isp

isparta

by Douglas Duteil
4.1.1 (see all)

💀 A code coverage tool for ES6 (babel/6to5)

Overview

15.4K

GitHub Stars

647

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

9

License

WTFPL

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀



Deprecated for istanbuljs/nyc



💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀





isparta Build Status NPM version No Maintenance Intended

Isparta is a code coverage tool for ES6 using babel.

Its intention is to be used with karma and karma-coverage, which provides code coverage reports using istanbul.

CHANGELOG

Installation

Isparta can be installed using

$ npm install --save-dev isparta

Usage

Not all the istanbul command/options are available with isparta
Consult isparta -h for more information

Here is an example to run a coverage over mocha tests 

babel-node node_modules/isparta/bin/isparta cover --report text --report html node_modules/mocha/bin/_mocha -- --reporter dot

douglasduteil/study-node-path-es6 demo the working cli

With Karma

To use isparta, set the instrumenter for the JavaScript file type to isparta.

coverageReporter: {
  // configure the reporter to use isparta for JavaScript coverage
  // Only on { "karma-coverage": "douglasduteil/karma-coverage#next" }
  instrumenters: { isparta : require('isparta') },
  instrumenter: {
    '**/*.js': 'isparta'
  }
}

But can customize the babel options thanks to my fork


// Note that you ".babelrc" will be the default options for babel.
var babelMoreOptions = { presets: 'es2015' };

// [...]

coverageReporter: {
  // configure the reporter to use isparta for JavaScript coverage
  // Only on { "karma-coverage": "douglasduteil/karma-coverage#next" }
  instrumenters: { isparta : require('isparta') },
  instrumenter: {
    '**/*.js': 'isparta'
  },
  instrumenterOptions: {
    isparta: { babel : babelMoreOptions }
  }
}

License

Copyright © 2014 Douglas Duteil <douglasduteil@gmail.com>
This work is free. You can redistribute it and/or modify it under the
terms of the Do What The Fuck You Want To Public License, Version 2,
as published by Sam Hocevar. See the LICENCE file for more details.

