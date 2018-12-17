isogram

Generate Google Analytics code with any isogrammic parameters you like

Introduction

Story

Here is the default tracking code of Google Analytics.

( function ( i,s,o,g,r,a,m ) {i[ 'GoogleAnalyticsObject' ]=r;i[r]=i[r]|| function ( ) {(i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push( arguments )},i[r].l= 1 * new Date ();a=s.createElement(o),m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[ 0 ];a.async= 1 ;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m)})( window , document , 'script' , '//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js' , 'ga' );

It has the immediate invoked function with seven parameters i s o g r a m .

On the other hand, the index.html of HTML5 Boilerplate includes the following tracking code:

( function ( b,o,i,l,e,r ) {b.GoogleAnalyticsObject=l;b[l]||(b[l]= function ( ) {(b[l].q=b[l].q||[]).push( arguments )});b[l].l=+ new Date ;e=o.createElement(i);r=o.getElementsByTagName(i)[ 0 ];e.src= '//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js' ;r.parentNode.insertBefore(e,r)}( window , document , 'script' , 'ga' ));

As you can see, its parameters are b o i l e r , different from the original's. This amusing alteration is authored by Mathias Bynens, based on the way of optimization and minification he blogged.

After seeing that, I modularized Bynens's way as this program, isogram.

What it does

isogram is a code generator. It enables us to change the parameters of the Google Analytics tracking code, as we like, as long as they are isogrammic.

Isn't it very useful? Indeed, it isn't. But, I think, isogram can surprise the people seeing the source code of your website, such as Bynens's commit.

Websites using isogram

The real-life examples that uses the code isogram generates in their pages

Website (A - Z) URL Tracking code parameters apiDoc apidocjs.com a p i d o c BrowserSync browsersync.io s y n c I t Chris Down's website chrisdown.name c d o w n choosealicense.com choosealicense.com L I C e N S E cssnext cssnext.io c s S n e x t Dogescript dogescript.com W o w s u c h Donavon West's blog donavon.js.org D o N a V O n Go, muffins go! gomuffinsgo.com M U F f I N S gulp.js gulpjs.com g u l p j s hapi hapijs.com h a p i j s Inktweb.nl inktweb.nl i n k t w e b Jekyll jekyllrb.com j e k y l L kanyewest.com kanyewest.com k a n y e starico stari.co s t a r i c o Tim De Pauw's website tmdpw.eu t m d p w e u Zachary Espiritu's website zacharyespiritu.com z a c h A r y

Feel free to create a pull request to add your site here.

CLI

Installation

Use npm.

npm install --global isogram

Usage

isogram [parameters] [options]

Parameters

Default: GoOgle

[parameters] need to be a nonpattern word with no fewer than 3 and no greater than 7 characters, each of whom can be a valid JavaScript variable name.

For example, yummy is not valid, but YuMmy is valid.

Options

Example

isogram YoyOjs --id 12345678 -9 --domain awesome-website.com

yields:

! function ( Y,o,y,O,j,s ) {Y.GoogleAnalyticsObject=y;Y[y]||(Y[y]= function ( ) { (Y[y].q=Y[y].q||[]).push( arguments )});Y[y].l=+ new Date ;j=o.createElement(O); s=o.getElementsByTagName(O)[ 0 ];j.src= '//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js' ; s.parentNode.insertBefore(j,s)}( window , document , 'ga' , 'script' ); ga( 'create' , 'UA-12345678-9' , 'awesome-website.com' ); ga( 'send' , 'pageview' );

API

You can use isogram as a JavaScript library instead of CLI.

Installation

Package managers

npm install isogram

Standalone

Download the standalone build.

Usage

parameters: String (3 or more and 7 or less characters)

options: Object

Return: String

It returns a string of Google Analytics JavaScript code.

isogram(); isogram( 'abcdef' );

Type: String

Default: XXXXX-X

Set web property ID. UA- prefix maybe omitted.

isogram({ id : '36461297-9' }); isogram({ id : 'UA-36461297-9' }) === isogram({ id : '36461297-9' });

Type: String

Default: auto

Set domain of the site.

isogram({ domain : 'foo.example.com' });

Type: String

Default: ga

Change the global function name.

isogram({ globalName : '__tracker' });

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Omit unnecessary whitespaces and newlines from the result.

Type: Boolean

Default: true

false replaces all single quotes with double quotes.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Colorize the parameters with ANSI escape code.

Type: Boolean

Default: true

false excludes create and send commands after the loading code.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 - 2018 Shinnosuke Watanabe

Licensed under the MIT License.