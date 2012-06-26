#It-Is#

a terse assertion DSL, inheriting from node's assert module, but enhanced with the power of functional programming & colours!

Basic Usage#

var it = require( 'it-is' ) it (actual) .equal( 10 )

High-level Usuage

every applies an assertion function to every item in a list.

it (arrayOfNumbers) .every(it.typeof( 'number' ))

has applies assertion functions to leaves of a tree.

it ({ a : 1 , b: 3 }) .has ({ a : it. typeof ( 'number' ). notEqual (3) , b: it. equal (3) })

huh?

if you call it with an argument it(actual) assertions chained will be applied immediately.

it (actual) .equal(expected)

is that same as

assert . equal (actual,expected)

if you don't provide an argument, but just start chaining it.equal(expected) , it returns a function which makes that assertion.

it .typeof ( 'number' ) .notEqual (unexpected)

returns a function like this:

function ( actual ) { assert.typeof(actual, 'number' ) assert.notEqual(actual,unexpected) }

pass these functions into It-Is's every and has for terse assertion easyness!

then glance at the error messages which are highlighted to show the exact point the assertion failed:

#Assertion Methods#

node's assert module methods:

ok , equal , notEqual , deepEqual , notDeepEqual , strictEqual , notStrictEqual , throws , doesNotThrow , ifError

and also:

##typeof## assert type, expected can be 'string', 'number', 'boolean', 'object', 'function', or 'undefined'

it (actual) .typeof(type)

##instanceof## assert instanceof, expected should be a constructor function

it (actual) .instanceof(constructor)

example:

it ([]) .instanceof(Array)

##primitive## assert is not an object or a function

it ( 7 ) .primitive()

##complex## assert is an object or a function

it ({}) .complex ()

##function## assert is a function

it( function ( ) {}) . function ( )

##matches## assert matches a regular expresson

it (actual) .matches(regex)

example:

it ( 'asdf@asdf.com' ) .matches (/^([^@\s]+)@((?:[-a-z0- 9 ]+\.)+[a-z]{ 2 ,})$/)

##like## assert two strings match, but ignoring case, white space and whether quotes are " or '. (is configurable)

it(actual).like(expected, options)

options object is optional! but should be this format:

{ case : boolean,whitespace: boolean, quotes: boolean}

##every##

apply assertions to every item in an array

it( array ).every( assertion )

example:

it ([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]) .every(it.typeof( 'number' ).notEqual( 0 ))

assertion is just a function

it([ [ 1 , 1.0 ] , [ 1 , 1e0 ] , [ 1 , 7 / 7 ] ]).every( function ( line ){ assert .equal( line [ 0 ], line [ 1 ]) })

##property##

apply check that it has a property and apply an assertion

it(actual).property( name , value ) //checks that actual[ name ] == value

or if value is a function:

it(actual).property( name , assertion ) //checks that assertion (actual[ name ])

example:

it ([]) .property( 'length' , 0 ) it ({a: /sdf/}) .property( 'a' ,it.instanceof(RegExp))

##has##

apply asssertions to properties of an object, checking that properties and actually there first.

it (actual) .has(properties)

if a property is primitive, it's checked for equality. if a property is a function, it's called with actual's corrisponding property as the argument.

example:

it ({ a : 1 , b: 2 , c: { x: true } , d : [1,2,3,4,5,true,'string'] }) .has ({ a : it. notEqual (0) , b: 2 //values are treated like it. equal (value) , c: it. complex () , d: it. every (it.primitive()) })

enjoy!

next, implement and document how to add assertion functions and renderers and render styles.