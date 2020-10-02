Isomorphic implementation of WebSocket.
It uses:
Before using this module you should know that
ws
is not perfectly API compatible with
WebSocket,
you should always test your code against both Node and browsers.
Some major differences:
Server implementation in browsers
options
argument in browsers
You need to install both this package and ws:
> npm i isomorphic-ws ws
Then just require this package:
const WebSocket = require('isomorphic-ws');
const ws = new WebSocket('wss://echo.websocket.org/');
ws.onopen = function open() {
console.log('connected');
ws.send(Date.now());
};
ws.onclose = function close() {
console.log('disconnected');
};
ws.onmessage = function incoming(data) {
console.log(`Roundtrip time: ${Date.now() - data.data} ms`);
setTimeout(function timeout() {
ws.send(Date.now());
}, 500);
};