Istanbul Instrumenter Loader

Instrument JS files with istanbul-lib-instrument for subsequent code coverage reporting

Install

npm i -D istanbul-instrumenter-loader

Structure

├─ src │ |– components │ | |– bar │ | │ |─ index .js │ | |– foo/ │ |– index .js |– test | |– src | | |– components | | | |– foo | | | | |– index .js

To create a code coverage report for all components (even for those for which you have no tests yet) you have to require all the 1) sources and 2) tests. Something like it's described in "alternative usage" of karma-webpack

test/index.js

const tests = require .context( './src/components/' , true , /index\.js$/); tests.keys().forEach(tests); const components = require .context( '../src/components/' , true , /index\.js$/); components.keys().forEach(components);

ℹ️ This file will be the only entry point for karma

karma.conf.js

config.set({ ... files: [ 'test/index.js' ], preprocessors : { 'test/index.js' : 'webpack' }, webpack : { ... module: { rules : [ { test : /\.js$/ , use : { loader : 'istanbul-instrumenter-loader' }, include : path.resolve( 'src/components/' ) } ] } ... }, reporters : [ 'progress' , 'coverage-istanbul' ], coverageIstanbulReporter : { reports : [ 'text-summary' ], fixWebpackSourcePaths : true } ... });

with Babel

You must run the instrumentation as a post step

webpack.config.js

{ test : /\.js$|\.jsx$/ , use : { loader : 'istanbul-instrumenter-loader' , options : { esModules : true } }, enforce : 'post' , exclude : /node_modules|\.spec\.js$/ , }

The loader supports all options supported by istanbul-lib-instrument

Name Type Default Description debug {Boolean} false Turn on debugging mode compact {Boolean} true Generate compact code autoWrap {Boolean} false Set to true to allow return statements outside of functions esModules {Boolean} false Set to true to instrument ES2015 Modules coverageVariable {String} __coverage__ Name of global coverage variable preserveComments {Boolean} false Preserve comments in output produceSourceMap {Boolean} false Set to true to produce a source map for the instrumented code sourceMapUrlCallback {Function} null A callback function that is called when a source map URL is found in the original code. This function is called with the source filename and the source map URL

webpack.config.js

{ test : /\.js$/ , use : { loader : 'istanbul-instrumenter-loader' , options : {...options} } }

