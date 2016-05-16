A simple alias for istanbul + node-coveralls
istanbul cover test.js && cat ./coverage/lcov.info | coveralls && rm -rf ./coverage
↓
istanbul cover test.js && istanbul-coveralls
npm install --save-dev istanbul istanbul-coveralls
./coverage by using
istanbul cover command or the API of istanbul.
istanbul-coveralls command. See the docs of node-coveralls for more information about its usage.
--no-rm
By default, it removes
./coverage after coverage reporting. If
--no-rm flag is enabled, it doesn't remove the directory.
istanbul cover test.js && istanbul-coveralls --no-rm
istanbul cover ./node_modules/.bin/_mocha && ./node_modules/.bin/istanbul-coveralls
If you run the test as a npm script, you can omit directory names from the command.
istanbul cover _mocha && istanbul-coveralls
Copyright (c) 2014 - 2016 Shinnosuke Watanabe
Licensed under the MIT LIcense.