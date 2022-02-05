IstanbulJS

Having problems? want to contribute? join our community slack.

Everyone's favorite JS code coverage tool.

About this Repo

This monorepo contains the nuts and bolts utility libraries that facilitate IstanbulJS test coverage; Why a monorepo?

it allows us to more easily test API changes across coupled modules, e.g., changes to istanbul-lib-coverage potentially have an effect on istanbul-lib-instrument .

potentially have an effect on . it gives us a centralized repo for discussions about bugs and upcoming features.

Where Should I Start

You're probably actually looking for one of the following repos:

nyc: the IstanbulJS 2.0 command line interface, providing painless coverage support for most popular testing frameworks.

babel-plugin-istanbul: a babel plugin for instrumenting your ES2015+ code with Istanbul compatible coverage tracking.

istanbul: the legacy 1.0 IstanbulJS interface (you should now consider instead using nyc or babel-plugin-istanbul).

Contributing

Contributing to the packages contained in this repo is easy: