A library to create readable "multipart/form-data" isomorphically in node and the browser.

Install

npm install isomorphic-form-data

Usage

In this example we are constructing a form with 3 fields that contain a string, a buffer and a file stream.

require ( 'isomorphic-form-data' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var form = new FormData(); form.append( 'my_field' , 'my value' ); form.append( 'my_buffer' , new Buffer( 10 )); form.append( 'my_file' , fs.createReadStream( '/foo/bar.jpg' ));

You can submit a form using node-fetch:

var form = new FormData(); form.append( 'a' , 1 ); fetch( 'http://example.com' , { method : 'POST' , body : form }) .then( function ( res ) { return res.json(); }).then( function ( json ) { console .log(json); });

License

Form-Data is licensed under the MIT license.