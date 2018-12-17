openbase logo
iso

isogram

by shinnn
0.6.0 (see all)

Generate Google Analytics tracking code with any isogrammic parameters you like

isogram

isogram

npm version Build Status Coverage Status

Generate Google Analytics code with any isogrammic parameters you like

Screencast

Introduction

Story

Here is the default tracking code of Google Analytics.

(function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){(i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o),m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m)})(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga');

It has the immediate invoked function with seven parameters i s o g r a m.

On the other hand, the index.html of HTML5 Boilerplate includes the following tracking code:

(function(b,o,i,l,e,r){b.GoogleAnalyticsObject=l;b[l]||(b[l]=function(){(b[l].q=b[l].q||[]).push(arguments)});b[l].l=+new Date;e=o.createElement(i);r=o.getElementsByTagName(i)[0];e.src='//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js';r.parentNode.insertBefore(e,r)}(window,document,'script','ga'));

As you can see, its parameters are b o i l e r, different from the original's. This amusing alteration is authored by Mathias Bynens, based on the way of optimization and minification he blogged.

After seeing that, I modularized Bynens's way as this program, isogram.

What it does

isogram is a code generator. It enables us to change the parameters of the Google Analytics tracking code, as we like, as long as they are isogrammic.

Isn't it very useful? Indeed, it isn't. But, I think, isogram can surprise the people seeing the source code of your website, such as Bynens's commit.

Websites using isogram

The real-life examples that uses the code isogram generates in their pages

Website (A - Z)URLTracking code parameters
apiDocapidocjs.coma p i d o c
BrowserSyncbrowsersync.ios y n c I t
Chris Down's websitechrisdown.namec d o w n
choosealicense.comchoosealicense.comL I C e N S E
cssnextcssnext.ioc s S n e x t
Dogescriptdogescript.comW o w s u c h
Donavon West's blogdonavon.js.orgD o N a V O n
Go, muffins go!gomuffinsgo.comM U F f I N S
gulp.jsgulpjs.comg u l p j s
hapihapijs.comh a p i j s
Inktweb.nlinktweb.nli n k t w e b
Jekylljekyllrb.comj e k y l L
kanyewest.comkanyewest.comk a n y e
staricostari.cos t a r i c o
Tim De Pauw's websitetmdpw.eut m d p w e u
Zachary Espiritu's websitezacharyespiritu.comz a c h A r y

Feel free to create a pull request to add your site here.

CLI

Installation

Use npm.

npm install --global isogram

Usage

isogram [parameters] [options]

Parameters

Default: GoOgle

[parameters] need to be a nonpattern word with no fewer than 3 and no greater than 7 characters, each of whom can be a valid JavaScript variable name.

For example, yummy is not valid, but YuMmy is valid.

Options

--id,       -i <ID>      Set web property ID
--domain,   -d <domain>  Set domain
--global,   -g <name>    Change global variable name ("ga" by default)
--double,   -w           Use double quotes (single quotes by default)
--minify,   -m           Minify output like UglifyJS
--no-color,              Print code in a single color
--color,    -c           Colorize parameters anyway (enabled by default)
--no-track,              Just load, don't send a pageview
--track,    -t           Send a pageview after loading (enabled by default)
--help,     -h           Print usage information
--version,  -v           Print version

Example

isogram YoyOjs --id 12345678-9 --domain awesome-website.com

yields:

!function(Y,o,y,O,j,s){Y.GoogleAnalyticsObject=y;Y[y]||(Y[y]=function(){
(Y[y].q=Y[y].q||[]).push(arguments)});Y[y].l=+new Date;j=o.createElement(O);
s=o.getElementsByTagName(O)[0];j.src='//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js';
s.parentNode.insertBefore(j,s)}(window,document,'ga','script');

ga('create', 'UA-12345678-9', 'awesome-website.com');
ga('send', 'pageview');

API

You can use isogram as a JavaScript library instead of CLI.

Installation

Package managers

npm
npm install isogram

Standalone

Download the standalone build.

Usage

isogram([parameters, options])

parameters: String (3 or more and 7 or less characters)
options: Object
Return: String

It returns a string of Google Analytics JavaScript code.

// Default
isogram(); //=> '!function(G,o,O,g,l,e){G.GoogleAnalyticsObject=O,G[O]||(G[O]=function(){\n(G[O].q=G[O].q||[]).push(arguments)}),G[O].l=+new Date,l=o.createElement(g),\ne=o.getElementsByTagName(g)[0],l.src=\'//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js\',\ne.parentNode.insertBefore(l,e)}(window,document,\'ga\',\'script\');\n\nga(\'create\', \'UA-XXXXX-X\', \'auto\');\nga(\'send\', \'pageview\');'

// Specify parameters
isogram('abcdef'); //=> '!function(a,b,c,d,e,f){a.GoogleAnalyticsObject=c,a[c]||(a[c]=function(){\n(a[c].q=a[c].q||[]).push(arguments)}),a[c].l=+new Date,e=b.createElement(d),\nf=b.getElementsByTagName(d)[0],e.src=\'//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js\',\nf.parentNode.insertBefore(e,f)}(window,document,\'ga\',\'script\');\n\nga(\'create\', \'UA-XXXXX-X\', \'auto\');\nga(\'send\', \'pageview\');'
options.id

Type: String
Default: XXXXX-X

Set web property ID. UA- prefix maybe omitted.

isogram({id: '36461297-9'}); //=> '!function( ... , \'UA-36461297-9\', \'auto\');\nga(\'send\', \'pageview\');'

isogram({id: 'UA-36461297-9'}) === isogram({id: '36461297-9'}); //=> true
options.domain

Type: String
Default: auto

Set domain of the site.

isogram({domain: 'foo.example.com'}); //=> '!function( ... , \'foo.example.com\');\nga(\'send\', \'pageview\');'
options.globalName

Type: String
Default: ga

Change the global function name.

isogram({globalName: '__tracker'}); //=> '!function( ... ,document,\'__tracker\',\'script\');\n\n__tracker(\'create\', \'UA-XXXXX-X\', \'auto\');\n__tracker(\'send\', \'pageview\');'
options.minify

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Omit unnecessary whitespaces and newlines from the result.

options.singleQuotes

Type: Boolean
Default: true

false replaces all single quotes with double quotes.

options.color

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Colorize the parameters with ANSI escape code.

options.track

Type: Boolean
Default: true

false excludes create and send commands after the loading code.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 - 2018 Shinnosuke Watanabe

Licensed under the MIT License.

