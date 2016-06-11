Use webpack loaders seamlessly – in node as well as in the browser.
And that almost for free. Around 160 bytes is all you’ll add to the browser bundle – including boilerplate code. Measured minzipped when raw-loader and json-loader are used.
$ npm install isomorphic-ensure
1) Wire things up.
if (typeof require.ensure !== 'function') require.ensure =
require('isomorphic-ensure')({
// If you want to use loaders, pass them through options:
loaders: {
raw: require('raw-loader'),
json: require('json-loader'),
},
// If you require local files, pass the current location:
dirname: __dirname,
})
;
2) Profit!
// …later in the same file:
require.ensure(
['./other-module', 'raw!./data.xml', 'tape', 'json!tape/package.json'],
(require) => {
// Local scripts:
const otherModule = require('./other-module');
// Local files via a loader:
const data = require('raw!./data.xml');
// Node modules:
const tape = require('tape');
// Node module files via a loader:
const tapeManifest = require('json!tape/package.json');
// Wow! It just works!
}
);
3) If you’re using webpack, update your config.
// …
resolve: {alias: {
'isomorphic-ensure': 'isomorphic-ensure/mock',
'raw-loader': 'isomorphic-ensure/mock',
'json-loader': 'isomorphic-ensure/mock',
}},
// …
Isn’t
require.ensure just a webpack feature?
Actually, it’s in the CommonJS spec, but node chose not to support it.
Do json-loader and raw-loader not work on the server side?
They work only if you process your server code with webpack. isomorphic-ensure works in raw JS code run directly in node. It passes a custom
require function to your callback – and that function works with loaders.
How does it behave with loaders other than raw and json loaders?
Though I haven’t tested it with other loaders, we support the whole loader API. Any webpack loader should work.
Does it copy files for file/url loaders?
It does exactly the same as webpack does.
Would a build that processes server code through webpack even need this?
Nope. But sometimes that’s unnecessary overhead. I wrote this module to be able to test my UI in node. I wanted my test to be fast, so building native server code with webpack would be too slow and too complex for me.