Combine coverage reports from multiple runs in to a single coverage report.

var combine = require ( 'istanbul-combine' ); var opts = { dir : 'coverage' , pattern : 'coverage/*-coverage.json' , print : 'summary' , base : 'sources' , reporters : { html : { }, cobertura : { } } }; combine(opts, function ( err ) { }); combine(opts).then( ); combine.sync(opts);

command line

npm install -g istanbul-combine istanbul-combine -d coverage - p summary -r lcov -r html coverage/coverage- a .json coverage/coverage- b .json /coverage

usage: istanbul-combine [options] patterns

where patterns is any number of file glob-patterns separated by whitespace

options:

-d : output directory for the report(s). Defaults to coverage

: output directory for the report(s). Defaults to -p : what to print to the console. summary | detail | both | none . Defaults to summary .

: what to print to the console. | | | . Defaults to . -r : a reporter. lcov , html , etc. You can specify multiple reporters by using this tag multiple times.

: a reporter. , , etc. You can specify multiple reporters by using this tag multiple times. -b : base directory resolving relative paths to absolute ones. Fixes a bug with where karma reports relative file paths.

karma bug