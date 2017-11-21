openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

istanbul-cobertura-badger

by intuit
1.3.1 (see all)

Create a Code Coverage badge for Node.js Apps running node-istanbul.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

istanbul-cobertura-badger

Travis npm version Codacy Badge Code Climate Dependency Status devDependency Status Coverage Status License

Creates a coverage badge by reading the Cobertura XML coverage report from node-istanbul reports using https://github.com/badges/shields.

NPM

Requirements

I started to work with Node a few months ago, and I recently stumbled upon many different badges on GitHub pages, including code coverage. I posted a question on Stack Overflow about it:

http://stackoverflow.com/questions/26028024/how-to-make-a-gulp-code-coverage-badge

  • I want to be able to generate the coverage report after code coverage runs by any Node.js build system like Gulp or Grunt, and be able to publish the badge on the README.md file through a Jenkins link;
  • The badge displays appropriate colors for the badge.
  • Green: >= 80% overall coverage
  • Yellow: 65% <= overall coverage < 80%
  • Red: < 65% overall coverage

The idea is to serve in the Node.js README for internal use in a GitHub enterprise machine along with Jenkins.

Installation

npm install --save-dev istanbul-cobertura-badger

Setup

The following parameters are used:

  • Cobertura file report: The XML-based cobertura file generated by Istanbul "cobertura" report.
  • Destination Path: The path to the destination directory where the badge image will be created.
  • Callback: The callback function after the file has been downloaded.
  • Optional Thresholds: Adjust the thresholds if needed.

Cobertura Xml Report

You can generate the cobertura XML report by adding a new report to the istanbul command as follows:

  --report cobertura

Take a look at this project's package.json for details.

The option to change in the code is as follows:

  // Setting the default coverage file generated by istanbul cobertura report.
  opts.istanbulReportFile = opts.istanbulReportFile || "./coverage/cobertura-coverage.xml";

Destination Dir

The destination directory will, by default, be the one from istanbul $APP/coverage.

  // The default location for the destination being the coverage directory from istanbul.
  opts.destinationDir = opts.destinationDir || "./coverage/";

Note that the default directory will be used as coverage/cobertura-coverage.xml.

Adjusting Thresholds

The overall threshold is computed by using the line rate, branch rate and function rate. That's the final value that defines coverage result. You can adjust the thresholds to properly generate the badges with appropriate colors.

  // The thresholds to be used to give colors to the badge.
  opts.thresholds = {
    excellent: 90,
    good: 65
  };
  • Green: coverage result >= opts.thresholds.excellent;
  • Yellow: coverage result >= opts.thresholds.good;
  • Red: coverage result < opts.thresholds.good.

Upon calling the callback function, the file cobertura.svg will be available in the destination path.

Examples

var coberturaBadger = require('istanbul-cobertura-badger');

// Use the fixture that's without problems
var opts = {
  //badgeFileName: "cobertura", // No extension, Defaults to "coverage"
  destinationDir: __dirname, // REQUIRED PARAMETER!
  istanbulReportFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "coverage", "cobertura-coverage.xml"),
  thresholds: {
    // overall percent >= excellent, green badge
    excellent: 90,
    // overall percent < excellent and >= good, yellow badge
    good: 65
    // overall percent < good, red badge
  }
};

// Load the badge for the report$
badger(opts, function parsingResults(err, badgeStatus) {
  if (err) {
    console.log("An error occurred: " + err.message);
  }
  console.log("Badge successfully generated at " + badgeStatus.badgeFile.file);
  console.log(badgeStatus);
});

An example of a successful badge creation is as follows:

{ overallPercent: 66,
  functionRate: 0.7368421052631579,
  lineRate: 0.8034,
  branchRate: 0.47369999999999995,
  url: 'http://img.shields.io/badge/coverage-66%-yellow.svg',
  badgeFile: { 
    method: 'GET',
    code: 200,
    file: '/home/mdesales/dev/github/intuit/istanbul-cobertura-badger/test/coverage.svg' 
  }
}

