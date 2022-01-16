Simple wrapper for cross-browser usage of the JavaScript Fullscreen API, which lets you bring the page or any element into fullscreen. Smoothens out the browser implementation differences, so you don't have to.

This package is feature complete. No new changes will be accepted.

Install

Only 0.7 kB gzipped.

Download the production version or the development version.

$ npm install

Also available on cdnjs.

Screenfull

if (screenfull.enabled) { screenfull.request(); }

Vanilla JavaScript

document .fullscreenEnabled = document .fullscreenEnabled || document .mozFullScreenEnabled || document .documentElement.webkitRequestFullScreen; function requestFullscreen ( element ) { if (element.requestFullscreen) { element.requestFullscreen(); } else if (element.mozRequestFullScreen) { element.mozRequestFullScreen(); } else if (element.webkitRequestFullScreen) { element.webkitRequestFullScreen(Element.ALLOW_KEYBOARD_INPUT); } } if ( document .fullscreenEnabled) { requestFullscreen( document .documentElement); }

Support

Supported browsers

Documentation

Examples

Fullscreen the page

document .getElementById( 'button' ).addEventListener( 'click' , () => { if (screenfull.enabled) { screenfull.request(); } else { } });

Fullscreen an element

const el = document .getElementById( 'target' ); document .getElementById( 'button' ).addEventListener( 'click' , () => { if (screenfull.enabled) { screenfull.request(el); } });

Fullscreen an element with jQuery

const target = $( '#target' )[ 0 ]; $( '#button' ).on( 'click' , () => { if (screenfull.enabled) { screenfull.request(target); } });

Toggle fullscreen on a image with jQuery

$( 'img' ).on( 'click' , event => { if (screenfull.enabled) { screenfull.toggle(event.target); } });

Detect fullscreen change

if (screenfull.enabled) { screenfull.on( 'change' , () => { console .log( 'Am I fullscreen?' , screenfull.isFullscreen ? 'Yes' : 'No' ); }); }

Remove listeners with:

screenfull.off( 'change' , callback);

Detect fullscreen error

if (screenfull.enabled) { screenfull.on( 'error' , event => { console .error( 'Failed to enable fullscreen' , event); }); }

See the demo for more examples, and view the source.

Fullscreen an element with Angular.js

You can use the Angular.js binding to do something like:

< div ngsf-fullscreen > < p > This is a fullscreen element </ p > < button ngsf-toggle-fullscreen > Toggle fullscreen </ button > </ div >

Fullscreen the page with Angular 2

import {Directive, HostListener} from '@angular/core' ; import * as screenfull from 'screenfull' ; ({ selector: '[toggleFullscreen]' }) export class ToggleFullscreenDirective { ( 'click' ) onClick() { if (screenfull.enabled) { screenfull.toggle(); } } }

< button toggleFullscreen > Toggle fullscreen < button >

Methods

Make an element fullscreen.

Accepts a DOM element. Default is <html> . If called with another element than the currently active, it will switch to that if it's a decendant.

If your page is inside an <iframe> you will need to add a allowfullscreen attribute (+ webkitallowfullscreen and mozallowfullscreen ).

Keep in mind that the browser will only enter fullscreen when initiated by user events like click, touch, key.

Brings you out of fullscreen.

Requests fullscreen if not active, otherwise exits.

Events: change error

Add a listener for when the browser switches in and out of fullscreen or when there is an error.

Remove a previously registered event listener.

Alias for .on('change', function)

Alias for .on('error', function)

Properties

Returns a boolean whether fullscreen is active.

Returns the element currently in fullscreen, otherwise null .

Returns a boolean whether you are allowed to enter fullscreen. If your page is inside an <iframe> you will need to add a allowfullscreen attribute (+ webkitallowfullscreen and mozallowfullscreen ).

Exposes the raw properties (prefixed if needed) used internally: requestFullscreen , exitFullscreen , fullscreenElement , fullscreenEnabled , fullscreenchange , fullscreenerror

FAQ

How can I navigate to a new page when fullscreen?

That's not supported by browsers for security reasons. There is, however, a dirty workaround. Create a seamless iframe that fills the screen and navigate to the page in that instead.

$( '#new-page-btn' ).click( () => { const iframe = document .createElement( 'iframe' ) iframe.setAttribute( 'id' , 'external-iframe' ); iframe.setAttribute( 'src' , 'http://new-page-website.com' ); iframe.setAttribute( 'frameborder' , 'no' ); iframe.style.position = 'absolute' ; iframe.style.top = '0' ; iframe.style.right = '0' ; iframe.style.bottom = '0' ; iframe.style.left = '0' ; iframe.style.width = '100%' ; iframe.style.height = '100%' ; $( document .body).prepend(iframe); document .body.style.overflow = 'hidden' ; });

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus