Webpack loader and tools to make node.js
require understands files such as images when you are doing server side rendering (SSR).
With webpack and file-loader, you can do things like this in your React code:
import smiley from "./images/smiley.jpg";
render() {
return <div><img src={smiley} /></div>
}
That works out nicely, but if you need to do SSR, you will get
SyntaxError from node.js
require. That's because
require only understands JS files.
With this module, you can extend
require so it understands these files.
It contains three parts:
require for SSR using the mapping data
$ npm install isomorphic-loader --save
First use the webpack loader
isomorphic-loader to mark all your asset files that you want
extendRequire to handle.
The webpack loader
isomorphic-loaderis just a simple pass thru loader to mark your files. It will not do anything to the file content.
Next install the webpack plugin
IsomorphicLoaderPlugin to collect and save the list of the marked files.
For example, in the webpack config, to mark the usual image files to be understood by
extendRequire:
const { IsomorphicLoaderPlugin } = require("isomorphic-loader");
module.exports = {
plugins: [new IsomorphicLoaderPlugin()],
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.(jpe?g|png|gif|svg)$/i,
loader: "file!isomorphic"
}
]
}
};
You can also mark any file in your code directly:
import smiley from "file!isomorphic!./images/smiley.jpg";
require
With the marked asset files collected, initialize
extendRequire with the mapping data before your server starts:
const { extendRequire } = require("isomorphic-loader");
const isomorphicRequire = extendRequire();
// isomorphicRequire is an instance of the ExtendRequire class exported from the module
// start your server etc
It will try to load the isomorphic config data from
dist/isomorphic-assets.json. You can also pass in the config data:
extendRequire(options, require("./dist/isomorphic-assets.json"));
When calling
extendRequire, you can pass in a callback in
options.processConfig to override the
isomorphicConfig
extendRequire({
processConfig: config => {
// do something with config
return config;
}
});
deactivate API - deactivate
extendRequire during run time.
activate API - activate
extendRequire during run time.
const { extendRequire } = require("isomorphic-loader");
const isomorphicRequire = extendRequire();
isomorphicRequire.deactivate();
// and reactivate it
isomorphicRequire.activate();
If you publish your assets to a Content Delivery Network server, and if it generates a new unique path for your assets, then you likely have to set
publicPath after webpack compiled your project.
That's why webpack's document has this note in the section about
publicPath:
Note: In cases when the eventual
publicPathof output files isn't known at compile time, it can be left blank and set dynamically at runtime in the entry point file. If you don't know the
publicPathwhile compiling you can omit it and set
__webpack_public_path__on your entry point.
In that case, you would have to save the path CDN created for you and pass it to
extendRequire with a custom config override, or you can just modify the config file directly.
If your CDN server generates an unique URL for every asset file instead of a single base path, then you have to do some custom post processing to update the asset mapping files yourself.
If you are using webpack dev server, then you probably have two separate processes running:
And
IsomorphicLoaderPlugin would be running in WDS but
extendRequire is in APP.
Here is an example using chokidar to transfer the data through a file:
webpack.config.js:
const fs = require("fs");
const { IsomorphicLoaderPlugin } = require("isomorphic-loader");
const isoPlugin = new IsomorphicLoaderPlugin();
isoPlugin.on("update", data => {
fs.writeFileSync("./tmp/isomorphic-assets.json", JSON.stringify(data.config));
});
module.exports = {
plugins: [isoPlugin]
};
index.js
const { extendRequire } = require("isomorphic-loader");
// figure out if running in dev mode or not
if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== "production") {
const chokidar = require("chokidar");
const assetFile = "./tmp/isomorphic-assets.json";
let isomorphicRequire;
function updateIsomorphicAssets() {
const firstTime = !isomorphicRequire;
if (firstTime) {
isomorphicRequire = extendRequire();
} else {
// do the necessary require cache refresh so hot module reload works in SSR
}
isomorphicRequire.loadAssets(assetFile);
if (firstTime) {
startServer();
}
}
const watcher = chokidar.watch(assetFile, { persistent: true });
watcher.on("add", updateIsomorphicAssets);
watcher.on("change", updateIsomorphicAssets);
// do some timeout check
setTimeout(() => {
if (!isomorphicRequire) {
console.error("timeout waiting for webpack dev server");
}
}, 20000).unref();
} else {
extendRequire().loadAssets("./dist/isomorphic-assets.json");
startServer();
}