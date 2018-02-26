openbase logo
isomorphic-cookie

by Ben Sidelinger
1.2.4 (see all)

Load and save cookies on the client and server

Readme

isomorphic-cookie

Load, save and remove cookies within your isomorphic application

The initial idea for this package came from the popular react-cookie package, but we've made it a little harder to make serious mistakes using plugToRequest() with async server operations. Instead of providing that function, that allows you to only read/write to one request at a time (the current plugged request), we've allowed for passing the request to the load() function and the response to the save() and remove() functions. This way it's easier to reason about exactly which request/response you're interacting with.

This currently supports Express and Hapi servers. If you need to support another server framework, feel free to send a PR or make a feature request in issues.

Download

npm install --save isomorphic-cookie

Usage

isomorphicCookie.load(name, [request], [doNotParse])

isomorphicCookie.save(name, val, [options], [response])

isomorphicCookie.remove(name, [options], [response])

options (object)

path

cookie path

expires

absolute expiration date for the cookie (Date object)

domain

domain for the cookie

secure

only allow on https connections, defaults to true, you must set to false to use over http

httpOnly

** NOTE: You must set { secure: false } to use this over http. So if you're just trying it out and testing locally, make sure to set that option. If you do local development then deploy to an https server, make it conditional based on environment.

Examples

On the client:

const isomorphicCookie = require('isomorphic-cookie');

console.log(isomorphicCookie.load('serverCookie'));
console.log(isomorphicCookie.load('clientCookie'));

isomorphicCookie.save('clientCookie', 'Cookie value here');

On the server (Express):

const express = require('express');
const cookieParser = require('cookie-parser');
const path = require('path');

const isomorphicCookie = require('isomorphic-cookie');

const app = express();

app.use(express.static('dist'));
app.use(cookieParser());

app.get('/', (req, res) => {
  console.log(`client cookie: ${isomorphicCookie.load('clientCookie', req)}`);
  console.log(`server cookie: ${isomorphicCookie.load('serverCookie', req)}`);

  isomorphicCookie.save('serverCookie', 'Cookie value here', {}, res);

  res.sendFile(path.join(__dirname, 'index.html'));
});

app.listen(8000);

On the server (Hapi):

'use strict';

const Hapi = require('hapi');
const path = require('path');
const isomorphicCookie = require('isomorphic-cookie');

// Create a server with a host and port
const server = new Hapi.Server();
server.connection({
  host: 'localhost',
  port: 8000,
});

let callIndex = 0;

server.register(require('inert'), (err) => {
  if (err) {
    throw err;
  }

  server.route({
    method: 'GET',
    path:'/',
    handler: (request, reply) => {
      callIndex++;

      console.log(`client cookie: ${isomorphicCookie.load('clientCookie', request)}`);
      console.log(`server cookie: ${isomorphicCookie.load('serverCookie', request)}`);

      isomorphicCookie.save('serverCookie', 'Cookie value here', {}, reply);

      reply.file(path.join(__dirname, 'index.html'));
    },
  });

  server.start((err) => {
    if (err) {
      throw err;
    }
    console.log('Server running at:', server.info.uri);
  });
});

License

This project is under the MIT license. You are free to do whatever you want with it.

