openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
isu

isuri

by David Pate
2.0.3 (see all)

Pure Javascript implementation for truly checking if the provided input is an URI. Based on RFC 3986.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.2K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

isUri

Greenkeeper badge npm Downloads Node.js Version Build Status Coverage Status bitHound Dependencies bitHound Dev Dependencies bitHound Code

Javascript implementation for truly checking if the provided input is a valid URI, Based on RFC 3986.

Install

NPM

$ npm install isuri

Node.js

var isUri = require('isuri');

isUri.isValid('http://example.com'); // returns true
isUri.isValid('Bananas in pajamas are coming down the stairs'); // returns false

isUri.isValid(value)

Checks if the value provided is a valid URI and returns true if so, returns false otherwise.

isUri.uriRegex()

Returns the regular expression used for validating URIs.

isUri.createUriRegex([options])

Creates a new regular expression for validating URIs which accepts the following parameters:

  • options - optional settings:
    • scheme - Specifies one or more acceptable Schemes, should only include the scheme name. Can be an Array or String (strings are automatically escaped for use in a Regular Expression).
var isUri = require('isuri');
var httpRegex = isUri.createUriRegex({ scheme: [ /https?/ ] });

httpRegex.test('http://example.com'); // returns true
httpRegex.test('https://example.com'); // returns true
httpRegex.test('ftp://example.com'); // returns false
httpRegex.test('Bananas in pajamas are coming down the stairs'); // returns false

Benchmarks

> Benchmarking complex-ipv4.js

  Testing URI "http://asdf:qw%20er@127.0.0.1:8000?asdf=12345&asda=fc%2F#bacon"

  1 test completed.

  isUri#test(uri) x 6,229,053 ops/sec ±0.83% (183 runs sampled)

> Benchmarking complex-ipv6.js

  Testing URI "http://asdf:qw%20er@[FEDC:BA98:7654:3210:FEDC:BA98:7654:3210]:8000?asdf=12345&asda=fc%2F#bacon"

  1 test completed.

  isUri#test(uri) x 5,197,138 ops/sec ±0.74% (182 runs sampled)

> Benchmarking complex-ipvFuture.js

  Testing URI "http://asdf:qw%20er@[v1.09azAZ-._~!$&'()*+,;=:]:8000?asdf=12345&asda=fc%2F#bacon"

  1 test completed.

  isUri#test(uri) x 4,418,023 ops/sec ±0.63% (183 runs sampled)

> Benchmarking complex-uri.js

  Testing URI "http://asdf:qw%20er@localhost:8000?asdf=12345&asda=fc%2F#bacon"

  1 test completed.

  isUri#test(uri) x 6,113,035 ops/sec ±0.68% (184 runs sampled)

> Benchmarking simple-uri.js

  Testing URI "mailto:John.Doe@example.com"

  1 test completed.

  isUri#test(uri) x 10,444,735 ops/sec ±0.73% (183 runs sampled)

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial