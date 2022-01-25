Israeli Bank Scrapers - Get closer to your own data

What you can find here is scrapers for all major Israeli banks and credit card companies. That's the plan at least. Currently only the following banks are supported:

Bank Hapoalim (thanks @sebikaplun)

Leumi Bank (thanks @esakal)

Discount Bank

Mizrahi Bank (thanks @baruchiro)

Otsar Hahayal Bank (thanks @matanelgabsi)

Visa Cal (thanks @erikash, @esakal and @nirgin)

Max (Formerly Leumi Card)

Isracard

Amex (thanks @erezd)

Union Bank (Thanks to Intuit FDP OpenSource Team @dratler,@kalinoy,@shanigad,@dudiventura and @NoamGoren)

Beinleumi (Thanks to @dudiventura from the Intuit FDP OpenSource Team)

Massad

Yahav (Thanks to @gczobel)

Beyhad Bishvilha - ביחד בשבילך (thanks @esakal)

Prerequisites

To use this you will need to have Node.js >= 10.x installed.

Getting started

To use these scrapers you'll need to install the package from npm:

npm install israeli-bank-scrapers --save

Then you can simply import and use it in your node module:

import { CompanyTypes, createScraper } from 'israeli-bank-scrapers'; (async function() { try { // read documentation below for available options const options = { companyId: CompanyTypes.leumi, startDate: new Date('2020-05-01'), combineInstallments: false, showBrowser: true }; // read documentation below for information about credentials const credentials = { username: 'vr29485', password: 'sometingsomething' }; const scraper = createScraper(options); const scrapeResult = await scraper.scrape(credentials); if (scrapeResult.success) { scrapeResult.accounts.forEach((account) => { console.log(`found ${account.txns.length} transactions for account number ${account.accountNumber}`); }); } else { throw new Error(scrapeResult.errorType); } } catch(e) { console.error(`scraping failed for the following reason: ${e.message}`); } })();

Check the options declaration here for available options.

Regarding credentials, you should provide the relevant credentials for the chosen company. See this file with list of credentials per company.

The structure of the result object is as follows:

{ success: boolean, accounts: [{ accountNumber: string, balance?: number, // Account balance. Not implemented for all accounts. txns: [{ type: string, // can be either 'normal' or 'installments' identifier: int, // only if exists date: string, // ISO date string processedDate: string, // ISO date string originalAmount: double, originalCurrency: string, chargedAmount: double, description: string, memo: string, // can be null or empty installments: { // only if exists number: int, // the current installment number total: int, // the total number of installments }, status: string //can either be 'completed' or 'pending' }], }], errorType: "INVALID_PASSWORD"|"CHANGE_PASSWORD"|"ACCOUNT_BLOCKED"|"UNKNOWN_ERROR"|"TIMEOUT"|"GENERIC", // only on success=false errorMessage: string, // only on success=false }

You can also use the SCRAPERS list to get scraper metadata:

import { SCRAPERS } from 'israeli-bank-scrapers';

The return value is a list of scraper metadata:

{ <companyId>: { name: string, // the name of the scraper loginFields: [ // a list of login field required by this scraper '<some field>' // the name of the field ] } }

Getting deployed version of latest changes in master

This library is deployed automatically to NPM with any change merged into the master branch.

Israeli-bank-scrapers-core library

TL;DR this is the same library as the default library. The only difference is that it is using puppeteer-core instead of puppeteer which is useful if you are using frameworks like Electron to pack your application. In most cases you will probably want to use the default library (read Getting Started section).

