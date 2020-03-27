Parser for Github, GitLab and Bitbucket issues actions, references and mentions
The parser can identify:
$ npm install --save issue-parser
const issueParser = require('issue-parser');
const parse = issueParser('github');
parse('Issue description, ref user/package#1, Fix #2, Duplicate of #3 /cc @user');
/*
{
refs: [{raw: 'user/package#1', slug: 'user/package', prefix: '#', issue: '1'}],
actions: {
close: [{raw: 'Fix #2', action: 'Fix', prefix: '#', issue: '2'}],
duplicate: [{raw: 'Duplicate of #3', action: 'Duplicate of', prefix: '#', issue: '3'}],
},
mentions: [{raw: '@user', prefix: '@', user: 'user'}],
}
*/
const issueParser = require('issue-parser');
const parse = issueParser('gitlab');
parse('Issue description, ref group/user/package#1, !2, implement #3, /duplicate #4 /cc @user');
/*
{
refs: [
{raw: 'group/user/package#1', slug: 'group/user/package', prefix: '#', issue: '1'},
{raw: '!2', slug: 'group/user/package', prefix: '!', issue: '2'},
],
actions: {
close: [{raw: 'implement #3', action: 'Implement', prefix: '#', issue: '4'}],
duplicate: [{raw: 'Duplicate of #4', action: 'Duplicate of', prefix: '#', issue: '4'}],
},
mentions: [{raw: '@user', prefix: '@', user: 'user'}],
}
*/
const issueParser = require('issue-parser');
const parse = issueParser('bitbucket');
parse('Issue description, ref user/package#1, fixing #2. /cc @user');
/*
{
refs: [{raw: 'user/package#1', slug: 'user/package', prefix: '#', issue: '1'}],
actions: {
close: [{raw: 'fixing #2', action: 'Fixing', prefix: '#', issue: '2'}],
},
mentions: [{raw: '@user', prefix: '@', user: 'user'}],
}
*/
const issueParser = require('issue-parser');
const parse = issueParser({actions: {fix: ['complete'], hold: ['holds up']}, issuePrefixes: ['🐛']});
parse('Issue description, related to user/package🐛1, Complete 🐛2, holds up 🐛3');
/*
{
refs: [{raw: 'user/package🐛1', slug: 'user/package', prefix: '🐛', issue: '1'}],
actions: {
fix: [{raw: 'Complete 🐛2', action: 'Complete', prefix: '🐛', issue: '2'}],
hold: [{raw: 'holds up 🐛3', action: 'Holds up', prefix: '🐛', issue: '3'}],
},
}
*/
const issueParser = require('issue-parser');
const parse = issueParser('github', {actions: {parent: ['parent of'], related: ['related to']}});
parse('Issue description, ref user/package#1, Fix #2, Parent of #3, related to #4 /cc @user');
/*
{
refs: [{raw: 'user/package#1', slug: 'user/package', prefix: '#', issue: '1'}],
actions: {
close: [{raw: 'Fix #2', action: 'Fix', prefix: '#', issue: '2'}],
parent: [{raw: 'Parent of #3', action: 'Parent of', prefix: '#', issue: '3'}],
related: [{raw: 'related to #4', action: 'Related to', prefix: '#', issue: '4'}],
},
mentions: [{raw: '@user', prefix: '@', user: 'user'}],
}
*/
#1
{refs: [{raw: '#1', slug: undefined, prefix: '#', issue: '1'}]}
owner/repo#1
{refs: [{raw: 'owner/repo#1', slug: 'owner/repo', prefix: '#', issue: '1'}]}
Fix #1
{actions: {close: [{raw: 'Fix #1', action: 'Fix', slug: undefined, prefix: '#', issue: '1'}]}}
Duplicate of #1
{actions: {duplicate: [{raw: 'Duplicate of #1', action: 'Duplicate of', slug: undefined, prefix: '#', issue: '1'}]}}
@user
{mentions: [{raw: '@user', prefix: '@', user: 'user'}]}
https://github.com/owner/repo/pull/1
Fix https://github.com/owner/repo/issues/2
{
refs: [{raw: 'https://github.com/owner/repo/pull/1', slug: 'owner/repo', prefix: undefined, issue: '1'},]
actions: {
close: [
{raw: 'Fix https://github.com/owner/repo/issues/2', action: 'Fix', slug: 'owner/repo', prefix: undefined, issue: '2'}
]
}
}
FIX #1
{actions: {close: [{raw: 'FIX #1', action: 'Fix', slug: undefined, prefix: '#', issue: '1'}]}}
Fix: #1
{actions: {close: [{raw: 'Fix: #1', action: 'Fix', slug: undefined, prefix: '#', issue: '1'}]}}
Fix #1 `Fix #2` @user1 `@user2`
{
actions: {close: [{raw: 'Fix #1', action: 'Fix', slug: undefined, prefix: '#', issue: '1'}]},
mentions: [{raw: '@user1', prefix: '@', user: 'user1'}]
}
\`Fix #1\` \`@user\`
{
actions: {close: [{raw: 'Fix #1', action: 'Fix', slug: undefined, prefix: '#', issue: '1'}]},
mentions: [{raw: '@user1', prefix: '@', user: 'user1'}]
}
Fix #1
```js
console.log('Fix #2');
```
@user1
```js
console.log('@user2');
```
{
actions: {close: [{raw: 'Fix #1', action: 'Fix', slug: undefined, prefix: '#', issue: '1'}]},
mentions: [{raw: '@user1', prefix: '@', user: 'user1'}]
