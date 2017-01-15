Please check out Next.js instead.
A simple boilerplate Node app featuring:
The Universal React Boilerplate was written for the "Learn JavaScript with Eric Elliott" courses. A series of courses to teach people how to build great JavaScript apps for production. Don't just learn JavaScript. Learn how to build amazing things.
Rewritten from the ground up for ES6 + React with Babel and webpack.
Useful to get a working starting point. Still exploratory and evolving. Needs production hardening. If you use this in a production app, please contribute your production tweaks back so we can all benefit.
Our next big challenge is to encapsulate universal route, render, and store config into its own library module, which would radically simplify the process of building your apps using this boilerplate.
We're using an ES6 template string for the page skeleton + React to render the actual UI into the
root div.
The React render happens on both the server and the client using shared code. React components are written in class-free style using pure components wherever possible.
npm install
npm run build:dev
npm start
Now the app should be running at http://0.0.0.0:3000/
Universal JavaScript (aka "isomorphic JavaScript") means that it's designed to run a lot of the same code on both the client and the server. Typically that includes a lot of rendering and domain logic.
There are many advantages to building apps this way, but the primary advantages are:
Take a look at the Roadmap for an idea of where this is going. Help is welcome and encouraged! =)
The universal boilerplate uses standard JavaScript modules to author all of the code. All open-source modules are sourced from
npm.
Why not use Bower and AMD? Lots of reasons:
npm has 5x more modules than Bower, 60% of which are browser compatible, and
npm is growing faster than Bower. In fact,
npm is the largest package repository available for any programming language.
Asynchronously loading all your modules by default is really bad for application start up performance because all those requests create latency queues which can be really painful on mobile devices. HTTP2 / SPDY are changing that in modern browsers, but people often use their mobile devices for years without upgrading the browsers on them. I recommend bundling all your commonly used behavior (including templates and CSS) into a single, compressed JavaScript file in order to minimize request latency.
I know that AMD supports bundling with tools like
r.js, but many apps start out without bundling and never bother to fix it later. I've personally been on three different app projects where bundling was postponed for a year or more, all the while making customers wait. I knew this was bad, and I tried to get it fixed, but on a large enterprise app project, getting something like that changed mid-project takes klout, political maneuvering, and buy-in from teams who may never have met you and could be wondering why you're creating work for them when they're already behind schedule.
In my experience, every team is always behind schedule if you ask them to do work they weren't planning well ahead of time. ;)
There are some concerns that legitimately belong only on the server, or only on the client, so there are
client/ and
server/ directories for code that is specific to one or the other. Shared code goes in
shared/:
source/shared - Shared code.
source/client - For browser-only code.
source/server - For server-only code.
The
server/index route serves dynamic content. Static assets are served from the
build folder using
express.static.
Some of these scripts may require a Unix/Linux environment. OS X and Linux come with appropriate terminals ready to roll. On Windows, you'll need git installed, which comes with Git Bash. That should work. If you have any trouble, please report the issue.
The
package.json file comes with the following scripts that you may find useful:
npm start runs a client-only devserver
npm run build rebuilds the client
npm run watch runs a dev console that reports lint and unit test errors on save
npm run server runs the actual server process
To run a script, open the terminal, navigate to the boilerplate directory, and type:
npm run <name of script>
Start the dev server.
You can optionally leave
run out of the
start and
test script invocations, so these are equivalent:
npm run start
npm start
Log messages will be written to the console (stdout) in JSON format for convenient queries using tools like Splunk. You should be able to pipe the output to a third party logging service for aggregation without including that log aggregation logic in the app itself.
npm run watch
The dev console does the following:
eslint using idiomatic settings from
.eslintrc
To require modules relative to the app root, just put them in
source and require them just like you would require a module installed by npm. For example, if you had a file called
source/routes/index.js you can require it with:
import routes from 'routes';
This is a lot cleaner than using relative paths and littering your code with stuff like
../../../module/path/module.js.
This requires the
NODE_PATH environment variable to be set to
source. For example from the
package.json:
scripts: {
"server": "NODE_PATH=source babel-node source/server/index.js",
"test": "NODE_PATH=source babel-node source/test/index.js",
}
We also need to tell webpack configs (located in the project root) about the source path:
resolve: {
root: __dirname + '/source'
}
If you find yourself using the same file in a lot of modules, it's probably a better idea to split it out into its own module -- preferably open source. Then you can just install it like any other module so it can live in
node_modules.
Created for & Sponsored by "Learn JavaScript with Eric Elliott", an online course series for application builders. Ready to jump in? Learn more.