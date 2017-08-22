Isomorphic crypto package for node and the browser. Uses the native crypto module when run in node and crypto-browserify when run in the browser. Use it for hashing, signing and your other crypto needs!

Installation

npm install --save isomorphic-crypto yarn add isomorphic-crypto

Usage

Have a look at the official crypto documentation.

Please be aware that the browser version of this library uses crypto-browserify , which is only a partial implementation of node's native crypto module. Check out their documentation to see what is supported and what not.

Example

const crypto = require ( 'isomorphic-crypto' ) function sha512 ( string ) { const hash = crypto.createHash( 'sha512' ) hash.write(string) return hash.digest( 'hex' ) } console .log( `sha512('crypto rocks') = ${sha512( 'crypto rocks' )} ` )

Versioning

The library's major version matches the major version of the crypto-browserify package. The minor and patch version can be bumped independently.

License

MIT