}
\`\`\`
Fix #1
\`\`\`
\`\`\`
@user
\`\`\`
{
actions: {close: [{raw: 'Fix #1', action: 'Fix', slug: undefined, prefix: '#', issue: '1'}]},
mentions: [{raw: '@user', prefix: '@', user: 'user'}]
}
Fix #1
<code>Fix #2</code>
<code><code>Fix #3</code></code>
@user1
<code>@user2</code>
{
actions: {close: [{raw: 'Fix #1', action: 'Fix', slug: undefined, prefix: '#', issue: '1'}]},
mentions: [{raw: '@user1', prefix: '@', user: 'user1'}]
}
`<code>`Fix #1`</code>`
`<code>`@user`</code>`
{
actions: {close: [{raw: 'Fix #1', action: 'Fix', slug: undefined, prefix: '#', issue: '1'}]},
mentions: [{raw: '@user', prefix: '@', user: 'user'}]
}
Fix #1 Fix #2a Fix a#3
{actions: {close: [{raw: 'Fix #1', action: 'Fix', slug: undefined, prefix: '#', issue: '1'}]}}
Create a parser.
Type:
Object
String
Parser options. Can be
github,
gitlab or
bitbucket for predefined options, or an object for custom options.
Type:
Object
Default:
{close: ['close', 'closes', 'closed', 'closing', 'fix', 'fixes', 'fixed', 'fixing', 'resolve', 'resolves', 'resolved', 'resolving', 'implement', 'implements', 'implemented', 'implementing'], duplicate: ['Duplicate of', '/duplicate']}
Object with type of action as key and array of keywords as value.
Each keyword match will be placed in the corresponding property of the
result
action object. For example the with the configuration
{actions: fix: ['fixed', 'fixing']} each action matching
fixed or
fixing will be under
result.actions.fix.
Type:
Array<String>
String
Default:
[':']
List of delimiter characters allowed between an action keywords and the issue reference. The characters space (
Type:
Array<String>
String
Default:
['@']
List of keywords used to identify user mentions.
Type:
Array<String>
String
Default:
['#', 'gh-']
List of keywords used to identify issues and pull requests.
Type:
Array<String>
String
Default:
['https://github.com', 'https://gitlab.com']
List of base URL used to identify issues and pull requests with full URL.
Type:
Array<String>
String
Default:
['issues', 'pull', 'merge_requests']
List of URL segment used to identify issues and pull requests with full URL.
Type:
Object
Option overrides. Useful when using predefined
options (such as
github,
gitlab or
bitbucket). The
overrides object can define the same properties as
options.
For example, the following will use all the
github predefined options but with a different
hosts option:
const issueParser = require('issue-parser');
const parse = issueParser('github', {hosts: ['https://custom-url.com']});
Parse an issue description and returns a Result object.
Type:
String
Issue text to parse.
Type:
Object
List of matching actions by type.
Each type of action is an array of objects with the following properties:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|raw
String
|The raw value parsed, for example
Fix #1.
|action
String
|The keyword used to identify the action, capitalized.
|slug
String
|The repository owner and name, for issue referred as
<owner>/<repo>#<issue number>.
|prefix
String
|The prefix used to identify the issue.
|issue
String
|The issue number.
Type:
Array<Object>
List of issues and pull requests referenced, but not matched with an action.
Each reference has the following properties:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|raw
String
|The raw value parsed, for example
#1.
|slug
String
|The repository owner and name, for issue referred as
<owner>/<repo>#<issue number>.
|prefix
String
|The prefix used to identify the issue.
|issue
String
|The issue number.
Type:
Array<Object>
List of users mentioned.
Each mention has the following properties:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|raw
String
|The raw value parsed, for example
@user.
|prefix
String
|The prefix used to identify the mention.
|user
String
|The user name
Type:
Array<Object>
List of all issues and pull requests referenced or matching an action.
Each reference has the following properties:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|raw
String
|The raw value parsed, for example
Fix #1.
|action
String
|The keyword used to identify the action or the duplicate, capitalized. Only if matched by an action.
|slug
String
|The repository owner and name, for issue referred as
<owner>/<repo>#<issue number>.
|prefix
String
|The prefix used to identify the issue.
|issue
String
|The issue number.