isomorphic-form-data

by form-data
2.0.0 (see all)

A module to create readable `"multipart/form-data"` isomorphically in node and the browser.

Downloads/wk

169K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

A library to create readable "multipart/form-data" isomorphically in node and the browser.

Install

npm install isomorphic-form-data

Usage

In this example we are constructing a form with 3 fields that contain a string, a buffer and a file stream.

require('isomorphic-form-data');
var fs = require('fs');

var form = new FormData();
form.append('my_field', 'my value');
form.append('my_buffer', new Buffer(10));
form.append('my_file', fs.createReadStream('/foo/bar.jpg'));

node-fetch

You can submit a form using node-fetch:

var form = new FormData();

form.append('a', 1);

fetch('http://example.com', { method: 'POST', body: form })
    .then(function(res) {
        return res.json();
    }).then(function(json) {
        console.log(json);
    });

License

Form-Data is licensed under the MIT license.

