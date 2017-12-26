isUri

Javascript implementation for truly checking if the provided input is a valid URI, Based on RFC 3986.

Install

NPM

$ npm install isuri

var isUri = require ( 'isuri' ); isUri.isValid( 'http://example.com' ); isUri.isValid( 'Bananas in pajamas are coming down the stairs' );

Checks if the value provided is a valid URI and returns true if so, returns false otherwise.

Returns the regular expression used for validating URIs.

Creates a new regular expression for validating URIs which accepts the following parameters:

options - optional settings: scheme - Specifies one or more acceptable Schemes, should only include the scheme name. Can be an Array or String (strings are automatically escaped for use in a Regular Expression).

- optional settings:

var isUri = require ( 'isuri' ); var httpRegex = isUri.createUriRegex({ scheme : [ /https?/ ] }); httpRegex.test( 'http://example.com' ); httpRegex.test( 'https://example.com' ); httpRegex.test( 'ftp://example.com' ); httpRegex.test( 'Bananas in pajamas are coming down the stairs' );

Benchmarks

> Benchmarking complex-ipv4.js Testing URI "http://asdf:qw%20er@127.0.0.1:8000?asdf=12345&asda=fc%2F#bacon" 1 test completed. isUri > Benchmarking complex-ipv6.js Testing URI "http://asdf:qw%20er@[FEDC:BA98:7654:3210:FEDC:BA98:7654:3210]:8000?asdf=12345&asda=fc%2F#bacon" 1 test completed. isUri > Benchmarking complex-ipvFuture.js Testing URI "http://asdf:qw%20er@[v1.09azAZ-._~!$&'()*+,;=:]:8000?asdf=12345&asda=fc%2F#bacon" 1 test completed. isUri > Benchmarking complex-uri.js Testing URI "http://asdf:qw%20er@localhost:8000?asdf=12345&asda=fc%2F#bacon" 1 test completed. isUri > Benchmarking simple-uri.js Testing URI "mailto:John.Doe@example.com" 1 test completed. isUri

License

MIT