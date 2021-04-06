webcrypto library for Node, React Native and IE11+
There's a great Node polyfill for the Web Crypto API, but it's not isomorphic.
IE11 and versions of Safari < 11 use an older version of the spec, so the browser implementation includes a webcrypto-shim to iron out the differences. You'll still need to provide your own Promise polyfill.
There's currently no native crypto support in React Native, so the Microsoft Research library is exposed.
Note: If you're performing cross-platform jwt operations, consider jwt-lite or jwt-verifier-lite (for OpenID Connect), which build on
isomorphic-webcrypto
npm install isomorphic-webcrypto
There's a simple hashing example below, but there are many more WebCrypto examples here. This example requires you to
npm install hex-lite.
const crypto = require('isomorphic-webcrypto')
const hex = require('hex-lite')
// or
import crypto from 'isomorphic-webcrypto'
import hex from 'hex-lite'
crypto.subtle.digest(
{ name: 'SHA-256' },
new Uint8Array([1,2,3]).buffer
)
.then(hash => {
// hashes are usually represented as hex strings
// hex-lite makes this easier
const hashString = hex.fromBuffer(hash);
})
React Native support is implemented using the Microsoft Research library. The React Native environment only supports
Math.random(), so react-native-securerandom is used to provide proper entropy. This is handled automatically, except for
crypto.getRandomValues(), which requires you wait:
const crypto = require('isomorphic-webcrypto')
(async () => {
// Only needed for crypto.getRandomValues
// but only wait once, future calls are secure
await crypto.ensureSecure();
const array = new Uint8Array(1);
crypto.getRandomValues(array);
const safeValue = array[0];
})()
Working React Native examples:
You should use the webcrypto-shim library directly:
<!-- Any Promise polyfill will do -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/bluebird"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/webcrypto-shim"></script>
Although the library runs on IE11+, the level of functionality varies between implementations. The grid below shows the discrepancies between the latest versions of each environment.
Legend
- ~ works with some caveats - see the __tests__ directory for the caveats
- ? untested
- x unsupported algorithm
- strikethrough broken method
|Key
|Node
|React Native
|Chrome/Firefox
|Safari
|Edge
|IE11
|HS256
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|HS384
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|HS512
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|x
|RS256
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|~importKey
exportKey
~generateKey
verify
|~importKey
~exportKey
generateKey
verify
|RS384
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|~importKey
exportKey
~generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|RS512
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|~importKey
exportKey
~generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
|PS256
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|?
|?
|PS384
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|?
|?
|PS512
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|?
|?
|ES256
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|x
|x
|ES384
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|x
|x
|ES512
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|importKey
exportKey
generateKey
sign
verify
|x
|x
|x
|RSA1_5
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|RSA-OAEP
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|RSA-OAEP-256
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|A128KW
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|A192KW
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|A256KW
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|dir
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|ECDH-ES
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|ECDH-ES+A128KW
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|ECDH-ES+A192KW
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|ECDH-ES+A256KW
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|A128GCMKW
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|A192GCMKW
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|A256GCMKW
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|PBES2-HS256+A128KW
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|PBES2-HS384+A192KW
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|PBES2-HS512+A256KW
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
Here's a legend for the JWA alg abbreviations:
|Key
|Signature, MAC or Key Management Algorithm
|HS256
|HMAC using SHA-256
|HS384
|HMAC using SHA-384
|HS512
|HMAC using SHA-512
|RS256
|RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5 using SHA-256
|RS384
|RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5 using SHA-384
|RS512
|RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5 using SHA-512
|ES256
|ECDSA using P-256 and SHA-256
|ES384
|ECDSA using P-384 and SHA-384
|ES512
|ECDSA using P-521 and SHA-512
|PS256
|RSASSA-PSS using SHA-256 and MGF1 with SHA-256
|PS384
|RSASSA-PSS using SHA-384 and MGF1 with SHA-384
|PS512
|RSASSA-PSS using SHA-512 and MGF1 with SHA-512
|RSA1_5
|RSAES-PKCS1-v1_5
|RSA-OAEP
|RSAES OAEP using default parameters
|RSA-OAEP-256
|RSAES OAEP using SHA-256 and MGF1 with SHA-256
|A128KW
|AES Key Wrap with default initial value using 128-bit key
|A192KW
|AES Key Wrap with default initial value using 192-bit key
|A256KW
|AES Key Wrap with default initial value using 256-bit key
|dir
|Direct use of a shared symmetric key as the CEK
|ECDH-ES
|Elliptic Curve Diffie-Hellman Ephemeral Static key agreement using Concat KDF
|ECDH-ES+A128KW
|ECDH-ES using Concat KDF and CEK wrapped with "A128KW"
|ECDH-ES+A192KW
|ECDH-ES using Concat KDF and CEK wrapped with "A192KW"
|ECDH-ES+A256KW
|ECDH-ES using Concat KDF and CEK wrapped with "A256KW"
|A128GCMKW
|Key wrapping with AES GCM using 128-bit key
|A192GCMKW
|Key wrapping with AES GCM using 192-bit key
|A256GCMKW
|Key wrapping with AES GCM using 256-bit key
|PBES2-HS256+A128KW
|PBES2 with HMAC SHA-256 and "A128KW" wrapping
|PBES2-HS384+A192KW
|PBES2 with HMAC SHA-384 and "A192KW" wrapping
|PBES2-HS512+A256KW
|PBES2 with HMAC SHA-512 and "A256KW" wrapping
MIT