Isparta is a code coverage tool for ES6 using babel.
Its intention is to be used with karma and karma-coverage, which provides code coverage reports using istanbul.
Isparta can be installed using
$ npm install --save-dev isparta
Not all the istanbul command/options are available with isparta
Consult
isparta -h for more information
Here is an example to run a coverage over mocha tests
babel-node node_modules/isparta/bin/isparta cover --report text --report html node_modules/mocha/bin/_mocha -- --reporter dot
douglasduteil/study-node-path-es6 demo the working cli
To use isparta, set the instrumenter for the JavaScript file type to
isparta.
coverageReporter: {
// configure the reporter to use isparta for JavaScript coverage
// Only on { "karma-coverage": "douglasduteil/karma-coverage#next" }
instrumenters: { isparta : require('isparta') },
instrumenter: {
'**/*.js': 'isparta'
}
}
But can customize the babel options thanks to my fork
// Note that you ".babelrc" will be the default options for babel.
var babelMoreOptions = { presets: 'es2015' };
// [...]
coverageReporter: {
// configure the reporter to use isparta for JavaScript coverage
// Only on { "karma-coverage": "douglasduteil/karma-coverage#next" }
instrumenters: { isparta : require('isparta') },
instrumenter: {
'**/*.js': 'isparta'
},
instrumenterOptions: {
isparta: { babel : babelMoreOptions }
}
}
Copyright © 2014 Douglas Duteil <douglasduteil@gmail.com>
This work is free. You can redistribute it and/or modify it under the
terms of the Do What The Fuck You Want To Public License, Version 2,
as published by Sam Hocevar. See the LICENCE file for more details.