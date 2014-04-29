isosurface

Isosurface polygonizer algorithms in JavaScript. For more details, see the following blog posts:

Or try out a live demo

Example

var isosurface = require ( "isosurface" ) var mesh = isosurface.surfaceNets([ 64 , 64 , 64 ], function ( x,y,z ) { return x*x + y*y + z*z - 100 }, [[ -11 , -11 , -11 ], [ 11 , 11 , 11 ]]) console .log(mesh)

Install

npm install isosurface

API

var isosurface = require ( "isosurface" )

Extracts an isosurface from potential using surface nets with resolution given by dims .

Params:

dims : A 3D vector of integers representing the resolution of the isosurface

: A 3D vector of integers representing the resolution of the isosurface potential(x,y,z) : A scalar valued potential function taking 3 coordinates as arguments returning a scalar.

: A scalar valued potential function taking 3 coordinates as arguments returning a scalar. bounds : A pair of 3D vectors [lo, hi] giving bounds on the potential to sample. If not specified, default is [[0,0,0], dims] .

Returns: A mesh object with the following members:

positions : The coordinates of the vertices of the mesh

: The coordinates of the vertices of the mesh cells : The faces of the mesh.

Same as above, except uses marching cubes instead of surface nets to extract the isosurface.

Same as above, except uses marching tetrahedra instead of surface nets to extract the isosurface.

Credits

(c) 2012-2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License