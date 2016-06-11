Use webpack loaders seamlessly – in node as well as in the browser.

And that almost for free. Around 160 bytes is all you’ll add to the browser bundle – including boilerplate code. Measured minzipped when raw-loader and json-loader are used.

Installation

$ npm install isomorphic-ensure

Usage

1) Wire things up.

if ( typeof require .ensure !== 'function' ) require .ensure = require ( 'isomorphic-ensure' )({ loaders : { raw : require ( 'raw-loader' ), json : require ( 'json-loader' ), }, dirname : __dirname, }) ;

2) Profit!

require .ensure( [ './other-module' , 'raw!./data.xml' , 'tape' , 'json!tape/package.json' ], ( require ) => { const otherModule = require ( './other-module' ); const data = require ( 'raw!./data.xml' ); const tape = require ( 'tape' ); const tapeManifest = require ( 'json!tape/package.json' ); } );

3) If you’re using webpack, update your config.

resolve : { alias : { 'isomorphic-ensure' : 'isomorphic-ensure/mock' , 'raw-loader' : 'isomorphic-ensure/mock' , 'json-loader' : 'isomorphic-ensure/mock' , }},

FAQ

Isn’t require.ensure just a webpack feature?

Actually, it’s in the CommonJS spec, but node chose not to support it.

Do json-loader and raw-loader not work on the server side?

They work only if you process your server code with webpack. isomorphic-ensure works in raw JS code run directly in node. It passes a custom require function to your callback – and that function works with loaders.

How does it behave with loaders other than raw and json loaders?

Though I haven’t tested it with other loaders, we support the whole loader API. Any webpack loader should work.

Does it copy files for file/url loaders?

It does exactly the same as webpack does.

Would a build that processes server code through webpack even need this?

Nope. But sometimes that’s unnecessary overhead. I wrote this module to be able to test my UI in node. I wanted my test to be fast, so building native server code with webpack would be too slow and too complex for me.

License

MIT © Tomek Wiszniewski