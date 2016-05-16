openbase logo
istanbul-coveralls

by shinnn
1.0.3 (see all)

A simple alias for istanbul + node-coveralls

npm
GitHub
Overview

442

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

istanbul-coveralls

A simple alias for istanbul + node-coveralls

istanbul cover test.js && cat ./coverage/lcov.info | coveralls && rm -rf ./coverage


istanbul cover test.js && istanbul-coveralls

Installation

Use npm.

npm install --save-dev istanbul istanbul-coveralls

Usage

  1. Write a coverage information file under ./coverage by using istanbul cover command or the API of istanbul.
  2. Run istanbul-coveralls command. See the docs of node-coveralls for more information about its usage.

Option

--no-rm

By default, it removes ./coverage after coverage reporting. If --no-rm flag is enabled, it doesn't remove the directory.

istanbul cover test.js && istanbul-coveralls --no-rm

Example

Mocha

istanbul cover ./node_modules/.bin/_mocha && ./node_modules/.bin/istanbul-coveralls

If you run the test as a npm script, you can omit directory names from the command.

istanbul cover _mocha && istanbul-coveralls

License

Copyright (c) 2014 - 2016 Shinnosuke Watanabe

Licensed under the MIT LIcense.

