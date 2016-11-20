Adds server side rendering support to react-router-relay using isomorphic-relay.
npm install -S isomorphic-relay isomorphic-relay-router
Create a Relay network layer on the server.
And if you are using
Relay.DefaultNetworkLayer, specify the full url to the GraphQL endpoint:
const GRAPHQL_URL = `http://localhost:8080/graphql`;
const networkLayer = new Relay.DefaultNetworkLayer(GRAPHQL_URL);
When processing a request on the server, get
renderProps using
match function from
react-router (see
here),
prepare the data using
IsomorphicRouter.prepareData, then render React markup using
IsomorphicRouter.render (pass the
props returned by
IsomorphicRouter.prepareData), and send
the React output along with the data to the client:
import IsomorphicRouter from 'isomorphic-relay-router';
app.get('/*', (req, res, next) => {
match({routes, location: req.originalUrl}, (error, redirectLocation, renderProps) => {
if (error) {
next(error);
} else if (redirectLocation) {
res.redirect(302, redirectLocation.pathname + redirectLocation.search);
} else if (renderProps) {
IsomorphicRouter.prepareData(renderProps, networkLayer).then(render).catch(next);
} else {
res.status(404).send('Not Found');
}
function render({data, props}) {
const reactOutput = ReactDOMServer.renderToString(IsomorphicRouter.render(props));
res.render(path.resolve(__dirname, '..', 'views', 'index.ejs'), {
preloadedData: JSON.stringify(data),
reactOutput
});
}
});
});
On page load in the browser, create an instance of
Relay.Environment, inject an Relay network
layer to it. Get
renderProps using
match function from react-router, inject the prepared data
to the Relay store using
IsomorphicRelay.injectPreparedData, then prepare initial render using
IsomorphicRelay.prepareInitialRender, and render React using
Router from react-router (pass
the
props returned by
IsomorphicRouter.prepareInitialRender):
import IsomorphicRouter from 'isomorphic-relay-router';
const environment = new Relay.Environment();
environment.injectNetworkLayer(new Relay.DefaultNetworkLayer('/graphql'));
const data = JSON.parse(document.getElementById('preloadedData').textContent);
IsomorphicRelay.injectPreparedData(environment, data);
const rootElement = document.getElementById('root');
// use the same routes object as on the server
match({routes, history: browserHistory}, (error, redirectLocation, renderProps) => {
IsomorphicRouter.prepareInitialRender(environment, renderProps).then(props => {
ReactDOM.render(<Router {...props} />, rootElement);
});
});
See here.