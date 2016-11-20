openbase logo
irr

isomorphic-relay-router

by Denis Nedelyaev
0.8.6

Adds server side rendering support to react-router-relay

Readme

Isomorphic react-router-relay npm version

Adds server side rendering support to react-router-relay using isomorphic-relay.

Installation

npm install -S isomorphic-relay isomorphic-relay-router

How to use

Create a Relay network layer on the server. And if you are using Relay.DefaultNetworkLayer, specify the full url to the GraphQL endpoint:

const GRAPHQL_URL = `http://localhost:8080/graphql`;

const networkLayer = new Relay.DefaultNetworkLayer(GRAPHQL_URL);

When processing a request on the server, get renderProps using match function from react-router (see here), prepare the data using IsomorphicRouter.prepareData, then render React markup using IsomorphicRouter.render (pass the props returned by IsomorphicRouter.prepareData), and send the React output along with the data to the client:

import IsomorphicRouter from 'isomorphic-relay-router';

app.get('/*', (req, res, next) => {
  match({routes, location: req.originalUrl}, (error, redirectLocation, renderProps) => {
    if (error) {
      next(error);
    } else if (redirectLocation) {
      res.redirect(302, redirectLocation.pathname + redirectLocation.search);
    } else if (renderProps) {
      IsomorphicRouter.prepareData(renderProps, networkLayer).then(render).catch(next);
    } else {
      res.status(404).send('Not Found');
    }

    function render({data, props}) {
      const reactOutput = ReactDOMServer.renderToString(IsomorphicRouter.render(props));

      res.render(path.resolve(__dirname, '..', 'views', 'index.ejs'), {
        preloadedData: JSON.stringify(data),
        reactOutput
      });
    }
  });
});

On page load in the browser, create an instance of Relay.Environment, inject an Relay network layer to it. Get renderProps using match function from react-router, inject the prepared data to the Relay store using IsomorphicRelay.injectPreparedData, then prepare initial render using IsomorphicRelay.prepareInitialRender, and render React using Router from react-router (pass the props returned by IsomorphicRouter.prepareInitialRender):

import IsomorphicRouter from 'isomorphic-relay-router';

const environment = new Relay.Environment();

environment.injectNetworkLayer(new Relay.DefaultNetworkLayer('/graphql'));

const data = JSON.parse(document.getElementById('preloadedData').textContent);

IsomorphicRelay.injectPreparedData(environment, data);

const rootElement = document.getElementById('root');

// use the same routes object as on the server
match({routes, history: browserHistory}, (error, redirectLocation, renderProps) => {
  IsomorphicRouter.prepareInitialRender(environment, renderProps).then(props => {
    ReactDOM.render(<Router {...props} />, rootElement);
  });
});

Example

See here.

