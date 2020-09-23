openbase logo
ifn

isomorphic-fetch-no-polyfill

by Matt Andrews
0.0.0 (see all)

Isomorphic WHATWG Fetch API, for Node & Browserify

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

6.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

isomorphic-fetch Build Status

Fetch for node and Browserify. Built on top of GitHub's WHATWG Fetch polyfill.

Warnings

  • This adds fetch as a global so that its API is consistent between client and server.

For ease-of-maintenance and backward-compatibility reasons, this library will always be a polyfill. As a "safe" alternative, which does not modify the global, consider fetch-ponyfill.

Why Use Isomorphic Fetch

The Fetch API is currently not implemented consistently across browsers. This module will enable you to use fetch in your Node code in a cross-browser compliant fashion. The Fetch API is part of the Web platform API defined by the standards bodies WHATWG and W3C.

Installation

NPM

npm install --save isomorphic-fetch

Bower

bower install --save isomorphic-fetch

Usage

require('isomorphic-fetch');

fetch('//offline-news-api.herokuapp.com/stories')
    .then(function(response) {
        if (response.status >= 400) {
            throw new Error("Bad response from server");
        }
        return response.json();
    })
    .then(function(stories) {
        console.log(stories);
    });

License

All open source code released by FT Labs is licenced under the MIT licence. Based on the fine work by jxck.

Alternatives

