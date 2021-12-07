Istanbul Badges Readme

Creates README badges from istanbul coverage report

Table of Contents

Running example

Requirements

First, of course, you must have a test runner such as Jest and Mocha;

"coverageReporters" : [ "json-summary" ]

See more in the examples.

Installation

Install the library in your project as a devDependency:

npm i -D istanbul-badges-readme

Add at least one of the below coverage hashes in your README file: ![Statements](#statements#) ![Branches](#branches#) ![Functions](#functions#) ![Lines](#lines#)

A simple example of all hashes being used in a table fashion markup:

| Statements | Branches | Functions | Lines | | --------------------------- | ----------------------- | ------------------------- | ----------------- | | ![ Statements ]( #statements# ) | ![ Branches ]( #branches# ) | ![ Functions ]( #functions# ) | ![ Lines ]( #lines# ) |

Simple Usage

Simply run it from the CLI as follows:

npm run istanbul-badges-readme

Or add it to your package.json scripts as follows:

"scripts" : { "make-badges" : "istanbul-badges-readme" , }

Advanced Usage

Custom coverage directory? Use --coverageDir argument:

npm run istanbul-badges-readme --coverageDir= "./my-custom-coverage-directory"

Custom readme directory? Use --readmeDir argument:

npm run istanbul-badges-readme --readmeDir= "./my-custom-readme-directory"

Want it without logging? Try silent mode with --silent argument:

npm run istanbul-badges-readme --silent

You may also create custom labeling for the badges using the corresponding hash and Label e.g. branchesLabel --branchesLabel='Branches are troublesome!':

npm run istanbul-badges-readme --functionsLabel= 'Mis funciones!' --branchesLabel= 'Branches are troublesome!'

You can also change the badge styling, according to shields.io's own style reference. See more examples here.

npm run istanbul-badges-readme --style= "for-the-badges"

There is an option to use a logo within the badge, as described on shields.io's own documentation which uses all icons available at simple-icons.

npm run istanbul-badges-readme --logo= "jest"

To exit with 1 code on validation errors (eg.: README doesn't exist, or coverage directory doesn't exist) or on editing errors (eg.: cannot write to README due to lack of permissions). The default exit code is 0. Set a different one by using --exitCode argument.

npm run istanbul-badges-readme --exitCode=1

Usage as a part of your githooks

If you want to have this run on the pre-commit hook and update the commit in place, just install husky and add the pre-commit script to your package.json.

Install Husky.

npm install -D husky

Add your pre-commit script:

"husky" : { "hooks" : { "pre-commit" : "npm run test && istanbul-badges-readme && git add 'README.md'" } }

Git Commit and Push. Just use your workflow as usual. If your tests fail, no commit. If they pass, update the README.md and add the file to the commit. Nice!

Usage as a part of your CI

You may want to have peace of mind that contributors have run istanbul-badges-readme locally by performing a simple check in your CI.

The --ci argument will throw an error if the badges generated do not match what is already in the README.md .

You can add this to your package.json as follows:

"scripts" : { "make-badges" : "istanbul-badges-readme" , "make-badges:ci" : "npm run make-badges -- --ci" , }

Where the script make-badges:ci will run your existing make-badges script by just adding --ci as an argument.

This is a useful addition/alternative to the githooks approach for some use cases such as larger codebases, slow computers etc, where it isn't always feasible to run all the tests and produce coverage on each commit.

Custom Badge Styles

DEFAULT STYLE Square style='square' :

Square flat style='square-flat' :

Plastic style='plastic' :

For the badge style='for-the-badge' :

See running examples

Examples folder

✔️ Tip We use this in our pull request GitHub Action, check out a recent pull request to see it in action!

