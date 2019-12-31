💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀

isparta

Isparta is a code coverage tool for ES6 using babel.

Its intention is to be used with karma and karma-coverage, which provides code coverage reports using istanbul.

CHANGELOG

Installation

Isparta can be installed using

$ npm install --save-dev isparta

Usage

Not all the istanbul command/options are available with isparta

Consult isparta -h for more information

Here is an example to run a coverage over mocha tests

babel-node node_modules/isparta/bin/isparta cover --report text --report html node_modules/mocha/bin/_mocha -- --reporter dot

douglasduteil/study-node-path-es6 demo the working cli

With Karma

To use isparta, set the instrumenter for the JavaScript file type to isparta .

coverageReporter: { instrumenters : { isparta : require ( 'isparta' ) }, instrumenter : { '**/*.js' : 'isparta' } }

But can customize the babel options thanks to my fork

var babelMoreOptions = { presets : 'es2015' }; coverageReporter: { instrumenters : { isparta : require ( 'isparta' ) }, instrumenter : { '**/*.js' : 'isparta' }, instrumenterOptions : { isparta : { babel : babelMoreOptions } } }

License