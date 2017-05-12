Istanbul - a JS code coverage tool written in JS

Deprecation Notice: this version of istanbul is deprecated, we will not be landing pull requests or releasing new versions. But don't worry, the Istanbul 2.0 API is now available and is being actively developed in the new istanbuljs organization.

New v0.4.0 now has beautiful HTML reports. Props to Tom MacWright @tmcw for a fantastic job!

Features

All-javascript instrumentation library that tracks statement, branch, and function coverage .

. Module loader hooks to instrument code on the fly

to instrument code on the fly Command line tools to run node unit tests "with coverage turned on" and no cooperation whatsoever from the test runner

to run node unit tests "with coverage turned on" and no cooperation whatsoever from the test runner Multiple report formats: HTML , LCOV , Cobertura and more.

, , and more. Ability to use as middleware when serving JS files that need to be tested on the browser.

Can be used on the command line as well as a library

as well as a Based on the awesome esprima parser and the equally awesome escodegen code generator

parser and the equally awesome code generator Well-tested on node (prev, current and next versions) and the browser (instrumentation library only)

Use cases

Supports the following use cases and more

transparent coverage of nodejs unit tests

instrumentation/ reporting of files in batch mode for browser tests

Server side code coverage for nodejs by embedding it as custom middleware

Getting started

npm install -g istanbul

The best way to see it in action is to run node unit tests. Say you have a test script test.js that runs all tests for your node project without coverage.

Simply:

cd /path/to/your/ source /root istanbul cover test.js

and this should produce a coverage.json , lcov.info and lcov-report/*html under ./coverage

Sample of code coverage reports produced by this tool (for this tool!):

HTML reports

Usage on Windows

Istanbul assumes that the command passed to it is a JS file (e.g. Jasmine, vows etc.), this is however not true on Windows where npm wrap bin files in a .cmd file. Since Istanbul can not parse .cmd files you need to reference the bin file manually.

Here is an example using Jasmine 2:

istanbul cover node_modules \ jasmine \ bin \ jasmine .js

In order to use this cross platform (e.i. Linux, Mac and Windows), you can insert the above line into the script object in your package.json file but with normal slash.

"scripts" : { "test" : "istanbul cover node_modules/jasmine/bin/jasmine.js" }

Configuring

Drop a .istanbul.yml file at the top of the source tree to configure istanbul. istanbul help config tells you more about the config file format.

The command line

istanbul help

gives you detailed help on all commands.

Usage : istanbul help config | <command> `config` provides help with istanbul configuration Available commands are : check -coverage checks overall/per- file coverage against thresholds from coverage JSON files. Exits 1 if thresholds are not met, 0 otherwise cover transparently adds coverage information to a node command. Saves coverage.json and reports at the end of execution help shows help instrument instruments a file or a directory tree and writes the instrumented code to the desired output location report writes reports for coverage JSON objects produced in a previous run test cover a node command only when npm_config_coverage is set. Use in an `npm test` script for conditional coverage Command names can be abbreviated as long as the abbreviation is unambiguous

To get detailed help for a command and what command-line options it supports, run:

istanbul help < command >

(Most of the command line options are not covered in this document.)

The cover command

$ istanbul cover my-test-script.js -- my test args

The cover command can be used to get a coverage object and reports for any arbitrary node script. By default, coverage information is written under ./coverage - this can be changed using command-line options.

The cover command can also be passed an optional --handle-sigint flag to enable writing reports when a user triggers a manual SIGINT of the process that is being covered. This can be useful when you are generating coverage for a long lived process.

The test command

The test command has almost the same behavior as the cover command, except that it skips coverage unless the npm_config_coverage environment variable is set.

This command is deprecated since the latest versions of npm do not seem to set the npm_config_coverage variable.

The instrument command

Instruments a single JS file or an entire directory tree and produces an output directory tree with instrumented code. This should not be required for running node unit tests but is useful for tests to be run on the browser.

The report command

Writes reports using coverage*.json files as the source of coverage information. Reports are available in multiple formats and can be individually configured using the istanbul config file. See istanbul help report for more details.

The check-coverage command

Checks the coverage of statements, functions, branches, and lines against the provided thresholds. Positive thresholds are taken to be the minimum percentage required and negative numbers are taken to be the number of uncovered entities allowed.

Ignoring code for coverage

Skip an if or else path with /* istanbul ignore if */ or /* istanbul ignore else */ respectively.

or path with or respectively. For all other cases, skip the next 'thing' in the source with: /* istanbul ignore next */

See ignoring-code-for-coverage.md for the spec.

API

All the features of istanbul can be accessed as a library.

Instrument code

var istanbul = require ( 'istanbul' ); var instrumenter = new istanbul.Instrumenter(); var generatedCode = instrumenter.instrumentSync( 'function meaningOfLife() { return 42; }' , 'filename.js' );

Generate reports given a bunch of coverage JSON objects

var istanbul = require ( 'istanbul' ), collector = new istanbul.Collector(), reporter = new istanbul.Reporter(), sync = false ; collector.add(obj1); collector.add(obj2); reporter.add( 'text' ); reporter.addAll([ 'lcov' , 'clover' ]); reporter.write(collector, sync, function ( ) { console .log( 'All reports generated' ); });

For the gory details consult the public API

Multiple Process Usage

Istanbul can be used in a multiple process environment by running each process with Istanbul, writing a unique coverage file for each process, and combining the results when generating reports. The method used to perform this will depend on the process forking API used. For example when using the cluster module you must setup the master to start child processes with Istanbul coverage, disable reporting, and output coverage files that include the PID in the filename. Before each run you may need to clear out the coverage data directory.

if (cluster.isMaster) { if (process.env.running_under_istanbul) { cluster.setupMaster({ exec : './node_modules/.bin/istanbul' , args : [ 'cover' , '--report' , 'none' , '--print' , 'none' , '--include-pid' , process.argv[ 1 ], '--' ].concat(process.argv.slice( 2 )) }); } } else { }

For details on the format of the coverage.json object, see here.

License

istanbul is licensed under the BSD License.

Third-party libraries

The following third-party libraries are used by this module:

abbrev: https://github.com/isaacs/abbrev-js - to handle command abbreviations

async: https://github.com/caolan/async - for parallel instrumentation of files

escodegen: https://github.com/Constellation/escodegen - for JS code generation

esprima: https://github.com/ariya/esprima - for JS parsing

glob: https://github.com/isaacs/node-glob - for loading and matching path expressions

handlebars: https://github.com/wycats/handlebars.js/ - for report template expansion

js-yaml: https://github.com/nodeca/js-yaml - for YAML config file load

mkdirp: https://github.com/substack/node-mkdirp - to create output directories

nodeunit: https://github.com/caolan/nodeunit - dev dependency for unit tests

nopt: https://github.com/isaacs/nopt - for option parsing

once: https://github.com/isaacs/once - to ensure callbacks are called once

resolve: https://github.com/substack/node-resolve - for resolving a post-require hook module name into its main file.

rimraf - https://github.com/isaacs/rimraf - dev dependency for unit tests

which: https://github.com/isaacs/node-which - to resolve a node command to a file for the cover command

command wordwrap: https://github.com/substack/node-wordwrap - for prettier help

prettify: http://code.google.com/p/google-code-prettify/ - for syntax colored HTML reports. Files checked in under lib/vendor/

Inspired by

YUI test coverage - https://github.com/yui/yuitest - the grand-daddy of JS coverage tools. Istanbul has been specifically designed to offer an alternative to this library with an easy migration path.

cover: https://github.com/itay/node-cover - the inspiration for the cover command, modeled after the run command in that tool. The coverage methodology used by istanbul is quite different, however

Shout out to

mfncooper - for great brainstorming discussions

reid, davglass, the YUI dudes, for interesting conversations, encouragement, support and gentle pressure to get it done :)

Why the funky name?

Since all the good ones are taken. Comes from the loose association of ideas across coverage, carpet-area coverage, the country that makes good carpets and so on...