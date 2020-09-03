Instrument JS files with istanbul-lib-instrument for subsequent code coverage reporting
npm i -D istanbul-instrumenter-loader
Structure
├─ src
│ |– components
│ | |– bar
│ | │ |─ index.js
│ | |– foo/
│ |– index.js
|– test
| |– src
| | |– components
| | | |– foo
| | | | |– index.js
To create a code coverage report for all components (even for those for which you have no tests yet) you have to require all the 1) sources and 2) tests. Something like it's described in "alternative usage" of karma-webpack
test/index.js
// requires all tests in `project/test/src/components/**/index.js`
const tests = require.context('./src/components/', true, /index\.js$/);
tests.keys().forEach(tests);
// requires all components in `project/src/components/**/index.js`
const components = require.context('../src/components/', true, /index\.js$/);
components.keys().forEach(components);
ℹ️ This file will be the only
entrypoint for
karma
karma.conf.js
config.set({
...
files: [
'test/index.js'
],
preprocessors: {
'test/index.js': 'webpack'
},
webpack: {
...
module: {
rules: [
// instrument only testing sources with Istanbul
{
test: /\.js$/,
use: { loader: 'istanbul-instrumenter-loader' },
include: path.resolve('src/components/')
}
]
}
...
},
reporters: [ 'progress', 'coverage-istanbul' ],
coverageIstanbulReporter: {
reports: [ 'text-summary' ],
fixWebpackSourcePaths: true
}
...
});
Babel
You must run the instrumentation as a post step
webpack.config.js
{
test: /\.js$|\.jsx$/,
use: {
loader: 'istanbul-instrumenter-loader',
options: { esModules: true }
},
enforce: 'post',
exclude: /node_modules|\.spec\.js$/,
}
The loader supports all options supported by
istanbul-lib-instrument
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
debug
{Boolean}
false
|Turn on debugging mode
compact
{Boolean}
true
|Generate compact code
autoWrap
{Boolean}
false
|Set to
true to allow return statements outside of functions
esModules
{Boolean}
false
|Set to
true to instrument ES2015 Modules
coverageVariable
{String}
__coverage__
|Name of global coverage variable
preserveComments
{Boolean}
false
|Preserve comments in
output
produceSourceMap
{Boolean}
false
|Set to
true to produce a source map for the instrumented code
sourceMapUrlCallback
{Function}
null
|A callback function that is called when a source map URL is found in the original code. This function is called with the source filename and the source map URL
webpack.config.js
{
test: /\.js$/,
use: {
loader: 'istanbul-instrumenter-loader',
options: {...options}
}
}