Israeli bank scrapers library is published twice:

israeli-bank-scrapers - the default variation, great for common usage as node dependency in server application or cli. israeli-bank-scrapers-core - extremely useful for applications that bundle node_modules like Electron applications. Differences between default and core variations The default variation israeli-bank-scrapers is using puppeteer which handles the installation of local chroumium on its' own. This behavior is very handy since it takes care on all the hard work figuring which chromium to download and manage the actual download process. As a side effect it increases node_modules by several hounded megabytes. The core variation israeli-bank-scrapers-core is using puppeteer-core which is exactly the same library as puppeteer except that it doesn't download chromium when installed by npm. It is up to you to make sure the specific version of chromium is installed locally and provide a path to that version. It is useful in Electron applications since it doesn't bloat the size of the application and you can provide a much friendlier experience like loading the application and download it later when needed. To install israeli-bank-scrapers-core :

npm install israeli-bank-scrapers-core --save

Getting chromium version used by puppeteer-core

When using the israeli-bank-scrapers-core it is up to you to make sure the relevant chromium version exists. You must:

query for the specific chromium revision required by the puppeteer-core library being used. make sure that you have local version of that revision. provide an absolute path to israeli-bank-scrapers-core scrapers.

Please read the following to learn more about the process:

To get the required chromium revision use the following code:

import { getPuppeteerConfig } from 'israeli-bank-scrapers-core' ; const chromiumVersion = getPuppeteerConfig().chromiumRevision;

Once you have the chromium revision, you can either download it manually or use other liraries like download-chromium to fetch that version. The mentioned library is very handy as it caches the download and provide useful helpers like download progress information. provide the path to chromium to the library using the option key executablePath .

Specific definitions per scraper

Bank Hapoalim scraper

This scraper expects the following credentials object:

const credentials = { userCode: <user identification code>, password: <user password> };

This scraper supports fetching transaction from up to one year.

Bank Leumi scraper

This scraper expects the following credentials object:

const credentials = { username: <user name>, password: <user password> };

This scraper supports fetching transaction from up to one year.

Discount scraper

This scraper expects the following credentials object:

const credentials = { id: <user identification number>, password: <user password>, num: <user identificaiton code> };

This scraper supports fetching transaction from up to one year (minus 1 day).

Known Limitations

Missing memo field

Mizrahi scraper

This scraper expects the following credentials object:

const credentials = { username: <user identification number>, password: <user password> };

This scraper supports fetching transaction from up to one year.

Beinleumi & Massad

These scrapers are essentially identical and expect the following credentials object:

const credentials = { username: <user name>, password: <user password> };

Bank Otsar Hahayal scraper

This scraper expects the following credentials object:

const credentials = { username: <user name>, password: <user password> };

This scraper supports fetching transaction from up to one year.

Visa Cal scraper

This scraper expects the following credentials object:

const credentials = { username: <user name>, password: <user password> };

This scraper supports fetching transaction from up to one year.

Max scraper (Formerly Leumi-Card)

This scraper expects the following credentials object:

const credentials = { username: <user name>, password: <user password> };

This scraper supports fetching transaction from up to one year.

Isracard scraper

This scraper expects the following credentials object:

const credentials = { id: <user identification number>, card6Digits: <6 last digits of card> password: <user password> };

This scraper supports fetching transaction from up to one year.

Amex scraper

This scraper expects the following credentials object:

const credentials = { username: <user identification number>, card6Digits: <6 last digits of card> password: <user password> };

This scraper supports fetching transaction from up to one year.

Yahav

This scraper expects the following credentials object:

const credentials = { username: <user name>, password: <user password>, nationalID: <user national ID> };

This scraper supports fetching transaction from up to six months.

Beyhad Bishvilha

This scraper expects the following credentials object::

const credentials = { id: <user identification number>, password: <user password> };

Known projects

These are the projects known to be using this module:

Israeli YNAB updater - A command line tool for exporting banks data to CSVs, formatted specifically for YNAB

Israel Finance Telegram Bot - A simple telegram bot that sends notifications about new transactions and interacts with them

Caspion - An app for automatically sending transactions from Israeli banks and credit cards to budget tracking apps

Finance Notifier - A simple script with the ability to send custom financial alerts to multiple contacts and platforms

Built something interesting you want to share here? Let me know.

License

The MIT License