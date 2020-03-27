Parser for Github, GitLab and Bitbucket issues actions, references and mentions

The parser can identify:

Install

$ npm install --save issue-parser

Usage

GitHub format

const issueParser = require ( 'issue-parser' ); const parse = issueParser( 'github' ); parse( 'Issue description, ref user/package#1, Fix #2, Duplicate of #3 /cc @user' );

GitLab format

const issueParser = require ( 'issue-parser' ); const parse = issueParser( 'gitlab' ); parse( 'Issue description, ref group/user/package#1, !2, implement #3, /duplicate #4 /cc @user' );

Bitbucket format

const issueParser = require ( 'issue-parser' ); const parse = issueParser( 'bitbucket' ); parse( 'Issue description, ref user/package#1, fixing #2. /cc @user' );

Custom format

const issueParser = require ( 'issue-parser' ); const parse = issueParser({ actions : { fix : [ 'complete' ], hold : [ 'holds up' ]}, issuePrefixes : [ '🐛' ]}); parse( 'Issue description, related to user/package🐛1, Complete 🐛2, holds up 🐛3' );

Extend existing format

const issueParser = require ( 'issue-parser' ); const parse = issueParser( 'github' , { actions : { parent : [ 'parent of' ], related : [ 'related to' ]}}); parse( 'Issue description, ref user/package#1, Fix #2, Parent of #3, related to #4 /cc @user' );

Features

Parse references

#1

{ refs : [{ raw : '#1' , slug : undefined , prefix : '#' , issue : '1' }]}

Parse repository slug

owner/repo#1

{ refs : [{ raw : 'owner/repo#1' , slug : 'owner/repo' , prefix : '#' , issue : '1' }]}

Parse closing keywords

Fix #1

{ actions : { close : [{ raw : 'Fix #1' , action : 'Fix' , slug : undefined , prefix : '#' , issue : '1' }]}}

Parse duplicate keywords

Duplicate of #1

{ actions : { duplicate : [{ raw : 'Duplicate of #1' , action : 'Duplicate of' , slug : undefined , prefix : '#' , issue : '1' }]}}

Parse user mentions

@user

{ mentions : [{ raw : '@user' , prefix : '@' , user : 'user' }]}

Parse references with full issue URL

https://github.com/owner/repo/pull/1 Fix https://github.com/owner/repo/issues/2

{ refs : [{ raw : 'https://github.com/owner/repo/pull/1' , slug : 'owner/repo' , prefix : undefined , issue : '1' },] actions : { close : [ { raw : 'Fix https://github.com/owner/repo/issues/2' , action : 'Fix' , slug : 'owner/repo' , prefix : undefined , issue : '2' } ] } }

Ignore keywords case

FIX #1

{ actions : { close : [{ raw : 'FIX #1' , action : 'Fix' , slug : undefined , prefix : '#' , issue : '1' }]}}

Support delimiters between action keyword and issue

Fix: #1

{ actions : { close : [{ raw : 'Fix: #1' , action : 'Fix' , slug : undefined , prefix : '#' , issue : '1' }]}}

Ignore references in back-tick quotes

Fix #1 `Fix #2` @user1 `@user2`

{ actions : { close : [{ raw : 'Fix #1' , action : 'Fix' , slug : undefined , prefix : '#' , issue : '1' }]}, mentions : [{ raw : '@user1' , prefix : '@' , user : 'user1' }] }

Include references in escaped back-tick quotes

\`Fix #1\` \`@user\`

{ actions : { close : [{ raw : 'Fix #1' , action : 'Fix' , slug : undefined , prefix : '#' , issue : '1' }]}, mentions : [{ raw : '@user1' , prefix : '@' , user : 'user1' }] }

Ignore references in fenced blocks

Fix #1 ```js console.log('Fix #2'); ``` @user1 ```js console.log('@user2'); ```

{ actions : { close : [{ raw : 'Fix #1' , action : 'Fix' , slug : undefined , prefix : '#' , issue : '1' }]}, mentions : [{ raw : '@user1' , prefix : '@' , user : 'user1' }] }

