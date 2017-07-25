openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
iso

isomer

by Jordan Scales
0.2.6 (see all)

Simple isometric graphics library for HTML5 canvas

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

50

GitHub Stars

2.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

isomer

An isometric graphics library for HTML5 canvas.

View the official project page or try it out.

About

Isomer is an easy-to-use graphics library for drawing isometric scenes.

var Shape = Isomer.Shape;
var Point = Isomer.Point;
var Color = Isomer.Color;
var red = new Color(160, 60, 50);
var blue = new Color(50, 60, 160);

iso.add(Shape.Prism(Point.ORIGIN, 3, 3, 1));
iso.add(Shape.Pyramid(Point(0, 2, 1)), red);
iso.add(Shape.Prism(Point(2, 0, 1)), blue);

output

Getting Started

First, grab a copy of Isomer here. Then, include the script wherever you see fit:

<script src="/path/to/isomer.min.js"></script>

After which you'll need to place a canvas in your document that we can later refer to. Be sure to give it a width and height.

<canvas width="800" height="600" id="art"></canvas>

Note (Optional): To improve the look of your canvas on retina displays, declare the width and height of your canvas element as double how you want it to appear. Then style your canvas with CSS to include the original dimensions.

#art {
  width: 400px;
  height: 300px;
}

At this point we can finally instantiate an Isomer object. Pass it a reference to your canvas like so:

var iso = new Isomer(document.getElementById("art"));

Now you're ready to start drawing!

Build

Isomer uses Gulp as a build tool. To build the project, first install the dependencies.

$ npm install

Then run npm run dist:

$ npm run dist    # or, alternatively, `gulp dist`

> isomer@0.2.5 dist /Users/jordan/Projects/isomer
> gulp

[gulp] Using gulpfile ~/Projects/isomer/gulpfile.js
[gulp] Starting 'dist'...
[gulp] Version: webpack 1.7.3
           Asset     Size  Chunks             Chunk Names
./dist/isomer.js  23.1 kB       0  [emitted]  isomer
[gulp] Version: webpack 1.7.3
               Asset     Size  Chunks             Chunk Names
./dist/isomer.min.js  9.33 kB       0  [emitted]  isomer
[gulp] Finished 'dist' after 911 ms
[gulp] Starting 'default'...
[gulp] Finished 'default' after 6.2 μs

To generate isomer.js and isomer.min.js in the dist/ directory.

Develop

Isomer is developed using Webpack. Install dependencies and build the project like so:

$ npm install
$ npm run dist

test/index.html contains a basic testing page that draws various shapes. This page will load a unminified bundle with source maps.

The test script (accessible via npm test) uses webpack-dev-server to automatically rebuild Isomer on any file changes. This script also opens the testing page (located at http://localhost:2992/webpack-dev-server/) in your default browser. The testing page includes a live reload script to refresh when Isomer is rebuilt and notify if the code is not conform the styling conventions for Isomer.

$ npm test

> isomer@0.2.5 test /Users/jordan/Projects/isomer
> gulp test

[Isomer] listening on http://localhost:2992/
webpack: wait until bundle finished: /webpack-dev-server/
Hash: ************
Version: webpack 1.8.2
Time: 432ms
    Asset     Size  Chunks             Chunk Names
isomer.js  59.5 kB       0  [emitted]  isomer
chunk    {0} isomer.js (isomer) 20.1 kB [rendered]
    [0] ./index.js 83 bytes {0} [built]
    [1] ./js/isomer.js 3.86 kB {0} [built]
    [2] ./js/canvas.js 729 bytes {0} [built]
    [3] ./js/color.js 2.68 kB {0} [built]
    [4] ./js/path.js 3.77 kB {0} [built]
    [5] ./js/point.js 2.44 kB {0} [built]
    [6] ./js/shape.js 5.47 kB {0} [built]
    [7] ./js/vector.js 1.05 kB {0} [built]
webpack: bundle is now VALID.

With node-canvas

Isomer also accepts the canvas provided by node-canvas, meaning you can generate isometric graphics on the command line.

var Canvas = require('canvas');
var canvas = new Canvas(400, 400);
var Isomer = require('isomer');   // npm install isomer
var fs = require('fs');
var out = fs.createWriteStream('output.png');

var iso = new Isomer(canvas);
iso.add(Isomer.Shape.Prism(Isomer.Point.ORIGIN));

canvas.pngStream().pipe(out);

More Info

For more info, check out the official project page.

MIT Licensed

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial