Tiny 500b fetch "barely-polyfill"
fetch() with headers and text/json responses
Promise is polyfilled of course!)
🤔 What's Missing?
- Uses simple Arrays instead of Iterables, since Arrays are iterables
- No streaming, just Promisifies existing XMLHttpRequest response bodies
- Use in Node.JS is handled by isomorphic-unfetch
npm i unfetch
Otherwise, grab it from unpkg.com/unfetch.
This automatically "installs" unfetch as
window.fetch() if it detects Fetch isn't supported:
import 'unfetch/polyfill'
// fetch is now available globally!
fetch('/foo.json')
.then( r => r.json() )
.then( data => console.log(data) )
This polyfill version is particularly useful for hotlinking from unpkg:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/unfetch/polyfill"></script>
<script>
// now our page can use fetch!
fetch('/foo')
</script>
With a module bundler like rollup or webpack, you can import unfetch to use in your code without modifying any globals:
// using JS Modules:
import fetch from 'unfetch'
// or using CommonJS:
const fetch = require('unfetch')
// usage:
fetch('/foo.json')
.then( r => r.json() )
.then( data => console.log(data) )
The above will always return
unfetch(). (even if
window.fetch exists!)
There's also a UMD bundle available as unfetch/dist/unfetch.umd.js, which doesn't automatically install itself as
window.fetch.
// simple GET request:
fetch('/foo')
.then( r => r.text() )
.then( txt => console.log(txt) )
// complex POST request with JSON, headers:
fetch('/bear', {
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
body: JSON.stringify({ hungry: true })
}).then( r => {
open(r.headers.get('location'));
return r.json();
})
While one of Unfetch's goals is to provide a familiar interface, its API may differ from other
fetch polyfills/ponyfills.
One of the key differences is that Unfetch focuses on implementing the
fetch() API, while offering minimal (yet functional) support to the other sections of the Fetch spec, like the Headers class or the Response class.
Unfetch's API is organized as follows:
fetch(url: string, options: Object)
This function is the heart of Unfetch. It will fetch resources from
url according to the given
options, returning a Promise that will eventually resolve to the response.
Unfetch will account for the following properties in
options:
method: Indicates the request method to be performed on the
target resource (The most common ones being
GET,
POST,
PUT,
PATCH,
HEAD,
OPTIONS or
DELETE).
headers: An
Object containing additional information to be sent with the request, e.g.
{ 'Content-Type': 'application/json' } to indicate a JSON-typed request body.
credentials: ⚠ Accepts a
"include" string, which will allow both CORS and same origin requests to work with cookies. As pointed in the 'Caveats' section, Unfetch won't send or receive cookies otherwise. The
"same-origin" value is not supported. ⚠
body: The content to be transmitted in request's body. Common content types include
FormData,
JSON,
Blob,
ArrayBuffer or plain text.
response Methods and Attributes
These methods are used to handle the response accordingly in your Promise chain. Instead of implementing full spec-compliant Response Class functionality, Unfetch provides the following methods and attributes:
response.ok
Returns
true if the request received a status in the
OK range (200-299).
response.status
Contains the status code of the response, e.g.
404 for a not found resource,
200 for a success.
response.statusText
A message related to the
status attribute, e.g.
OK for a status
200.
response.clone()
Will return another
Object with the same shape and content as
response.
response.text(),
response.json(),
response.blob()
Will return the response content as plain text, JSON and
Blob, respectively.
response.headers
Again, Unfetch doesn't implement a full spec-compliant
Headers Class, emulating some of the Map-like functionality through its own functions:
headers.keys: Returns an
Array containing the
key for every header in the response.
headers.entries: Returns an
Array containing the
[key, value] pairs for every
Header in the response.
headers.get(key): Returns the
value associated with the given
key.
headers.has(key): Returns a
boolean asserting the existence of a
value for the given
key among the response headers.
Adapted from the GitHub fetch polyfill readme.
The
fetch specification differs from
jQuery.ajax() in mainly two ways that
bear keeping in mind:
fetch won't send or receive any cookies from the server,
resulting in unauthenticated requests if the site relies on maintaining a user
session.
fetch('/users', {
credentials: 'include'
});
The Promise returned from
fetch() won't reject on HTTP error status
even if the response is an HTTP 404 or 500. Instead, it will resolve normally,
and it will only reject on network failure or if anything prevented the
request from completing.
To have
fetch Promise reject on HTTP error statuses, i.e. on any non-2xx
status, define a custom response handler:
fetch('/users')
.then(response => {
if (response.ok) {
return response;
}
// convert non-2xx HTTP responses into errors:
const error = new Error(response.statusText);
error.response = response;
return Promise.reject(error);
})
.then(response => response.json())
.then(data => {
console.log(data);
});
First off, thanks for taking the time to contribute! Now, take a moment to be sure your contributions make sense to everyone else.
Found a problem? Want a new feature? First of all see if your issue or idea has already been reported. If it hasn't, just open a new clear and descriptive issue.
Pull requests are the greatest contributions, so be sure they are focused in scope, and do avoid unrelated commits.
💁 Remember: size is the #1 priority.
Every byte counts! PR's can't be merged if they increase the output size much.
git clone https://github.com/<your-username>/unfetch
cd unfetch
git checkout -b my-new-feature
npm install
npm run build to verify your change doesn't increase output size.
npm test to make sure your change doesn't break anything.
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature