iw

isomorphic-ws

by hz
4.0.1 (see all)

Isomorphic implementation of WebSocket (https://www.npmjs.com/package/ws)

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9M

GitHub Stars

255

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

isomorphic-ws

Isomorphic implementation of WebSocket.

It uses:

Limitations

Before using this module you should know that ws is not perfectly API compatible with WebSocket, you should always test your code against both Node and browsers.

Some major differences:

  • no Server implementation in browsers
  • no support for the constructor options argument in browsers

Usage

You need to install both this package and ws:

> npm i isomorphic-ws ws

Then just require this package:

const WebSocket = require('isomorphic-ws');

const ws = new WebSocket('wss://echo.websocket.org/');

ws.onopen = function open() {
  console.log('connected');
  ws.send(Date.now());
};

ws.onclose = function close() {
  console.log('disconnected');
};

ws.onmessage = function incoming(data) {
  console.log(`Roundtrip time: ${Date.now() - data.data} ms`);

  setTimeout(function timeout() {
    ws.send(Date.now());
  }, 500);
};

License

MIT

