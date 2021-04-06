webcrypto library for Node, React Native and IE11+

There's a great Node polyfill for the Web Crypto API, but it's not isomorphic.

IE11 and versions of Safari < 11 use an older version of the spec, so the browser implementation includes a webcrypto-shim to iron out the differences. You'll still need to provide your own Promise polyfill.

There's currently no native crypto support in React Native, so the Microsoft Research library is exposed.

Note: If you're performing cross-platform jwt operations, consider jwt-lite or jwt-verifier-lite (for OpenID Connect), which build on isomorphic-webcrypto

Install

npm install isomorphic-webcrypto

Usage

There's a simple hashing example below, but there are many more WebCrypto examples here. This example requires you to npm install hex-lite .

const crypto = require ( 'isomorphic-webcrypto' ) const hex = require ( 'hex-lite' ) import crypto from 'isomorphic-webcrypto' import hex from 'hex-lite' crypto.subtle.digest( { name : 'SHA-256' }, new Uint8Array ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).buffer ) .then( hash => { const hashString = hex.fromBuffer(hash); })

React Native

React Native support is implemented using the Microsoft Research library. The React Native environment only supports Math.random() , so react-native-securerandom is used to provide proper entropy. This is handled automatically, except for crypto.getRandomValues() , which requires you wait:

const crypto = require ( 'isomorphic-webcrypto' ) ( async () => { await crypto.ensureSecure(); const array = new Uint8Array ( 1 ); crypto.getRandomValues(array); const safeValue = array[ 0 ]; })()

Working React Native examples:

Using create-react-native-app with Expo

Using an ejected create-react-native-app

I just want to drop in a script tag

You should use the webcrypto-shim library directly:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/bluebird" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/webcrypto-shim" > </ script >

Compatibility

IE11+

Safari 8+

Edge 12+

Chrome 43+

Opera 24+

Firefox 34+

Node 8+

React Native

Although the library runs on IE11+, the level of functionality varies between implementations. The grid below shows the discrepancies between the latest versions of each environment.

Here's a legend for the JWA alg abbreviations:

Key Signature, MAC or Key Management Algorithm HS256 HMAC using SHA-256 HS384 HMAC using SHA-384 HS512 HMAC using SHA-512 RS256 RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5 using SHA-256 RS384 RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5 using SHA-384 RS512 RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5 using SHA-512 ES256 ECDSA using P-256 and SHA-256 ES384 ECDSA using P-384 and SHA-384 ES512 ECDSA using P-521 and SHA-512 PS256 RSASSA-PSS using SHA-256 and MGF1 with SHA-256 PS384 RSASSA-PSS using SHA-384 and MGF1 with SHA-384 PS512 RSASSA-PSS using SHA-512 and MGF1 with SHA-512 RSA1_5 RSAES-PKCS1-v1_5 RSA-OAEP RSAES OAEP using default parameters RSA-OAEP-256 RSAES OAEP using SHA-256 and MGF1 with SHA-256 A128KW AES Key Wrap with default initial value using 128-bit key A192KW AES Key Wrap with default initial value using 192-bit key A256KW AES Key Wrap with default initial value using 256-bit key dir Direct use of a shared symmetric key as the CEK ECDH-ES Elliptic Curve Diffie-Hellman Ephemeral Static key agreement using Concat KDF ECDH-ES+A128KW ECDH-ES using Concat KDF and CEK wrapped with "A128KW" ECDH-ES+A192KW ECDH-ES using Concat KDF and CEK wrapped with "A192KW" ECDH-ES+A256KW ECDH-ES using Concat KDF and CEK wrapped with "A256KW" A128GCMKW Key wrapping with AES GCM using 128-bit key A192GCMKW Key wrapping with AES GCM using 192-bit key A256GCMKW Key wrapping with AES GCM using 256-bit key PBES2-HS256+A128KW PBES2 with HMAC SHA-256 and "A128KW" wrapping PBES2-HS384+A192KW PBES2 with HMAC SHA-384 and "A192KW" wrapping PBES2-HS512+A256KW PBES2 with HMAC SHA-512 and "A256KW" wrapping

License

MIT