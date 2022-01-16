Simple wrapper for cross-browser usage of the JavaScript Fullscreen API, which lets you bring the page or any element into fullscreen. Smoothens out the browser implementation differences, so you don't have to.
This package is feature complete. No new changes will be accepted.
Only 0.7 kB gzipped.
Download the production version or the development version.
$ npm install --save screenfull
Also available on cdnjs.
if (screenfull.enabled) {
screenfull.request();
}
document.fullscreenEnabled = document.fullscreenEnabled || document.mozFullScreenEnabled || document.documentElement.webkitRequestFullScreen;
function requestFullscreen(element) {
if (element.requestFullscreen) {
element.requestFullscreen();
} else if (element.mozRequestFullScreen) {
element.mozRequestFullScreen();
} else if (element.webkitRequestFullScreen) {
element.webkitRequestFullScreen(Element.ALLOW_KEYBOARD_INPUT);
}
}
if (document.fullscreenEnabled) {
requestFullscreen(document.documentElement);
}
// Actually it's more if you want it to work in Safari, but let's not go there...
document.getElementById('button').addEventListener('click', () => {
if (screenfull.enabled) {
screenfull.request();
} else {
// Ignore or do something else
}
});
const el = document.getElementById('target');
document.getElementById('button').addEventListener('click', () => {
if (screenfull.enabled) {
screenfull.request(el);
}
});
const target = $('#target')[0]; // Get DOM element from jQuery collection
$('#button').on('click', () => {
if (screenfull.enabled) {
screenfull.request(target);
}
});
$('img').on('click', event => {
if (screenfull.enabled) {
screenfull.toggle(event.target);
}
});
if (screenfull.enabled) {
screenfull.on('change', () => {
console.log('Am I fullscreen?', screenfull.isFullscreen ? 'Yes' : 'No');
});
}
Remove listeners with:
screenfull.off('change', callback);
if (screenfull.enabled) {
screenfull.on('error', event => {
console.error('Failed to enable fullscreen', event);
});
}
See the demo for more examples, and view the source.
You can use the Angular.js binding to do something like:
<div ngsf-fullscreen>
<p>This is a fullscreen element</p>
<button ngsf-toggle-fullscreen>Toggle fullscreen</button>
</div>
import {Directive, HostListener} from '@angular/core';
import * as screenfull from 'screenfull';
@Directive({
selector: '[toggleFullscreen]'
})
export class ToggleFullscreenDirective {
@HostListener('click') onClick() {
if (screenfull.enabled) {
screenfull.toggle();
}
}
}
<button toggleFullscreen>Toggle fullscreen<button>
Make an element fullscreen.
Accepts a DOM element. Default is
<html>. If called with another element than the currently active, it will switch to that if it's a decendant.
If your page is inside an
<iframe> you will need to add a
allowfullscreen attribute (+
webkitallowfullscreen and
mozallowfullscreen).
Keep in mind that the browser will only enter fullscreen when initiated by user events like click, touch, key.
Brings you out of fullscreen.
Requests fullscreen if not active, otherwise exits.
Events:
change
error
Add a listener for when the browser switches in and out of fullscreen or when there is an error.
Remove a previously registered event listener.
Alias for
.on('change', function)
Alias for
.on('error', function)
Returns a boolean whether fullscreen is active.
Returns the element currently in fullscreen, otherwise
null.
Returns a boolean whether you are allowed to enter fullscreen. If your page is inside an
<iframe> you will need to add a
allowfullscreen attribute (+
webkitallowfullscreen and
mozallowfullscreen).
Exposes the raw properties (prefixed if needed) used internally:
requestFullscreen,
exitFullscreen,
fullscreenElement,
fullscreenEnabled,
fullscreenchange,
fullscreenerror
That's not supported by browsers for security reasons. There is, however, a dirty workaround. Create a seamless iframe that fills the screen and navigate to the page in that instead.
$('#new-page-btn').click(() => {
const iframe = document.createElement('iframe')
iframe.setAttribute('id', 'external-iframe');
iframe.setAttribute('src', 'http://new-page-website.com');
iframe.setAttribute('frameborder', 'no');
iframe.style.position = 'absolute';
iframe.style.top = '0';
iframe.style.right = '0';
iframe.style.bottom = '0';
iframe.style.left = '0';
iframe.style.width = '100%';
iframe.style.height = '100%';
$(document.body).prepend(iframe);
document.body.style.overflow = 'hidden';
});
MIT © Sindre Sorhus