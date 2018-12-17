Generate Google Analytics code with any isogrammic parameters you like
Here is the default tracking code of Google Analytics.
(function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){(i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o),m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m)})(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga');
It has the immediate invoked function with seven parameters
i
s
o
g
r
a
m.
On the other hand, the
index.html of HTML5 Boilerplate includes the following tracking code:
(function(b,o,i,l,e,r){b.GoogleAnalyticsObject=l;b[l]||(b[l]=function(){(b[l].q=b[l].q||[]).push(arguments)});b[l].l=+new Date;e=o.createElement(i);r=o.getElementsByTagName(i)[0];e.src='//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js';r.parentNode.insertBefore(e,r)}(window,document,'script','ga'));
As you can see, its parameters are
b
o
i
l
e
r, different from the original's.
This amusing alteration is authored by Mathias Bynens, based on the way of optimization and minification he blogged.
After seeing that, I modularized Bynens's way as this program, isogram.
isogram is a code generator. It enables us to change the parameters of the Google Analytics tracking code, as we like, as long as they are isogrammic.
Isn't it very useful? Indeed, it isn't. But, I think, isogram can surprise the people seeing the source code of your website, such as Bynens's commit.
The real-life examples that uses the code isogram generates in their pages
|Website (A - Z)
|URL
|Tracking code parameters
|apiDoc
|apidocjs.com
a
p
i
d
o
c
|BrowserSync
|browsersync.io
s
y
n
c
I
t
|Chris Down's website
|chrisdown.name
c
d
o
w
n
|choosealicense.com
|choosealicense.com
L
I
C
e
N
S
E
|cssnext
|cssnext.io
c
s
S
n
e
x
t
|Dogescript
|dogescript.com
W
o
w
s
u
c
h
|Donavon West's blog
|donavon.js.org
D
o
N
a
V
O
n
|Go, muffins go!
|gomuffinsgo.com
M
U
F
f
I
N
S
|gulp.js
|gulpjs.com
g
u
l
p
j
s
|hapi
|hapijs.com
h
a
p
i
j
s
|Inktweb.nl
|inktweb.nl
i
n
k
t
w
e
b
|Jekyll
|jekyllrb.com
j
e
k
y
l
L
|kanyewest.com
|kanyewest.com
k
a
n
y
e
|starico
|stari.co
s
t
a
r
i
c
o
|Tim De Pauw's website
|tmdpw.eu
t
m
d
p
w
e
u
|Zachary Espiritu's website
|zacharyespiritu.com
z
a
c
h
A
r
y
Feel free to create a pull request to add your site here.
npm install --global isogram
isogram [parameters] [options]
Default:
[parameters] need to be a nonpattern word with no fewer than 3 and no greater than 7 characters, each of whom can be a valid JavaScript variable name.
For example,
yummy is not valid, but
YuMmy is valid.
--id, -i <ID> Set web property ID
--domain, -d <domain> Set domain
--global, -g <name> Change global variable name ("ga" by default)
--double, -w Use double quotes (single quotes by default)
--minify, -m Minify output like UglifyJS
--no-color, Print code in a single color
--color, -c Colorize parameters anyway (enabled by default)
--no-track, Just load, don't send a pageview
--track, -t Send a pageview after loading (enabled by default)
--help, -h Print usage information
--version, -v Print version
isogram YoyOjs --id 12345678-9 --domain awesome-website.com
yields:
!function(Y,o,y,O,j,s){Y.GoogleAnalyticsObject=y;Y[y]||(Y[y]=function(){
(Y[y].q=Y[y].q||[]).push(arguments)});Y[y].l=+new Date;j=o.createElement(O);
s=o.getElementsByTagName(O)[0];j.src='//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js';
s.parentNode.insertBefore(j,s)}(window,document,'ga','script');
ga('create', 'UA-12345678-9', 'awesome-website.com');
ga('send', 'pageview');
You can use isogram as a JavaScript library instead of CLI.
npm install isogram
Download the standalone build.
parameters:
String (3 or more and 7 or less characters)
options:
Object
Return:
String
It returns a string of Google Analytics JavaScript code.
// Default
isogram(); //=> '!function(G,o,O,g,l,e){G.GoogleAnalyticsObject=O,G[O]||(G[O]=function(){\n(G[O].q=G[O].q||[]).push(arguments)}),G[O].l=+new Date,l=o.createElement(g),\ne=o.getElementsByTagName(g)[0],l.src=\'//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js\',\ne.parentNode.insertBefore(l,e)}(window,document,\'ga\',\'script\');\n\nga(\'create\', \'UA-XXXXX-X\', \'auto\');\nga(\'send\', \'pageview\');'
// Specify parameters
isogram('abcdef'); //=> '!function(a,b,c,d,e,f){a.GoogleAnalyticsObject=c,a[c]||(a[c]=function(){\n(a[c].q=a[c].q||[]).push(arguments)}),a[c].l=+new Date,e=b.createElement(d),\nf=b.getElementsByTagName(d)[0],e.src=\'//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js\',\nf.parentNode.insertBefore(e,f)}(window,document,\'ga\',\'script\');\n\nga(\'create\', \'UA-XXXXX-X\', \'auto\');\nga(\'send\', \'pageview\');'
Type:
String
Default:
XXXXX-X
Set web property ID.
UA- prefix maybe omitted.
isogram({id: '36461297-9'}); //=> '!function( ... , \'UA-36461297-9\', \'auto\');\nga(\'send\', \'pageview\');'
isogram({id: 'UA-36461297-9'}) === isogram({id: '36461297-9'}); //=> true
Type:
String
Default:
auto
Set domain of the site.
isogram({domain: 'foo.example.com'}); //=> '!function( ... , \'foo.example.com\');\nga(\'send\', \'pageview\');'
Type:
String
Default:
ga
Change the global function name.
isogram({globalName: '__tracker'}); //=> '!function( ... ,document,\'__tracker\',\'script\');\n\n__tracker(\'create\', \'UA-XXXXX-X\', \'auto\');\n__tracker(\'send\', \'pageview\');'
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Omit unnecessary whitespaces and newlines from the result.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
false replaces all single quotes with double quotes.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Colorize the parameters with ANSI escape code.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
false excludes
create and
send commands after the loading code.
Copyright (c) 2013 - 2018 Shinnosuke Watanabe
Licensed under the MIT License.