A simple alias for istanbul + node-coveralls

istanbul cover test.js && cat ./coverage/lcov.info | coveralls && rm -rf ./coverage

↓

istanbul cover test.js && istanbul-coveralls

Installation

Use npm.

npm install --save-dev istanbul istanbul-coveralls

Usage

Option

By default, it removes ./coverage after coverage reporting. If --no-rm flag is enabled, it doesn't remove the directory.

istanbul cover test.js && istanbul-coveralls --no-rm

Example

istanbul cover ./node_modules/.bin/_mocha && ./node_modules/.bin/istanbul-coveralls

If you run the test as a npm script, you can omit directory names from the command.

istanbul cover _mocha && istanbul-coveralls

License

Copyright (c) 2014 - 2016 Shinnosuke Watanabe

Licensed under the MIT LIcense.