Include references in escaped fenced blocks

\`\`\` Fix #1 \`\`\` \`\`\` @user \`\`\`

{ actions : { close : [{ raw : 'Fix #1' , action : 'Fix' , slug : undefined , prefix : '#' , issue : '1' }]}, mentions : [{ raw : '@user' , prefix : '@' , user : 'user' }] }

Fix #1 <code>Fix #2</code> <code><code>Fix #3</code></code> @user1 <code>@user2</code>

{ actions : { close : [{ raw : 'Fix #1' , action : 'Fix' , slug : undefined , prefix : '#' , issue : '1' }]}, mentions : [{ raw : '@user1' , prefix : '@' , user : 'user1' }] }

`<code>`Fix #1`</code>` `<code>`@user`</code>`

{ actions : { close : [{ raw : 'Fix #1' , action : 'Fix' , slug : undefined , prefix : '#' , issue : '1' }]}, mentions : [{ raw : '@user' , prefix : '@' , user : 'user' }] }

Ignore malformed references

Fix #1 Fix #2a Fix a#3

{ actions : { close : [{ raw : 'Fix #1' , action : 'Fix' , slug : undefined , prefix : '#' , issue : '1' }]}}

API

issueParser([options], [overrides]) => parse

Create a parser.

options

Type: Object String

Parser options. Can be github , gitlab or bitbucket for predefined options, or an object for custom options.

actions

Type: Object

Default: {close: ['close', 'closes', 'closed', 'closing', 'fix', 'fixes', 'fixed', 'fixing', 'resolve', 'resolves', 'resolved', 'resolving', 'implement', 'implements', 'implemented', 'implementing'], duplicate: ['Duplicate of', '/duplicate']}

Object with type of action as key and array of keywords as value.

Each keyword match will be placed in the corresponding property of the result action object. For example the with the configuration {actions: fix: ['fixed', 'fixing']} each action matching fixed or fixing will be under result.actions.fix .

delimiters

Type: Array<String> String

Default: [':']

List of delimiter characters allowed between an action keywords and the issue reference. The characters space ( ) and tab ( ) are always allowed.

mentionsPrefixes

Type: Array<String> String

Default: ['@']

List of keywords used to identify user mentions.

issuePrefixes

Type: Array<String> String

Default: ['#', 'gh-']

List of keywords used to identify issues and pull requests.

hosts

Type: Array<String> String

Default: ['https://github.com', 'https://gitlab.com']

List of base URL used to identify issues and pull requests with full URL.

issueURLSegments

Type: Array<String> String

Default: ['issues', 'pull', 'merge_requests']

List of URL segment used to identify issues and pull requests with full URL.

overrides

Type: Object

Option overrides. Useful when using predefined options (such as github , gitlab or bitbucket ). The overrides object can define the same properties as options .

For example, the following will use all the github predefined options but with a different hosts option:

const issueParser = require ( 'issue-parser' ); const parse = issueParser( 'github' , { hosts : [ 'https://custom-url.com' ]});

parse(text) => Result

Parse an issue description and returns a Result object.

text

Type: String

Issue text to parse.

Result

actions

Type: Object

List of matching actions by type.

Each type of action is an array of objects with the following properties:

Name Type Description raw String The raw value parsed, for example Fix #1 . action String The keyword used to identify the action, capitalized. slug String The repository owner and name, for issue referred as <owner>/<repo>#<issue number> . prefix String The prefix used to identify the issue. issue String The issue number.

refs

Type: Array<Object>

List of issues and pull requests referenced, but not matched with an action.

Each reference has the following properties:

Name Type Description raw String The raw value parsed, for example #1 . slug String The repository owner and name, for issue referred as <owner>/<repo>#<issue number> . prefix String The prefix used to identify the issue. issue String The issue number.

mentions

Type: Array<Object>

List of users mentioned.

Each mention has the following properties:

Name Type Description raw String The raw value parsed, for example @user . prefix String The prefix used to identify the mention. user String The user name

allRefs

Type: Array<Object>

List of all issues and pull requests referenced or matching an action.

Each reference has the following properties: