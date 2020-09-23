Fetch for node and Browserify. Built on top of GitHub's WHATWG Fetch polyfill.

Warnings

This adds fetch as a global so that its API is consistent between client and server.

For ease-of-maintenance and backward-compatibility reasons, this library will always be a polyfill. As a "safe" alternative, which does not modify the global, consider fetch-ponyfill.

Why Use Isomorphic Fetch

The Fetch API is currently not implemented consistently across browsers. This module will enable you to use fetch in your Node code in a cross-browser compliant fashion. The Fetch API is part of the Web platform API defined by the standards bodies WHATWG and W3C.

Installation

NPM

npm install --save isomorphic-fetch

Bower

bower install --save isomorphic-fetch

Usage

require ( 'isomorphic-fetch' ); fetch( '//offline-news-api.herokuapp.com/stories' ) .then( function ( response ) { if (response.status >= 400 ) { throw new Error ( "Bad response from server" ); } return response.json(); }) .then( function ( stories ) { console .log(stories); });

License

All open source code released by FT Labs is licenced under the MIT licence. Based on the fine work by jxck.

Alternatives