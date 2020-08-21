This is a tiny assertion library (in the same space as
require("assert")) that is only a handful of lines, and exports a
simple API.
var ist = require("ist")
ist([] instanceof Array) // Assert that the argument is truthy
ist(1 + 1, 2) // Assert that two values are the same
ist(1 + 1, 3, "<") // Assert that 2 is less than 3
ist(a, b, myCompareFunc) // Pass an arbitrary compare function
ist.throws(function() { undefined.prop }) // Ensure something throws
ist
(value)
Throws a exception of class
ist.Failure when
value is falsy.
ist
(a, b, compare)
Compares
a and
b, and throws an
ist.Failure if the comparison
fails.
compare defaults to
==, but you can pass a string that
corresponds to a JavaScript comparison operator, or a custom function,
to compare in a different way.
ist.throws
(f, matches)
Ensure that calling
f throws an exception, and optionally test
whether the exception matches your expectation.
matches may be a
regexp, which is matched against the exception's
message property, a
string, which should be the same as the
message, or a function that
takes an exception and returns a boolean.
This software is licensed under an MIT license.