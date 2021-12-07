Creates README badges from istanbul coverage report
|Statements
|Branches
|Functions
|Lines
package.json or inside your jest config file i.e.
jest.config.js or
jestconfig.json as written below:
"coverageReporters": ["json-summary"]
npm i -D istanbul-badges-readme
Add at least one of the below coverage hashes in your README file:
![Statements](#statements#)
![Branches](#branches#)
![Functions](#functions#)
![Lines](#lines#)
A simple example of all hashes being used in a table fashion markup:
| Statements | Branches | Functions | Lines |
| --------------------------- | ----------------------- | ------------------------- | ----------------- |
| ![Statements](#statements#) | ![Branches](#branches#) | ![Functions](#functions#) | ![Lines](#lines#) |
npm run istanbul-badges-readme
"scripts": {
"make-badges": "istanbul-badges-readme",
}
npm run istanbul-badges-readme --coverageDir="./my-custom-coverage-directory"
npm run istanbul-badges-readme --readmeDir="./my-custom-readme-directory"
npm run istanbul-badges-readme --silent
npm run istanbul-badges-readme --functionsLabel='Mis funciones!' --branchesLabel='Branches are troublesome!'
npm run istanbul-badges-readme --style="for-the-badges"
npm run istanbul-badges-readme --logo="jest"
npm run istanbul-badges-readme --exitCode=1
pre-commit script to your package.json.
npm install -D husky
"husky": {
"hooks": {
"pre-commit": "npm run test && istanbul-badges-readme && git add 'README.md'"
}
}
You may want to have peace of mind that contributors have run
istanbul-badges-readme locally by performing a simple check in your CI.
The
--ci argument will throw an error if the badges generated do not match what is already in the
README.md.
You can add this to your package.json as follows:
"scripts": {
"make-badges": "istanbul-badges-readme",
"make-badges:ci": "npm run make-badges -- --ci",
}
Where the script
make-badges:ci will run your existing
make-badges script by just adding
--ci as an argument.
This is a useful addition/alternative to the githooks approach for some use cases such as larger codebases, slow computers etc, where it isn't always feasible to run all the tests and produce coverage on each commit.
DEFAULT STYLE Square
style='square':
Square flat
style='square-flat':
Plastic
style='plastic':
For the badge
style='for-the-badge':
✔️ Tip
We use this in our pull request GitHub Action, check out a recent pull request to see it in action!
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Olavo Parno
🤔 💻 ⚠️
|
nothingismagick
🤔 🐛 🖋
|
Dave Fisher
🐛
|
Martin Zagora
🤔 🐛
|
Victor Miti
🐛
|
Stefan Huber
💬 📖
|
Guilherme Ventura
🤔 💻 🐛
|
Matt Hodges
🐛
|
Antoine Vendeville
🐛
|
Oleg Dutchenko
🐛
|
Thomas
🤔
|
Troy Poulter
💻 🤔 ⚠️
|
LiaoLiao
🤔
|
David Mimnagh
🤔
|
Micael Levi L. Cavalcante
🤔 💻 🐛
|
Richard Michael Coo
🐛
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
Istanbul Badges Readme is MIT licensed.