Isomorphic CSS style loader for Webpack

CSS style loader for Webpack that works similarly to style-loader, but is optimized for critical path CSS rendering and also works great in the context of isomorphic apps. It provides two helper methods on to the styles object - ._insertCss() (injects CSS into the DOM) and ._getCss() (returns a CSS string).

How to Install

$ npm install isomorphic-style-loader --save-dev

Getting Started

Webpack configuration:

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css$/ , use : [ 'isomorphic-style-loader' , { loader : 'css-loader' , options : { importLoaders : 1 } }, 'postcss-loader' ] } ] } }

Note: Configuration is the same for both client-side and server-side bundles. For more information visit https://webpack.js.org/configuration/module/.

React component example:

.root { padding : 10px } .title { color : red }

import React from 'react' import withStyles from 'isomorphic-style-loader/withStyles' import s from './App.scss' function App ( props, context ) { return ( < div className = {s.root} > < h1 className = {s.title} > Hello, world! </ h1 > </ div > ) } export default withStyles(s)(App)

P.S.: It works great with CSS Modules! Just decorate your React component with the withStyles higher-order component, and pass a function to your React app via insertCss context variable (see React's context API) that either calls styles._insertCss() on a client or styles._getCss() on the server. See server-side rendering example below:

import express from 'express' import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import StyleContext from 'isomorphic-style-loader/StyleContext' import App from './App.js' const server = express() const port = process.env.PORT || 3000 server.get( '*' , (req, res, next) => { const css = new Set () const insertCss = ( ...styles ) => styles.forEach( style => css.add(style._getCss())) const body = ReactDOM.renderToString( < StyleContext.Provider value = {{ insertCss }}> < App /> </ StyleContext.Provider > ) const html = `<!doctype html> <html> <head> <script src="client.js" defer></script> <style> ${[...css].join( '' )} </style> </head> <body> <div id="root"> ${body} </div> </body> </html>` res.status( 200 ).send(html) }) server.listen(port, () => { console .log( `Node.js app is running at http://localhost: ${port} /` ) })

It should generate an HTML output similar to this one:

< html > < head > < title > My Application </ title > < script async src = "/client.js" > </ script > < style type = "text/css" > .App_root_Hi8 { padding : 10px } .App_title_e9Q { color : red } </ style > </ head > < body > < div id = "root" > < div class = "App_root_Hi8" > < h1 class = "App_title_e9Q" > Hello, World! </ h1 > </ div > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Regardless of how many styles components there are in the app.js bundle, only critical CSS is going to be rendered on the server inside the <head> section of HTML document. Critical CSS is what actually used on the requested web page, effectively dealing with FOUC issue and improving client-side performance. CSS of the unmounted components will be removed from the DOM.

Then on client-side use hydrate to make your markup interactive:

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import StyleContext from 'isomorphic-style-loader/StyleContext' import App from './App.js' const insertCss = ( ...styles ) => { const removeCss = styles.map( style => style._insertCss()) return () => removeCss.forEach( dispose => dispose()) } ReactDOM.hydrate( < StyleContext.Provider value = {{ insertCss }}> < App /> </ StyleContext.Provider > , document .getElementById( 'root' ) )

React Hooks Support:

You can also use useStyles inside your React Functional Components, instead of using withStyles . Please note that you still need to pass insertCss function to StyleContext.Provider from top of the tree.

import React from 'react' import useStyles from 'isomorphic-style-loader/useStyles' import s from './App.scss' const App = ( props ) => { useStyles(s); return ( < div className = {s.root} > < h1 className = {s.title} > Hello, world! </ h1 > </ div > ) }; export default App;

