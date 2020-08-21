ist

This is a tiny assertion library (in the same space as require("assert") ) that is only a handful of lines, and exports a simple API.

var ist = require ( "ist" ) ist([] instanceof Array ) ist( 1 + 1 , 2 ) ist( 1 + 1 , 3 , "<" ) ist(a, b, myCompareFunc) ist.throws( function ( ) { undefined .prop })

ist (value)

Throws a exception of class ist.Failure when value is falsy.

ist (a, b, compare)

Compares a and b , and throws an ist.Failure if the comparison fails. compare defaults to == , but you can pass a string that corresponds to a JavaScript comparison operator, or a custom function, to compare in a different way.

ist.throws (f, matches)

Ensure that calling f throws an exception, and optionally test whether the exception matches your expectation. matches may be a regexp, which is matched against the exception's message property, a string, which should be the same as the message , or a function that takes an exception and returns a boolean.

License

This software is licensed under an MIT license.