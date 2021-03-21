isoworker

Isomorphic workerization with context in 6kB

Worker threads allow you to run code without blocking the event loop or slowing down your browser. They can be used for hard number-crunching, running WASM without freezing the browser, parallel processing, and many more cool possibilities.

If you're not experienced with build tools or are creating a library, however, using worker threads is virtually impossible. Nothing works on all platforms, with all build tools, and doesn't require embedding the codebase as a string. Moreover, it's not possible to transfer data, particularly complex classes and objects, to the worker thread without using JSON. That's why most "asynchronous" packages such as JSZip still run on the main thread in an event loop. While running in the event loop is fine, it doesn't allow your code to take advantage of the multiple CPU cores that exist on most devices; everything still runs on one thread.

In just 6kB of pure JavaScript (3kB gzipped), isoworker abstracts all these difficulties away by making your standard functions magically run in a separate thread in all environments. You don't even need a new file to run your code, and unlike other workerization packages, you can actually call other functions and use variables from your worker. The serializer is the heart of the package;

A subset of this package is used in fflate , the fastest compression library for JavaScript. It's been immensely useful for supporting Node.js and browsers as old as IE11 while still offering true parallelization potential.

Usage

Install:

npm i isoworker

Import:

import { workerize } from 'isoworker' ;

If your environment doesn't support ES Modules (e.g. Node.js):

const { workerize } = require ( 'isoworker' );

If your environment doesn't support bundling:

import { workerize } from 'isoworker/esm/browser.js' ; import { workerize } from 'isoworker/esm/index.mjs' ;

UMD build (for CDN support) coming soon.

And use:

let number = 0 ; const count = () => { console .log(number); return number++; }; const asyncCount = workerize( count, () => [number] ); asyncCount( ( err, result ) => { console .log( `got ${result} from worker` ); }); asyncCount( () => {}); console .log(number); asyncCount.close();

If you want to run setup code, you can use a condition within the function and/or a flag.

const wasm = {}; const runWasmMainThread = async (wasmName, method, ...args) => { if (!wasm[wasmName]) { wasm[wasmName] = ( await WebAssembly.instantiateStreaming( fetch( `/wasm-files/ ${wasmName} .wasm` ) )).module.exports; } return wasm[wasmName][method](...args); } const runWasm = workerize(runWasmMainThread, () => [wasm]); runWasm( 'hello' , 'sayHelloTo' , 'me' , (err, res) => { console .log(res); }); console .log(wasm);

The workerizer supports complex types (including symbols, functions, classes, and instances of those classes) with infinite nesting thanks to a nifty recursive serializer.

function Example1 ( ) { this .y = 2 ; } Example1.prototype.z = function ( ) { return this .y * 2 ; } function Example2 ( ) { this .x = 3 ; Example1.call( this ); } Example2.prototype = Object .create(Example1.prototype); class OtherClass extends Example2 { constructor () { super (); console .log( 'Created an OtherClass' ); } getResult() { return 'z() = ' + this .z(); } } const dat = new OtherClass(); const getZ = workerize( () => { dat.y += dat.x; return dat.getResult(); }, () => [dat]); getZ( ( err, result ) => console .log(result)) getZ( ( err, result ) => console .log(result)) console .log(dat.y) console .log(dat.getResult());

If you need to maximize performance and know how to use Transferables, you can set a list of transferables by returning __transfer in your workerized function.

const getRandomBuffer = workerize( ( bufLen ) => { if (bufLen > 2 ** 30 ) { throw new TypeError ( 'cannot create over 1GB random values' ); } const buf = new Uint8Array (bufLen); for ( let i = 0 ; i < bufLen; ++i) { buf[i] = Math .random() * 256 ; } buf.__transfer = [buf.buffer]; return buf; }, () => []); getRandomBuffer( 2 ** 28 , (err, result) => { console .log(err); console .log(result); }); getRandomBuffer( 2 ** 31 , (err, result) => { console .log(err); console .log(result); });

If you're a library author, you may want to use the context creation API but don't need the workerization support. In that case, use createContext(() => [dep1, dep2]) and use the return value [code, initMessage, transferList] . Take a look at the source code to understand how to use these. Effectively, code encodes most of the dependencies, initMessage contains code to be executed on the first message (and occasionally values that must be passed to that code), and transferList is the array of Transferable s that can optionally be transferred in the initialization message for much better initialization performance at the cost of breaking the implementation on the main thread if it depends on values that were transferred.

Possible Pitfalls

One important issue to note is that isoworker does NOT serialize the data passed into and out of your functions by default, meaning that custom classes and objects cannot be used as parameters or return values. If you want to use complex arguments, you can use true as the third parameter to the workerize function.

class CustomClass { static Y = 10 ; x = 1 ; constructor (y = 2) { this .y = y; } getX() { return this .x; } } const diffStaticYWithXY = workerize( obj => { return CustomClass.Y - obj.getX() * obj.y; }, () => [CustomClass.Y], true ); diffStaticYWithXY( new CustomClass(), (err, res) => { console .log(res); }); const cc2 = new CustomClass( 3 ); cc2.x = 4 ; diffStaticYWithXY(cc2, (err, res) => { console .log(res); });

This isn't the default behavior because it's expensive performance-wise and because dynamic evaluation can break on sites with a tight Content Security Protocol. In addition, note that the return value may never be something that cannot be structured-cloned (besides Promise , which is automatically resolved).

Although isoworker can handle most dependencies, including objects of user-created classes, certain native classes and objects will not work. Of course, the basic ones (primitives, dates, objects, arrays, sets, maps, etc.) work well, but more advanced types such as MediaRecorder and Audio cannot be used as dependencies. You'll need to send over information that you used to construct them (for Audio , the URL) via function parameters. Additionally, any custom class using a private field (denoted by a # prefix, e.g. #someKey ) will not have access to the private field post-workerization because finding the value for that field at runtime is not possible.

Another point to note is that much of the package is based off of elaborate (but fallible) pseudo-parsers for stringified functions. In other words, if you try to break things, you can. However, as long as you don't do something like this:

const dontDoThis = { get ["(please)"] /* function() { * / () { console.log('hi') } }; workerize(() => dontDoThis["(please)"], () => [dontDoThis]);

you will be fine.

License

MIT