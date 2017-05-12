Deprecation Notice: this version of istanbul is deprecated, we will not be landing pull requests or releasing new versions. But don't worry, the Istanbul 2.0 API is now available and is being actively developed in the new istanbuljs organization.
New
v0.4.0 now has beautiful HTML reports. Props to Tom MacWright @tmcw for a fantastic job!
esprima parser and the equally awesome
escodegen code generator
Supports the following use cases and more
$ npm install -g istanbul
The best way to see it in action is to run node unit tests. Say you have a test
script
test.js that runs all tests for your node project without coverage.
Simply:
$ cd /path/to/your/source/root
$ istanbul cover test.js
and this should produce a
coverage.json,
lcov.info and
lcov-report/*html under
./coverage
Sample of code coverage reports produced by this tool (for this tool!):
Istanbul assumes that the
command passed to it is a JS file (e.g. Jasmine, vows etc.),
this is however not true on Windows where npm wrap bin files in a
.cmd file.
Since Istanbul can not parse
.cmd files you need to reference the bin file manually.
Here is an example using Jasmine 2:
istanbul cover node_modules\jasmine\bin\jasmine.js
In order to use this cross platform (e.i. Linux, Mac and Windows), you can insert the above line into the script object in your package.json file but with normal slash.
"scripts": {
"test": "istanbul cover node_modules/jasmine/bin/jasmine.js"
}
Drop a
.istanbul.yml file at the top of the source tree to configure istanbul.
istanbul help config tells you more about the config file format.
$ istanbul help
gives you detailed help on all commands.
Usage: istanbul help config | <command>
`config` provides help with istanbul configuration
Available commands are:
check-coverage
checks overall/per-file coverage against thresholds from coverage
JSON files. Exits 1 if thresholds are not met, 0 otherwise
cover transparently adds coverage information to a node command. Saves
coverage.json and reports at the end of execution
help shows help
instrument
instruments a file or a directory tree and writes the
instrumented code to the desired output location
report writes reports for coverage JSON objects produced in a previous
run
test cover a node command only when npm_config_coverage is set. Use in
an `npm test` script for conditional coverage
Command names can be abbreviated as long as the abbreviation is unambiguous
To get detailed help for a command and what command-line options it supports, run:
istanbul help <command>
(Most of the command line options are not covered in this document.)
cover command
$ istanbul cover my-test-script.js -- my test args
# note the -- between the command name and the arguments to be passed
The
cover command can be used to get a coverage object and reports for any arbitrary
node script. By default, coverage information is written under
./coverage - this
can be changed using command-line options.
The
cover command can also be passed an optional
--handle-sigint flag to
enable writing reports when a user triggers a manual SIGINT of the process that is
being covered. This can be useful when you are generating coverage for a long lived process.
test command
The
test command has almost the same behavior as the
cover command, except that
it skips coverage unless the
npm_config_coverage environment variable is set.
This command is deprecated since the latest versions of npm do not seem to
set the
npm_config_coverage variable.
instrument command
Instruments a single JS file or an entire directory tree and produces an output directory tree with instrumented code. This should not be required for running node unit tests but is useful for tests to be run on the browser.
report command
Writes reports using
coverage*.json files as the source of coverage information.
Reports are available in multiple formats and can be individually configured
using the istanbul config file. See
istanbul help report for more details.
check-coverage command
Checks the coverage of statements, functions, branches, and lines against the provided thresholds. Positive thresholds are taken to be the minimum percentage required and negative numbers are taken to be the number of uncovered entities allowed.
if or
else path with
/* istanbul ignore if */ or
/* istanbul ignore else */ respectively.
/* istanbul ignore next */
See ignoring-code-for-coverage.md for the spec.
All the features of istanbul can be accessed as a library.
var istanbul = require('istanbul');
var instrumenter = new istanbul.Instrumenter();
var generatedCode = instrumenter.instrumentSync('function meaningOfLife() { return 42; }',
'filename.js');
var istanbul = require('istanbul'),
collector = new istanbul.Collector(),
reporter = new istanbul.Reporter(),
sync = false;
collector.add(obj1);
collector.add(obj2); //etc.
reporter.add('text');
reporter.addAll([ 'lcov', 'clover' ]);
reporter.write(collector, sync, function () {
console.log('All reports generated');
});
For the gory details consult the public API
Istanbul can be used in a multiple process environment by running each process with Istanbul, writing a unique coverage file for each process, and combining the results when generating reports. The method used to perform this will depend on the process forking API used. For example when using the cluster module you must setup the master to start child processes with Istanbul coverage, disable reporting, and output coverage files that include the PID in the filename. Before each run you may need to clear out the coverage data directory.
if(cluster.isMaster) {
// setup cluster if running with istanbul coverage
if(process.env.running_under_istanbul) {
// use coverage for forked process
// disabled reporting and output for child process
// enable pid in child process coverage filename
cluster.setupMaster({
exec: './node_modules/.bin/istanbul',
args: [
'cover', '--report', 'none', '--print', 'none', '--include-pid',
process.argv[1], '--'].concat(process.argv.slice(2))
});
}
// ...
// ... cluster.fork();
// ...
} else {
// ... worker code
}
For details on the format of the coverage.json object, see here.
istanbul is licensed under the BSD License.
The following third-party libraries are used by this module:
cover command
lib/vendor/
cover command, modeled after the
run command in that tool. The coverage methodology used by istanbul is quite different, however
Since all the good ones are taken. Comes from the loose association of ideas across coverage, carpet-area coverage, the country that makes good carpets and so on...