrictEqual,throws,doesNotThrow,ifError

and also:

##typeof## assert type, expected can be 'string', 'number', 'boolean', 'object', 'function', or 'undefined'

it(actual).typeof(type)

##instanceof## assert instanceof, expected should be a constructor function

it(actual).instanceof(constructor)

example:

it([]).instanceof(Array)

##primitive## assert is not an object or a function

it(7).primitive()

##complex## assert is an object or a function

it({}).complex()

##function## assert is a function

it(function(){}).function()

##matches## assert matches a regular expresson

it(actual).matches(regex)

example:

it('asdf@asdf.com').matches(/^([^@\s]+)@((?:[-a-z0-9]+\.)+[a-z]{2,})$/)

##like## assert two strings match, but ignoring case, white space and whether quotes are " or '. (is configurable)

it(actual).like(expected, options)

options object is optional! but should be this format:

{case: boolean,whitespace: boolean, quotes: boolean}

##every##

apply assertions to every item in an array

it(array).every(assertion)

example:

it([1,2,3,4,5]).every(it.typeof('number').notEqual(0))

assertion is just a function

it([
  [1,1.0]
, [1,1e0]
, [1,7/7]
]).every(function (line){
  assert.equal(line[0],line[1])
})

##property##

apply check that it has a property and apply an assertion

it(actual).property(name,value) //checks that actual[name] == value

or if value is a function:

it(actual).property(name,assertion) //checks that assertion(actual[name])

example:

it([]).property('length',0)

it({a: /sdf/}).property('a',it.instanceof(RegExp))

##has##

apply asssertions to properties of an object, checking that properties and actually there first.

it(actual).has(properties)

if a property is primitive, it's checked for equality. if a property is a function, it's called with actual's corrisponding property as the argument.

example:

it({
    a: 1
  , b: 2
  , c: { x: true }
  , d: [1,2,3,4,5,true,'string'] 
  })
  .has({
    a: it.notEqual(0)
  , b: 2 //values are treated like it.equal(value)
  , c: it.complex()
  , d: it.every(it.primitive())
  })

enjoy!

next, implement and document how to add assertion functions and renderers and render styles.

