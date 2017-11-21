Creates a coverage badge by reading the Cobertura XML coverage report from node-istanbul reports using https://github.com/badges/shields.

Requirements

I started to work with Node a few months ago, and I recently stumbled upon many different badges on GitHub pages, including code coverage. I posted a question on Stack Overflow about it:

http://stackoverflow.com/questions/26028024/how-to-make-a-gulp-code-coverage-badge

I want to be able to generate the coverage report after code coverage runs by any Node.js build system like Gulp or Grunt, and be able to publish the badge on the README.md file through a Jenkins link;

The badge displays appropriate colors for the badge.

Green: >= 80% overall coverage

Yellow: 65% <= overall coverage < 80%

Red: < 65% overall coverage

The idea is to serve in the Node.js README for internal use in a GitHub enterprise machine along with Jenkins.

Installation

npm install --save-dev istanbul-cobertura-badger

Setup

The following parameters are used:

Cobertura file report: The XML-based cobertura file generated by Istanbul "cobertura" report.

Destination Path: The path to the destination directory where the badge image will be created.

Callback: The callback function after the file has been downloaded.

Optional Thresholds: Adjust the thresholds if needed.

Cobertura Xml Report

You can generate the cobertura XML report by adding a new report to the istanbul command as follows:

- -report cobertura

Take a look at this project's package.json for details.

The option to change in the code is as follows:

opts.istanbulReportFile = opts.istanbulReportFile || "./coverage/cobertura-coverage.xml" ;

Destination Dir

The destination directory will, by default, be the one from istanbul $APP/coverage .

opts.destinationDir = opts.destinationDir || "./coverage/" ;

Note that the default directory will be used as coverage/cobertura-coverage.xml .

Adjusting Thresholds

The overall threshold is computed by using the line rate , branch rate and function rate . That's the final value that defines coverage result . You can adjust the thresholds to properly generate the badges with appropriate colors.

opts.thresholds = { excellent : 90 , good : 65 };

Green: coverage result >= opts.thresholds.excellent;

Yellow: coverage result >= opts.thresholds.good;

Red: coverage result < opts.thresholds.good.

Upon calling the callback function, the file cobertura.svg will be available in the destination path.

Examples

var coberturaBadger = require ( 'istanbul-cobertura-badger' ); var opts = { destinationDir : __dirname, istanbulReportFile : path.resolve(__dirname, "coverage" , "cobertura-coverage.xml" ), thresholds : { excellent : 90 , good : 65 } }; badger(opts, function parsingResults ( err, badgeStatus ) { if (err) { console .log( "An error occurred: " + err.message); } console .log( "Badge successfully generated at " + badgeStatus.badgeFile.file); console .log(badgeStatus); });

An example of a successful badge creation is as follows:

{ overallPercent : 66 , functionRate : 0.7368421052631579 , lineRate : 0.8034 , branchRate : 0.47369999999999995 , url : 'http://img.shields.io/badge/coverage-66%-yellow.svg' , badgeFile : { method : 'GET' , code : 200 , file : '/home/mdesales/dev/github/intuit/istanbul-cobertura-badger/test/coverage.svg' } }

Gulp Build

gulp.task( 'test' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/**/*.js' ) .pipe(istanbul()) .on( 'finish' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ 'test/*.js' ]) .pipe(mocha({ reporter : 'spec' })) .pipe(istanbul.writeReports({ reporters : [ 'cobertura' , 'text-summary' , 'html' ], reportOpts : { dir : './docs/tests' } })) .on( 'end' , function ( ) { var opts = { destinationDir : path.resolve(__dirname, "docs" , "tests" ), istanbulReportFile : path.resolve(__dirname, "docs" , "tests" , "cobertura-coverage.xml" ), } coverageBadger(opts, function ( err, results ) { if (err) { console .log( "An error occurred while generating the coverage badge" + err.message); process.exit( -1 ); } console .log( "Badge generated successfully: " + results) process.exit( 0 ); }); }); }); });

CLI

You can now use the CLI to create the badge for ANY XML Cobertura report created from Istanbul or Java applications.

CLI Options

The CLI prints the following help:

$ istanbul-cobertura-badger Usage: cli [options] Generates a badge for a given Cobertura XML report Options: -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number -f, --defaults Use the default values for all the input. -e, --excellentThreshold <n> The threshold for green badges, where coverage >= -e -g, --goodThreshold <n> The threshold for yellow badges, where -g <= coverage < -e -b, --badgeFileName <badge> The badge file name that will be saved. -r, --reportFile <report> The istanbul cobertura XML file path. -d, --destinationDir <destination> The directory where 'coverage.svg' will be generated at. -v, --verbose Prints the metadata for the command Examples: $ istanbul-cobertura-badger -e 90 -g 65 -r coverage/cobertura.xml -d coverage/ * Green: coverage >= 90 * Yellow: 65 <= coverage < 90 * Red: coverage < 65 * Created at the coverage directory from the given report. $ istanbul-cobertura-badger -e 80 -d /tmp/build * Green: coverage >= 80 * Yellow: 65 <= coverage < 80 * Red: coverage < 65

CLI Default Input

Run the CLI using the default values defined above. Here's the example of running against this project.

$ istanbul-cobertura-badger -f -v { overallPercent : 91 , functionRate : 1 , lineRate : 0.9309999999999999 , branchRate : 0.8167 , url : 'http://img.shields.io/badge/coverage-91%-brightgreen.svg' , badgeFile : { downloaded : true , filePath : '/home/mdesales/dev/github/intuit/istanbul-cobertura-badger/coverage/coverage.svg' , size : 730 }, color : 'brightgreen' } Badge created at /home/mdesales/dev/github/intuit/istanbul-cobertura-badger/coverage/coverage.svg

CLI Simple Output

Just use the simple command with some options.

istanbul-cobertura-badger -e 85 -g 70 -r test /fixture/istanbul-report.xml -d /tmp/ Badge created at /tmp/coverage.svg

CLI Verbose Output

The overall information collected is also presented when using the verbose option.

$ istanbul-cobertura-badger -e 85 -g 70 -r test/fixture/istanbul-report.xml -d /tmp/ -v { overallPercent : 66 , functionRate : 0.7368421052631579 , lineRate : 0.8034 , branchRate : 0.47369999999999995 , url : 'http://img.shields.io/badge/coverage-66%-red.svg' , badgeFile : { downloaded : true , filePath : '/tmp/coverage.svg' , size : 733 }, color : 'red' } Badge created at /tmp/coverage.svg

CLI Version

You can print the current version of the project by using the -V option. It uses the package.json#version as the value.

$ istanbul-cobertura-badger -V 1.0 .0

Contributing

We use the GitFlow branching model http://nvie.com/posts/a-successful-git-branching-model/.

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b feature/issue-444-Add-Rest-APIs origin/master --track )

Adding the Jira ticket ID helps communicating where this feature is coming from.

Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Fix #444: Add support to REST-APIs' )

Adding "fix #444" will trigger a link to the GitHub issue #444.