Gulp Build

gulp.task('test', function() {
  gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
    .pipe(istanbul()) // coverying files
    .on('finish', function () {
      gulp.src(['test/*.js'])
        .pipe(mocha({reporter: 'spec'})) // different reporters at http://mochajs.org/#reporters
        .pipe(istanbul.writeReports({
          reporters: ['cobertura', 'text-summary', 'html'], // https://www.npmjs.org/package/gulp-istanbul#reporters
          reportOpts: { dir: './docs/tests' }
        }))
        .on('end', function() {

          var opts = {
            destinationDir: path.resolve(__dirname, "docs", "tests"),
            istanbulReportFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "docs", "tests", "cobertura-coverage.xml"),
          }
          coverageBadger(opts, function(err, results) {
            if (err) {
              console.log("An error occurred while generating the coverage badge" + err.message);
              process.exit(-1);
            }
            console.log("Badge generated successfully: " + results)
            process.exit(0);
           });

        });
    });
});

CLI

You can now use the CLI to create the badge for ANY XML Cobertura report created from Istanbul or Java applications.

CLI Options

The CLI prints the following help:

$ istanbul-cobertura-badger 

  Usage: cli [options]

  Generates a badge for a given Cobertura XML report

  Options:

    -h, --help                          output usage information
    -V, --version                       output the version number
    -f, --defaults                      Use the default values for all the input.
    -e, --excellentThreshold <n>       The threshold for green badges, where coverage >= -e
    -g, --goodThreshold <n>            The threshold for yellow badges, where -g <= coverage < -e  
    -b, --badgeFileName <badge>         The badge file name that will be saved.
    -r, --reportFile <report>           The istanbul cobertura XML file path.
    -d, --destinationDir <destination>  The directory where 'coverage.svg' will be generated at.
    -v, --verbose                       Prints the metadata for the command

  Examples:

    $ istanbul-cobertura-badger -e 90 -g 65 -r coverage/cobertura.xml -d coverage/
      * Green: coverage >= 90
      * Yellow: 65 <= coverage < 90
      * Red: coverage < 65
      * Created at the coverage directory from the given report.

    $ istanbul-cobertura-badger -e 80 -d /tmp/build
      * Green: coverage >= 80
      * Yellow: 65 <= coverage < 80
      * Red: coverage < 65

CLI Default Input

Run the CLI using the default values defined above. Here's the example of running against this project.

$ istanbul-cobertura-badger -f -v
{ overallPercent: 91,
  functionRate: 1,
  lineRate: 0.9309999999999999,
  branchRate: 0.8167,
  url: 'http://img.shields.io/badge/coverage-91%-brightgreen.svg',
  badgeFile: 
   { downloaded: true,
     filePath: '/home/mdesales/dev/github/intuit/istanbul-cobertura-badger/coverage/coverage.svg',
     size: 730 },
  color: 'brightgreen' }
Badge created at /home/mdesales/dev/github/intuit/istanbul-cobertura-badger/coverage/coverage.svg

CLI Simple Output

Just use the simple command with some options.

$ istanbul-cobertura-badger -e 85 -g 70 -r test/fixture/istanbul-report.xml -d /tmp/
Badge created at /tmp/coverage.svg

CLI Verbose Output

The overall information collected is also presented when using the verbose option.

$ istanbul-cobertura-badger -e 85 -g 70 -r test/fixture/istanbul-report.xml -d /tmp/ -v
{ overallPercent: 66,
  functionRate: 0.7368421052631579,
  lineRate: 0.8034,
  branchRate: 0.47369999999999995,
  url: 'http://img.shields.io/badge/coverage-66%-red.svg',
  badgeFile: { downloaded: true, filePath: '/tmp/coverage.svg', size: 733 },
  color: 'red' }
Badge created at /tmp/coverage.svg

CLI Version

You can print the current version of the project by using the -V option. It uses the package.json#version as the value.

$ istanbul-cobertura-badger -V
1.0.0

Contributing

We use the GitFlow branching model http://nvie.com/posts/a-successful-git-branching-model/.

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b feature/issue-444-Add-Rest-APIs origin/master --track)
  • Adding the Jira ticket ID helps communicating where this feature is coming from.
  1. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Fix #444: Add support to REST-APIs')
  • Adding "fix #444" will trigger a link to the GitHub issue #444.
  1. Push to the branch (git push feature/issue-444-Add-Rest-APIS)
  2. Create new Pull Request as indicated by this page or your forked repo.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial