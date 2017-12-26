Javascript implementation for truly checking if the provided input is a valid URI, Based on RFC 3986.
$ npm install isuri
var isUri = require('isuri');
isUri.isValid('http://example.com'); // returns true
isUri.isValid('Bananas in pajamas are coming down the stairs'); // returns false
Checks if the value provided is a valid URI and returns true if so, returns false otherwise.
Returns the regular expression used for validating URIs.
Creates a new regular expression for validating URIs which accepts the following parameters:
options - optional settings:
scheme - Specifies one or more acceptable Schemes, should only include the scheme name. Can be an Array or String (strings are automatically escaped for use in a Regular Expression).
var isUri = require('isuri');
var httpRegex = isUri.createUriRegex({ scheme: [ /https?/ ] });
httpRegex.test('http://example.com'); // returns true
httpRegex.test('https://example.com'); // returns true
httpRegex.test('ftp://example.com'); // returns false
httpRegex.test('Bananas in pajamas are coming down the stairs'); // returns false
> Benchmarking complex-ipv4.js
Testing URI "http://asdf:qw%20er@127.0.0.1:8000?asdf=12345&asda=fc%2F#bacon"
1 test completed.
isUri#test(uri) x 6,229,053 ops/sec ±0.83% (183 runs sampled)
> Benchmarking complex-ipv6.js
Testing URI "http://asdf:qw%20er@[FEDC:BA98:7654:3210:FEDC:BA98:7654:3210]:8000?asdf=12345&asda=fc%2F#bacon"
1 test completed.
isUri#test(uri) x 5,197,138 ops/sec ±0.74% (182 runs sampled)
> Benchmarking complex-ipvFuture.js
Testing URI "http://asdf:qw%20er@[v1.09azAZ-._~!$&'()*+,;=:]:8000?asdf=12345&asda=fc%2F#bacon"
1 test completed.
isUri#test(uri) x 4,418,023 ops/sec ±0.63% (183 runs sampled)
> Benchmarking complex-uri.js
Testing URI "http://asdf:qw%20er@localhost:8000?asdf=12345&asda=fc%2F#bacon"
1 test completed.
isUri#test(uri) x 6,113,035 ops/sec ±0.68% (184 runs sampled)
> Benchmarking simple-uri.js
Testing URI "mailto:John.Doe@example.com"
1 test completed.
isUri#test(uri) x 10,444,735 ops/sec ±0.73% (183 runs sampled)