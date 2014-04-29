Isosurface polygonizer algorithms in JavaScript. For more details, see the following blog posts:
var isosurface = require("isosurface")
var mesh = isosurface.surfaceNets([64,64,64], function(x,y,z) {
return x*x + y*y + z*z - 100
}, [[-11,-11,-11], [11,11,11]])
console.log(mesh)
npm install isosurface
var isosurface = require("isosurface")
isosurface.surfaceNets(dims, potential[, bounds])
Extracts an isosurface from
potential using surface nets with resolution given by
dims.
Params:
dims: A 3D vector of integers representing the resolution of the isosurface
potential(x,y,z): A scalar valued potential function taking 3 coordinates as arguments returning a scalar.
bounds: A pair of 3D vectors
[lo, hi] giving bounds on the potential to sample. If not specified, default is
[[0,0,0], dims].
Returns: A mesh object with the following members:
positions: The coordinates of the vertices of the mesh
cells: The faces of the mesh.
isosurface..marchingCubes(dims, potential[, bounds])
Same as above, except uses marching cubes instead of surface nets to extract the isosurface.
isosurface.marchingTetrahedra(dims, potential[, bounds])
Same as above, except uses marching tetrahedra instead of surface nets to extract the isosurface.
(c) 2012-2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License