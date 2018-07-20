A library to create readable
"multipart/form-data" isomorphically in node and the browser.
npm install isomorphic-form-data
In this example we are constructing a form with 3 fields that contain a string, a buffer and a file stream.
require('isomorphic-form-data');
var fs = require('fs');
var form = new FormData();
form.append('my_field', 'my value');
form.append('my_buffer', new Buffer(10));
form.append('my_file', fs.createReadStream('/foo/bar.jpg'));
You can submit a form using node-fetch:
var form = new FormData();
form.append('a', 1);
fetch('http://example.com', { method: 'POST', body: form })
.then(function(res) {
return res.json();
}).then(function(json) {
console.log(json);
});
Form-Data is licensed under the MIT license.