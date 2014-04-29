openbase logo
iso

isosurface

by Mikola Lysenko
1.0.0 (see all)

Isosurface polygonizer algorithms

Overview

Readme

isosurface

Isosurface polygonizer algorithms in JavaScript. For more details, see the following blog posts:

Or try out a live demo

Example

var isosurface = require("isosurface")

var mesh = isosurface.surfaceNets([64,64,64], function(x,y,z) {
  return x*x + y*y + z*z - 100
}, [[-11,-11,-11], [11,11,11]])

console.log(mesh)

Install

npm install isosurface

API

var isosurface = require("isosurface")

isosurface.surfaceNets(dims, potential[, bounds])

Extracts an isosurface from potential using surface nets with resolution given by dims.

Params:

  • dims: A 3D vector of integers representing the resolution of the isosurface
  • potential(x,y,z): A scalar valued potential function taking 3 coordinates as arguments returning a scalar.
  • bounds: A pair of 3D vectors [lo, hi] giving bounds on the potential to sample. If not specified, default is [[0,0,0], dims].

Returns: A mesh object with the following members:

  • positions: The coordinates of the vertices of the mesh
  • cells: The faces of the mesh.

isosurface..marchingCubes(dims, potential[, bounds])

Same as above, except uses marching cubes instead of surface nets to extract the isosurface.

isosurface.marchingTetrahedra(dims, potential[, bounds])

Same as above, except uses marching tetrahedra instead of surface nets to extract the isosurface.

Credits

(c) 2012-2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

